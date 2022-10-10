BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating after recovering more than $100,000 worth of stolen construction equipment.Police responded to a report of larceny on Oct. 6 in the 5000 block of Franklin Road. The owner of a construction company told police that a newer model Kubota Skid Steer parked on the rear of the property was taken.Detectives recovered the stolen equipment in Detroit as well as two other pieces of equipment that were reported stolen out of different jurisdictions.An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

2 DAYS AGO