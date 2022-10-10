Read full article on original website
Related
Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked 'safe,' 'annoying,' or 'must kill': police
A middle school student in Oakland County could face criminal charges in connection with a threatening comment, and an alleged kill list discovered by police.
candgnews.com
Royal Oak police investigating bank robbery
ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak Police Department is searching for a suspect in the robbery of a local bank. Police were notified in the later afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 27, that a robbery had occurred at Huntington Bank, 4609 Crooks Road. According to a report released by police,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I’m numb’: Mother speaks out after Detroit police halt search for Zion Foster’s remains in landfill
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The search for Zion Foster’s remains in a Macomb County landfill has concluded and her body has not been found. Foster disappeared on Jan. 4, 2022. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive. Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.
Downriver police pursuit with alleged car thief ends after suspect jumps off I-75 overpass
A suspect is seriously injured after he jumped off the Rouge River bridge to escape police during a pursuit, police say. The man was part of a a group of suspects who allegedly stole three Ford Mustangs from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren police commissioner says attorney left out 'important' details, 'reasonable force' was used in arrest of 17-year-old
Warren police are releasing more details about the June 2 car chase and arrest of 17-year-old Tyler Wade, a day after he and the Cochran Law Firm announced plans to sue the Warren Police Department.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 men accused of kicking, stabbing fellow inmate to death inside Washtenaw County prison
MILAN, Mich. – Three men are accused of kicking and stabbing a fellow inmate to death inside a Washtenaw County prison. Officials said Christian Maire was killed Jan. 2, 2019, inside the Milan Correctional Facility on Arkona Road in Milan. Adam Taylor Wright, 42, and Jason Dale Kechego, 41,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man with 9 previous convictions accused of peering through windows at night from Warren backyards
WARREN, Mich. – A man with nine previous convictions for peering through people’s windows from their backyards is accused of doing so eight more times in Warren. Police were called around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to a home in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads in Warren.
Serial 'Peeping Tom' arrested after attempting to flee Warren police on bicycle
A 51-year-old man was taken into custody late Tuesday night after Warren police say he was loitering in residents’ backyards and looking into windows over the last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 women arrested for vandalizing monument in Monroe County; 1 person escapes
MONROE, Mich. – Two women were arrested and one person escaped overnight after police caught them vandalizing a monument in Monroe County. Police received a report at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) that someone was vandalizing the Custer Equestrian Monument at West Elm Avenue and North Monroe Street. A...
fox2detroit.com
Student caught with gun at Belleville High School after posting videos with weapon
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police found a gun on a Belleville High School student Thursday after receiving a tip that the student was posting videos with the weapon. An alert sent to parents said police came to the school to talk to the student. When searching him, they found the weapon, and he was taken into custody.
Community concerned as reports of suspicious vehicles attempting to lure children rise Downriver
Downriver police addressed a concerning rise in reports of children being followed in neighborhoods after school hours in the City of Taylor, setting the community on edge.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman claimed to have bomb at Troy bank, fled without money when teller told manager, police say
TROY, Mich. – A woman walked into a Troy bank with a backpack and claimed to have a bomb, but fled without getting any money when the teller alerted the manager, police said. The incident happened at 4:19 p.m. Sept. 28 inside the Chase Bank at 260 John R...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wrecked car abandoned on Lodge Freeway also scene of alleged shooting, MSP confirms
State police investigating an early Tuesday morning crash on northbound M-10 in Detroit said at least one shot was fired at the scene, WWJ’s Mike Campbell reports.
candgnews.com
Four arrested following Bloomfield Township home invasion
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Four suspects were arrested after reportedly breaking into a home in Bloomfield Township and fleeing police, leading to a high speed chase Sept. 19. The Bloomfield Township Police Department responded to a home in the 200 block of Harrow Circle at approximately 11:20 a.m. Sept. 19 for a home invasion that was in progress.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police chase ends with suspect jumping off Rouge River bridge
BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A police chase came to a close with a suspect jumping off the Rouge River bridge. UPDATE: Police: Boy fleeing officers OK after falling 25-30 feet from I-75 overpass in Detroit. The incident occurred after the suspects stole three Ford Mustangs from the Flatrock Assembly...
Homeowner fatally shoots intruder attempting to get in through window, Detroit police say
Police in Detroit are investigating a deadly home invasion on the city’s northwest side after a homeowner shot an alleged intruder. Detroit police told WXYZ the alleged intruder, a man in his mid-30s, was known to the homeowner
Bloomfield Township police recover $100K worth of equipment
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating after recovering more than $100,000 worth of stolen construction equipment.Police responded to a report of larceny on Oct. 6 in the 5000 block of Franklin Road. The owner of a construction company told police that a newer model Kubota Skid Steer parked on the rear of the property was taken.Detectives recovered the stolen equipment in Detroit as well as two other pieces of equipment that were reported stolen out of different jurisdictions.An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.
nbc25news.com
Wayne County man accused of running dog fighting ring facing felony charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The Attorney General has announced charges against a Wayne County man for allegedly running an organized dog fighting ring. 52-year-old Kevin Lewis Warren of River Rouge was arraigned on the following charges:. Three counts of animal fighting, a four-year-felony and/or $5,000-$50,000 and/or 500-1,000 hours of community...
The Oakland Press
Reports of suspicious men approaching kids in Downriver area addressed by police
After receiving several reports from the community involving suspicious people and vehicles following children in neighborhoods, the Taylor Police Department addressed the issue publicly on its website. One incident was recently reported near the area of Van Born Road and Fellrath Street. Police said that situation involved a white van...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit
DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
Comments / 0