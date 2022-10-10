ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KTSA

SAPD: Teen shot by former officer was not driving a stolen car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is confirming a teenager shot by a former police officer in a local McDonald’s parking lot was not driving a stolen car. Initial reports suggested that now-fired officer James Brennand suspected the car might have been stolen before...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Sapd#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

Two men arrested in San Antonio for attorney impersonation scheme

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Two men were arrested this week in San Antonio on charges alleging their involvement in an attorney impersonation scheme. 68-year-old Jose Maria Guerrero of Olmos Park and 75-year-old Rodolfo Solis Zepeda of San Antonio are each facing one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and five counts of false statements.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy