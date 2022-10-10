ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

candgnews.com

Royal Oak police investigating bank robbery

ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak Police Department is searching for a suspect in the robbery of a local bank. Police were notified in the later afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 27, that a robbery had occurred at Huntington Bank, 4609 Crooks Road. According to a report released by police,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘I’m numb’: Mother speaks out after Detroit police halt search for Zion Foster’s remains in landfill

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The search for Zion Foster’s remains in a Macomb County landfill has concluded and her body has not been found. Foster disappeared on Jan. 4, 2022. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive. Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
candgnews.com

Four arrested following Bloomfield Township home invasion

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Four suspects were arrested after reportedly breaking into a home in Bloomfield Township and fleeing police, leading to a high speed chase Sept. 19. The Bloomfield Township Police Department responded to a home in the 200 block of Harrow Circle at approximately 11:20 a.m. Sept. 19 for a home invasion that was in progress.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police chase ends with suspect jumping off Rouge River bridge

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A police chase came to a close with a suspect jumping off the Rouge River bridge. UPDATE: Police: Boy fleeing officers OK after falling 25-30 feet from I-75 overpass in Detroit. The incident occurred after the suspects stole three Ford Mustangs from the Flatrock Assembly...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Bloomfield Township police recover $100K worth of equipment

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating after recovering more than $100,000 worth of stolen construction equipment.Police responded to a report of larceny on Oct. 6 in the 5000 block of Franklin Road. The owner of a construction company told police that a newer model Kubota Skid Steer parked on the rear of the property was taken.Detectives recovered the stolen equipment in Detroit as well as two other pieces of equipment that were reported stolen out of different jurisdictions.An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.
nbc25news.com

Wayne County man accused of running dog fighting ring facing felony charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The Attorney General has announced charges against a Wayne County man for allegedly running an organized dog fighting ring. 52-year-old Kevin Lewis Warren of River Rouge was arraigned on the following charges:. Three counts of animal fighting, a four-year-felony and/or $5,000-$50,000 and/or 500-1,000 hours of community...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Reports of suspicious men approaching kids in Downriver area addressed by police

After receiving several reports from the community involving suspicious people and vehicles following children in neighborhoods, the Taylor Police Department addressed the issue publicly on its website. One incident was recently reported near the area of Van Born Road and Fellrath Street. Police said that situation involved a white van...
TAYLOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit

DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
DETROIT, MI

