Lula Lead Narrows to Less Than 5 Points in Brazil Election - AtlasIntel Survey
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's polling lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has narrowed to less than 5 percentage points, according to a new opinion survey published on Thursday by pollster AtlasIntel. In its first poll since the first-round vote on Oct. 2, pollster AtlasIntel...
Deadly Russian Strikes May Have Violated International Law Principles - UN
GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia may have violated principles on the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law with deadly strikes on Ukraine on Monday, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said. "We are gravely concerned that some of the attacks appear to...
Kremlin: U.S. Air Defence Supplies Will Extend Conflict, Inflict Pain for Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday that U.S. promises to supply advanced air defence systems to Ukraine will only extend the conflict and inflict more pain for Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday that the United States will provide Ukraine...
U.S. Treasury's Yellen Says CPI Data Shows More Work Needed to Control Inflation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that higher than expected U.S. consumer price index inflation data shows that "we have more work to do" to control inflation and the Biden administration was committed to taking steps to lower costs for Americans. "As I said earlier...
Factbox-What Is the G7, Who Are Its Members, and What Does It Do?
BERLIN (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations will hold a call on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a day after Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour. WHAT IS THE G7?. The G7 is an informal grouping of wealthy Western...
Palestinian Leader Does Not Trust America but Happy With Russia
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Russian President Vladmir Putin on Thursday, restating his mistrust of Washington in resolving the conflict with Israel and expressing appreciation for Russia's role. Abbas reiterated his support for the so-called Quartet of international mediators - Russia, the United States, the United Nations...
Canada Announces New Military Package for Ukraine After Russian Missile Attacks
(Reuters) - Canada said on Wednesday it will provide over C$47 million ($34.06 million) in new military aid to assist Ukraine in dealing with Russia's invasion, with the package including artillery rounds, satellite communications, winter clothing and drone cameras, among other assistance. Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the package,...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Appeals for $55 Billion to Cover Budget Gap and Reconstruction
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday appealed to international donors to increase their financial support, saying more money was needed to rebuild schools and homes destroyed by months of Russian bombardment. Zelenskiy, speaking by video link to finance ministers at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual...
Biden Approval Holds Near Lowest Level of His Presidency -Reuters/Ipsos
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's approval rating stayed close to the lowest level of his presidency this week, a dark sign for his Democratic Party's prospects in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday found. The two-day national poll found that 40% of...
GOP challenges Biden's student loan relief plans; application guidelines announced
This Tuesday, senior administration officials have announced new details about the student loan debt relief application but as of Thursday, no concrete date has been announced on when it will be made available to borrowers.
Russia needs permission for its vessels to investigate Nord Stream incidents - Novak
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia needs permission for its vessels to conduct investigations into Nord Stream pipelines incidents in the Baltic Sea, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
Indicators point to hard winter for Germany - economy ministry
BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The German economy is facing a difficult winter based on the current economic indicators, the Economy Ministry warned on Friday in its monthly report.
Russian Official Warns of World War Three if Ukraine Joins NATO
LONDON (Reuters) -If Ukraine is admitted into the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, then the conflict in Ukraine would be guaranteed to escalate into World War Three, a Russian Security Council official was quoted as saying on Thursday. Just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally proclaimed the annexation of up...
Millions of Venezuelan Migrants Lacking Access to Basic Services
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Some 4.3 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants face difficulty accessing basic services, food, and formal employment, a statement from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday. Half of the refugee and migrant population across Latin America and the Caribbean cannot afford three meals a...
Russia confirms Meta's designation as extremist
The Russian authorities have added Meta - which owns Facebook and Instagram - to a list of terrorist and extremist organisations, the country's Interfax agency reports. The two platforms were banned in Russia in March for "Russophobia". It followed Meta's announcement it would permit posts such as "death to Russian...
IMF's Gopinath: Poorer Nations Do Face Big Debt Challenges
LONDON (Reuters) - Emerging markets do not face a systemic sovereign debt crisis, though many poorer nations do face big challenges, Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) first deputy managing director told a panel in Washington on Tuesday. Speaking at an event during the annual IMF World Bank meeting,...
Russia Rebukes Germany, Denmark, Sweden for Not Including It in Nord Stream Probe
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it had summoned diplomats from Germany, Denmark and Sweden to complain that representatives from Moscow and Gazprom had not been invited to join an investigation into ruptures of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. "Russia will obviously not recognise the pseudo-results of such an...
Exclusive-Russia Is Prepared to Quit Black Sea Grains Deal, Writes to UN With Demands
GENEVA (Reuters) -Moscow has submitted concerns to the United Nations about an agreement on Black Sea grain exports, and is prepared to reject renewing the deal next month unless its demands are addressed, Russia's Geneva U.N. ambassador told Reuters on Thursday. The agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey...
Solomon Island Police Officers Head to China for Training
SYDNEY (Reuters) - A group of 32 police officers from the South Pacific nation of Solomon Islands has flown to China to train in policing techniques and improve their understanding of Chinese culture, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force said in a statement. China has provided public order management training...
Iran's Khamenei Calls Anti-Government Protests 'Scattered Riots' Designed by the Enemy - Tasnim
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader called anti-government protests "scattered riots" designed by the enemy, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday. "These scattered riots are the passive and clumsy design of the enemy against the great and innovative developments and movements of the Iranian nation," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.
