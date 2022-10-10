Your ballot for the Nov. 8 election is in the mail. Plumas County Clerk Recorder Marcie DeMartile announced that ballots were mailed to 13,834 registered voters in Plumas County. If you are not currently registered, you have until Oct. 24 to register for this election. DeMartile expects ballots to arrive in most mailboxes by the end of this week, but if you haven’t received yours by Oct. 19, you should contact her office at 530-283-6256.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO