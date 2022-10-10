Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
5 killed; 126 injured in 1 year on roads in Quincy CHP area; regional safety campaign to begin
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Quincy Area office will use grant funding to implement a regional traffic safety campaign in Plumas, Sierra, and Lassen counties to encourage safe driving behaviors and help to deter dangerous driving habits. This one-year project ends on Sept. 30, 2023. The Quincy Area will deploy...
Plumas County News
Students help build a new piece of trail near Boyle’s Ravine in Quincy
Kyle Stone and Jeff Dupras from the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship helped students at Quincy Elementary work on building a new piece of trail at the Boyle’s Ravine Learning Landscape. After instructions on using a McLeod tool, Mrs. Kristin Russell’s third-graders headed up the hill on Oct. 11 to...
Plumas County News
Takeout community supper in Quincy tonight Oct. 12
The Quincy Community Supper will provide a takeout supper this evening, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. at Quincy Methodist Church on Church Street. The takeout supper is offered on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. The next one will be on Oct. 26. There is no charge for these suppers.
Plumas County News
Next field trip: Let’s go to Grizzly Peak
Are you ready for the next Field Trip with Friends? Head to Grizzly Peak Inventoried Roadless Area (IRA) on Saturday, Oct. 22 for the last free outing in the series offered by Friends of Plumas Wilderness. Bill Battagin, owner of Feather River Solar Electric in Taylorsville, visits Grizzly Peak and...
Plumas County News
Blood drive in Portola this Friday, Oct. 14
Eastern Plumas Health Care Auxiliary, in partnership with Vitalent of Reno, is hosting a blood drive on Friday, Oct. 14, from noon to 6 p.m. The location is the Catholic Community Hall, 100 South Pine St. in Portola. Every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. This constant need...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 5-10: So many drunk drivers
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 5-10, 2022. Oct. 5. Keddie...
Plumas County News
Where I Stand: Staffing levels reach critical juncture at Sheriff’s Office; BOS needs to address pay, benefits
My name is Chandler Peay, President of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Employees Association. These comments are meant to address the state of the membership I represent and bring attention to issues within the county in hopes these concerns will be heard and addressed by the board, whom we have elected to represent us. Many have already spoken in the past weeks in regard to the upcoming health insurance premium increase.
Plumas County News
Board appoints Auditor from within the county ranks
When it came time to appoint a Plumas County Auditor, the board of supervisors chose from within its own county family. In a 3-2 vote, the supervisors voted Oct. 11 to appoint Martee Neiman as its new auditor. Board Chairman Kevin Goss and Supervisors Dwight Ceresola and Jeff Engel voted to appoint Neiman, while Supervisors Greg Hagwood and Sherrie Thrall voted to appoint Jesse Payne, one of the other candidates for the office.
Plumas County News
Estate of Gardner
TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Jeanette Ruth Gardner, decedent. To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Jeanette Ruth Gardner. A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Junay Gardner in the Superior Court of California, County...
Plumas County News
Missing Dallas area woman found in Reno
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and her family reported today, Oct. 11, that Jodi Page has been found in Reno. A relative told Plumas News that she was found by the police department in Reno and that she is safe and her family is getting in touch with her.
Plumas County News
Reminder: Movie night Oct. 14 at church in Beckwourth
Sierra Christian Church is excited to welcome the community to its free monthly Family Movie Nights with a showing this Friday’s Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m.! A new extra-large screen and projection system make for a real movie theater experience, along with a popcorn machine that stays busy. The...
Plumas County News
Ballots are in the mail for the Nov. 8 election
Your ballot for the Nov. 8 election is in the mail. Plumas County Clerk Recorder Marcie DeMartile announced that ballots were mailed to 13,834 registered voters in Plumas County. If you are not currently registered, you have until Oct. 24 to register for this election. DeMartile expects ballots to arrive in most mailboxes by the end of this week, but if you haven’t received yours by Oct. 19, you should contact her office at 530-283-6256.
