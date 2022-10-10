Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Arizona shows some short-term improvement during drought, water table still struggling
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New data shows that Arizona’s short-term drought status has improved, thanks to this year’s monsoon. Arizona’s monsoon rain increased our overall rainfall totals by 10%. Given the ongoing drought’s intensity, 2022 was an overall good year for the southwest as the rainfall evened out the difference between it and the monsoon over the course of the year. Because of the increased rainfall, soil moisture is expected to stay strong at the surface level. Unfortunately, these improvements are only short-term. Heading into the cold season, deeper soil is still going to be heavily impacted by drought.
Michigan man accused of torching 25 trucks in Arizona, other states
DETROIT — A Michigan man has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he set 25 fires on semitrailers in eight states over more than two years, all belonging to the same trucking company, prosecutors said Wednesday. Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday morning....
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona
Here are the top ten cheapest places to live in the state.
'Prolific' Valley street racer gets prison time
PHOENIX — A defendant who's considered a prolific street racer in the Valley has been sentenced to spend 2.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza, 33, was sentenced earlier this week in court after pleading guilty to street racing and misconduct with weapons, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
riviera-maya-news.com
Two men wanted in Arizona courts extradited to U.S.
Mexico City, Mexico — The Government of Mexico has extradited two national citizens to the U.S. to face criminal charges. On Tuesday, Adriel “G” was handed over to U.S. authorities to face justice in an Arizona court. According to the FGR, the Superior Court of the State...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
wrtv.com
2 fishermen indicted for allegedly cheating during Lake Erie fishing tournament
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Officials in Ohio announced that two men were charged after they allegedly cheated last month during a Lake Erie fishing tournament. According to a news release, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said 42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky were each charged with one count of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and unlawful ownership of wild animals for an incident that occurred during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament.
KOLD-TV
Missing Colorado teen thought to be in Arizona found safe in home state
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A missing teenage girl from Colorado last seen in late September has been found. Police say 14-year-old Chloe Campbell was found safe in Thorton, Colorado. Officers initially thought the teen could be in Arizona, based on alleged messages to friends. However, it’s unknown what led officers to find Campbell.
AZFamily
Arizona has set the date for its third execution of a death row inmate this year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is now scheduled to execute its third death row inmate this year. The state Supreme Court gave the green light to the state on Wednesday to put Murray Hooper to death. His execution date is set for Nov. 16, when he will die by lethal injection or gas. The 76-year-old was sentenced to death in 1983 for the murders of Patrick Redmond and Helen Phelps in Phoenix. Two other men joined Hooper but died before their sentences were carried out.
This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona deputies, K-9 Kilo, track down suspects trafficking $1.4M worth of fentanyl, deputies say
An Arizona fentanyl bust was the result of deputies, including K-9 Kilo, tracking down a fleeing suspect who left another suspect on the side of the road. They reportedly had more than a million dollars worth of fentanyl on them.
Shipping containers wait in Arizona community before going to border
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Some residents of Whetstone, just north of Sierra Vista, are not too keen that their community is being used as a staging area for shipping containers being used as barriers at the Mexico border. The Sierra Vista Herald/Review reports some locals find the containers...
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'
Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in America.
AZFamily
Phoenix renters demand action from lawmakers as campaign kicks off at state capitol
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Alyssa Barreda is like many Arizonans, struggling to pay the rent and get her career going. “I can’t really focus on that right now because I have to work two different jobs to pay rent to have a roof over my head, instead of focusing on my creative career,” said Barreda.
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
KTAR.com
Here’s a look at how mail-in ballots are made in Arizona
PHOENIX — On Wednesday, ballots will be mailed out in Arizona and voters will begin filling in those customary bubbles. For Phoenix-based Runbeck Election Services, creating those ballots is a long, complex process that starts more than a year before the election. “We started, at Runbeck, planning for the...
peoriatimes.com
Signatures ‘fell short’ to block ESAs for all Arizona students
The apparently successful petition drive that blocked a “universal” expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts may not have been so successful after all. Officials with Save Our Schools Arizona, who said Friday, Sept. 23, that they turned in thousands more signatures than needed to force a vote on the issue, have now conceded that they “definitely got the numbers wrong.”
5 Eerie Abandoned Places In Arizona For A Spooky Fall Adventure
These are the perfect spots for a spooky season adventure.
KTAR.com
Prop 308 asks Arizona voters to decide on in-state tuition for undocumented students
PHOENIX — Maria Dominguez was just a few months old when her parents brought her to Arizona from Mexico. She’s now a senior at Carl Hayden High School and is getting ready to go to college. “I grew up here my entire life,” Dominguez said. “But I don’t...
prescottenews.com
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of October 10, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Arizona have risen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 61.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.30/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
