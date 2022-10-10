Watchdog group sues Gov. Ron DeSantis, claims public records law was violated over migrant flights

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, saying the former president must be held accountable as the “central cause” of a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans voted to authorize a subpoena […] The post Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont hospitalized after ‘not feeling well’
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was hospitalized as a precaution on Thursday after the 82-year-old was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. Leahy fell ill at his home in McLean, Virginia, The Associated Press reported. He was taken to a Washington-area hospital for tests and was expected to remain overnight, according to the news organization.
Comments / 0