US News and World Report

Lula Lead Narrows to Less Than 5 Points in Brazil Election - AtlasIntel Survey

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's polling lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has narrowed to less than 5 percentage points, according to a new opinion survey published on Thursday by pollster AtlasIntel. In its first poll since the first-round vote on Oct. 2, pollster AtlasIntel...
US News and World Report

Deadly Russian Strikes May Have Violated International Law Principles - UN

GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia may have violated principles on the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law with deadly strikes on Ukraine on Monday, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said. "We are gravely concerned that some of the attacks appear to...
US News and World Report

Kremlin: U.S. Air Defence Supplies Will Extend Conflict, Inflict Pain for Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday that U.S. promises to supply advanced air defence systems to Ukraine will only extend the conflict and inflict more pain for Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday that the United States will provide Ukraine...
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury's Yellen Says CPI Data Shows More Work Needed to Control Inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that higher than expected U.S. consumer price index inflation data shows that "we have more work to do" to control inflation and the Biden administration was committed to taking steps to lower costs for Americans. "As I said earlier...
US News and World Report

Factbox-What Is the G7, Who Are Its Members, and What Does It Do?

BERLIN (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations will hold a call on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a day after Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour. WHAT IS THE G7?. The G7 is an informal grouping of wealthy Western...
US News and World Report

Palestinian Leader Does Not Trust America but Happy With Russia

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Russian President Vladmir Putin on Thursday, restating his mistrust of Washington in resolving the conflict with Israel and expressing appreciation for Russia's role. Abbas reiterated his support for the so-called Quartet of international mediators - Russia, the United States, the United Nations...
US News and World Report

Canada Announces New Military Package for Ukraine After Russian Missile Attacks

(Reuters) - Canada said on Wednesday it will provide over C$47 million ($34.06 million) in new military aid to assist Ukraine in dealing with Russia's invasion, with the package including artillery rounds, satellite communications, winter clothing and drone cameras, among other assistance. Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the package,...
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Appeals for $55 Billion to Cover Budget Gap and Reconstruction

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday appealed to international donors to increase their financial support, saying more money was needed to rebuild schools and homes destroyed by months of Russian bombardment. Zelenskiy, speaking by video link to finance ministers at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual...
US News and World Report

Russian Official Warns of World War Three if Ukraine Joins NATO

LONDON (Reuters) -If Ukraine is admitted into the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, then the conflict in Ukraine would be guaranteed to escalate into World War Three, a Russian Security Council official was quoted as saying on Thursday. Just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally proclaimed the annexation of up...
US News and World Report

Millions of Venezuelan Migrants Lacking Access to Basic Services

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Some 4.3 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants face difficulty accessing basic services, food, and formal employment, a statement from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday. Half of the refugee and migrant population across Latin America and the Caribbean cannot afford three meals a...
BBC

Russia confirms Meta's designation as extremist

The Russian authorities have added Meta - which owns Facebook and Instagram - to a list of terrorist and extremist organisations, the country's Interfax agency reports. The two platforms were banned in Russia in March for "Russophobia". It followed Meta's announcement it would permit posts such as "death to Russian...
US News and World Report

IMF's Gopinath: Poorer Nations Do Face Big Debt Challenges

LONDON (Reuters) - Emerging markets do not face a systemic sovereign debt crisis, though many poorer nations do face big challenges, Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) first deputy managing director told a panel in Washington on Tuesday. Speaking at an event during the annual IMF World Bank meeting,...
US News and World Report

Russia Rebukes Germany, Denmark, Sweden for Not Including It in Nord Stream Probe

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it had summoned diplomats from Germany, Denmark and Sweden to complain that representatives from Moscow and Gazprom had not been invited to join an investigation into ruptures of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. "Russia will obviously not recognise the pseudo-results of such an...
US News and World Report

Solomon Island Police Officers Head to China for Training

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A group of 32 police officers from the South Pacific nation of Solomon Islands has flown to China to train in policing techniques and improve their understanding of Chinese culture, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force said in a statement. China has provided public order management training...
US News and World Report

Iran's Khamenei Calls Anti-Government Protests 'Scattered Riots' Designed by the Enemy - Tasnim

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader called anti-government protests "scattered riots" designed by the enemy, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday. "These scattered riots are the passive and clumsy design of the enemy against the great and innovative developments and movements of the Iranian nation," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.
