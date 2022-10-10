Property Tax Postponement Program for low income seniors and the disabled application period is now open and closes on February 10, 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
oc-breeze.com
City of Cypress receives highest financial reporting award for 36th consecutive year
The City of Cypress is proud to announce it has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 36th consecutive year. The award, given by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA), recognized the city’s comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2021.
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove’s mixed-use senior housing development in OC Koreatown opens second tenant interest list
The City of Garden Grove’s mixed-use, rental housing project in OC Koreatown, Garden Brook Senior Village, is now accepting a second round of applications for residential tenants. To be placed on the interest list, eligible seniors can call (714) 462-5810 or visit conam.com/property/garden-brook-senior-village. For in-person assistance, visit the Garden Brook Senior Village front office at 10080 Garden Grove Boulevard.
Payments up to $1,050 starting now for California residents
rolled up moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Here's good news for millions of Californians– approximately 23 million people. With the new Inflation Relief Program from Gov. Newsom, residents will be sent up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source) This program is also called the Middle Class Tax Relief program. To receive your payment, you must have filed a complete 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021. (Source)
Realtors forecast decline in California's single-family home sales
The 2022 figure is 19.2% lower compared with the pace of 444,520 homes sold in 2021, according to the real estate trade association.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southern California housing market experience price decrease for first time in years
For the first time in years, the California housing market has seen a noted decrease in sales, causing the listing prices of homes to experience a drastic drop. Experts indicate that rising mortgage rates have had a profound impact on the market, making many houses unaffordable for those looking to buy and sharply slowing the amount of homes being sold compared to years past. "Huge change," said John Moreno, a local real estate agent. "Everything just kind of shifted starting probably at the end of Spring, beginning of Summer."He admits that for the first time in a long time, he's been forced...
Irvine Set To Remove Great Park Spending Limits in New Development Deal
Irvine leaders are set to discuss a new plan for paying for the city’s Great Park, the city’s crown jewel that’s slated to receive over $1 billion from taxpayers in the next decade. While the new deal removes most of development partner FivePoint Holding’s control over the...
Some Californians left out of gas tax relief
While some Californians are anticipating getting relief checks from the state, others are not expecting to receive the additional funding.
State adds $300 million to plan to move train tracks off bluffs
Monday, local and state officials announced that California will kick in $300 million toward the project to move the train tracks off the bluffs in Del Mar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
South LA modular housing project severely behind schedule
Developers began work on a new modular housing project at the intersection of Imperial and Broadway in August 2020. The $22 million project was slated to take 30 days to assemble the units, and a year to complete the entire project in order to house homeless persons earning at or below 30 and 40 percent of the area median income upon completion. Two years later the project isn’t close to being completed.
ladowntownnews.com
Section 8 Waiting List Lottery opens amid housing crisis
Los Angeles is in a housing crisis. In the past year alone, the cost of housing throughout the city has increased by over 8.8% while the homeless population has increased by nearly 3,000 people since the start of the pandemic. To help combat the rise in housing insecurity, the Housing...
theregistrysocal.com
200-Unit Bolsa Row Apartments Completed in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. –– R.D. Olson, an award-winning general contracting firm and KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, today announced the completion of the Bolsa Row Apartments. The 234,234 square-foot mixed-use building will serve as the gateway to the vibrant and culturally significant Little Saigon District, home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese-American population.
California ballots just hit the mail — Here’s how to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election
With less than four weeks to go until Election Day, all registered Bay Area voters can expect to receive a vote-by-mail ballot with a prepaid return envelope very soon. Millions of vote-by-mail ballots are on the way to voters statewide for the Nov. 8 election, according to Shirley Weber, the California Secretary of State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Average LA County gas price records largest decrease since at least 2020
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since at least February 2020 Tuesday, dropping 4.3 cents to $6.358, its sixth consecutive decrease after rising to a record. The average price has dropped 13.6 cents...
Aliso Viejo to Enforce New Regulations on E-bikes
Aliso Viejo has approved new regulations to control the use of motorized recreational transportation like e-bikes in hopes of heightening the safety of both the public and the riders. The City Council voted unanimously in September to give final approval to the ordinance that will amend the existing municipal code...
Pacific Surfliner train travel halted in southern California. When will service be restored?
Amtrak crews are making emergency repairs to stabilize the hillside next to railroad tracks in San Clemente.
oc-breeze.com
Republican leaders urge rejection of special session for new taxes
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) and Assembly Budget Vice Chair Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) called on the Governor and Democrat leaders to take immediate action to lower gas prices in California. In a letter sent Friday, the Republican leaders urged the following immediate actions:. 1) Suspend the state’s gas...
oc-breeze.com
Seniors invited to Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair
Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., located at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The event will offer health and wellness resources and services, while providing a Halloween-themed celebration for seniors, age 55 and older. Costumes are encouraged. Admission and parking are free.
Why is gas sometimes cheaper across across the street?
As gas prices continue to soar to historic levels, savvy consumers often search for the best deal to get the most out of their hard-earned cash. But sometimes, finding the best price can come just by crossing a lane or two of traffic. So why do gas prices vary so much from station to station? […]
Comments / 0