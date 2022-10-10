ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZFamily

Arizona shows some short-term improvement during drought, water table still struggling

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New data shows that Arizona’s short-term drought status has improved, thanks to this year’s monsoon. Arizona’s monsoon rain increased our overall rainfall totals by 10%. Given the ongoing drought’s intensity, 2022 was an overall good year for the southwest as the rainfall evened out the difference between it and the monsoon over the course of the year. Because of the increased rainfall, soil moisture is expected to stay strong at the surface level. Unfortunately, these improvements are only short-term. Heading into the cold season, deeper soil is still going to be heavily impacted by drought.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

'Prolific' Valley street racer gets prison time

PHOENIX — A defendant who's considered a prolific street racer in the Valley has been sentenced to spend 2.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza, 33, was sentenced earlier this week in court after pleading guilty to street racing and misconduct with weapons, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
riviera-maya-news.com

Two men wanted in Arizona courts extradited to U.S.

Mexico City, Mexico — The Government of Mexico has extradited two national citizens to the U.S. to face criminal charges. On Tuesday, Adriel “G” was handed over to U.S. authorities to face justice in an Arizona court. According to the FGR, the Superior Court of the State...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
wrtv.com

2 fishermen indicted for allegedly cheating during Lake Erie fishing tournament

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Officials in Ohio announced that two men were charged after they allegedly cheated last month during a Lake Erie fishing tournament. According to a news release, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said 42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky were each charged with one count of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and unlawful ownership of wild animals for an incident that occurred during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
KOLD-TV

Missing Colorado teen thought to be in Arizona found safe in home state

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A missing teenage girl from Colorado last seen in late September has been found. Police say 14-year-old Chloe Campbell was found safe in Thorton, Colorado. Officers initially thought the teen could be in Arizona, based on alleged messages to friends. However, it’s unknown what led officers to find Campbell.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona has set the date for its third execution of a death row inmate this year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is now scheduled to execute its third death row inmate this year. The state Supreme Court gave the green light to the state on Wednesday to put Murray Hooper to death. His execution date is set for Nov. 16, when he will die by lethal injection or gas. The 76-year-old was sentenced to death in 1983 for the murders of Patrick Redmond and Helen Phelps in Phoenix. Two other men joined Hooper but died before their sentences were carried out.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Here’s a look at how mail-in ballots are made in Arizona

PHOENIX — On Wednesday, ballots will be mailed out in Arizona and voters will begin filling in those customary bubbles. For Phoenix-based Runbeck Election Services, creating those ballots is a long, complex process that starts more than a year before the election. “We started, at Runbeck, planning for the...
ARIZONA STATE
peoriatimes.com

Signatures ‘fell short’ to block ESAs for all Arizona students

The apparently successful petition drive that blocked a “universal” expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts may not have been so successful after all. Officials with Save Our Schools Arizona, who said Friday, Sept. 23, that they turned in thousands more signatures than needed to force a vote on the issue, have now conceded that they “definitely got the numbers wrong.”
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of October 10, 2022

Average gasoline prices in Arizona have risen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 61.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.30/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
ARIZONA STATE

