Read full article on original website
Related
San Antonio man reportedly stabbed several times outside Southside bar
The man was taken to a hospital.
Family starts GoFundMe for San Antonio teen shot by former SAPD officer
The teen remains on life support.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for shooting woman, tying up teen after he was evicted, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman and tying up a teenager because he was upset about being kicked out of a home. James Cody Sweetman, 29, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint following the Oct. 4 shooting, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Man stabbed several times in brutal attack at bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was stabbed in a brutal attack outside a bar on the west side early Thursday morning. Officers were called out to the 900 block of Nogalitos near South Acme Road at 2:25 a.m. A man in his 40's who got into a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTSA
SAPD: Teen shot by former officer was not driving a stolen car
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is confirming a teenager shot by a former police officer in a local McDonald’s parking lot was not driving a stolen car. Initial reports suggested that now-fired officer James Brennand suspected the car might have been stolen before...
“What will it take to get him arrested?” Neighbors incensed by indecency
SAN ANTONIO — People in Highland Park are wondering when they will see an arrest in a series of events that has shocked the well-established neighborhood. The first indecent exposure incident was reported three weeks ago when a homeowner shared door-bell camera video with San Antonio Police. The camera...
Family of teen shot by ex-San Antonio police officer launches GoFundMe for medical expenses
The family hopes to raise $100,000 to cover mounting medical expenses.
Alleged imposter saying he's related to Erik Cantu appears on San Antonio TV station — twice
The alleged imposter, who gave his name as Jesus Salazar, reportedly gave misleading information about Cantu's health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fired SAPD officer bonds out, awaiting next steps in shooting of 17-year-old
SAN ANTONIO — While Erik Cantu is fighting for his life in the hospital, former San Antonio police officer James Brennand is out on bond while authorities finalize the investigation. Brennand turned himself into authorities Tuesday after warrants were issued for his arrest following the shooting of 17-year-old Cantu...
KSAT 12
Teen shot by SAPD officer outside San Antonio McDonald’s is on life support, family’s lawyer says
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu is on life support and “literally fighting for his life every minute” after being shot by a San Antonio Police Officer in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Oct. 2, according to the Cantu family’s lawyer. Attorney Brian Powers...
Amid 'alarming increase' in SAPD officer suicides, city leaders say more must be done for first responders
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Officers' Association is addressing what it is calling an alarming increase in officer suicides, and city leaders say more must be done to help first responders. Recent numbers from the organization show that since February 2021, eight officers have died by suicide....
LULAC denounces shooting involving fired SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is defending his department and its police after a former officer is charged with felony offenses. James Brennand faces two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant for shooting 17-year-old Eric Cantu and his passenger in a McDonalds parking lot on Oct. 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What we know about the San Antonio teen shot by fired SAPD officer
There's a protest against the officer on Tuesday.
KSAT 12
SA man charged with murder after shooting coworker outside of Florida hotel, deputies say
A shooting outside of a Florida hotel left one San Antonio man dead and another in custody and charged with murder, according to authorities. Deputies in Hendry County, Fla., were called for the shooting around 7 a.m. Thursday to the parking lot of the Port LaBelle Inn, a hotel in LaBelle.
What's next in the charges against former SAPD officer James Brennand?
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department gave more information Wednesday on the charges against a former officer who was seen on video shooting a teenager in a McDonald's parking lot. Video from October 2 shows former officer James Brennand opening the driver's side door and ordering the...
Pregnant woman wakes up to fire on southside
SAN ANTONIO — A pregnant woman woke up to a fire on the southside late Tuesday night, officials say. Just before 10:30 p.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Fenfield for a reported structure fire. A pregnant woman woke up...
fox7austin.com
Two men arrested in San Antonio for attorney impersonation scheme
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Two men were arrested this week in San Antonio on charges alleging their involvement in an attorney impersonation scheme. 68-year-old Jose Maria Guerrero of Olmos Park and 75-year-old Rodolfo Solis Zepeda of San Antonio are each facing one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and five counts of false statements.
KENS 5
'Devastated' relatives of OLLU student discuss pain endured after hearing about her death
SAN ANTONIO — It’s a pain no parent should have to endure. A San Antonio family is making funeral arrangements for a young university student who was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. According to police, the collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators...
Former SAPD officer who shot unarmed teen in parking lot officially charged
SAN ANTONIO — Making good on his promise from earlier in the day, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says James Brennand – the officer fired after shooting a local teen in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2 – has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0