Longview, TX

KLTV

Accidental shooting leaves juvenile with gunshot wound

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Tom Woodley Road regarding an ‘accidental shooting’ of a juvenile on October 12th around 9 p.m. Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered a juvenile with a gunshot wound...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Driver accused in fatal Longview hit-and-run failed to yield right-of-way to motorcyclist

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit reveals new details in the fatal incident involving the driver of a pickup and a motorcyclist. According to the affidavit, when a responding investigator arrived on-scene to the 1100 block of West Marshall Avenue, they found victim Tristan Gore, 25, of Longview, already deceased and lying in the roadway near his motorcycle, which had sustained “extensive damage” in the crash. The investigator states that witness testimony and surveillance footage reveal that Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37, of Gilmer, failed to yield the right-of-way to Gore before attempting to turn out of the parking lot of a convenience store. This act apparently caused Gore to fall to the ground after losing control of his motorcycle, resulting in being run over by another vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man found dead on the side of the road by a school bus driver Wednesday afternoon. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Louise Grant, Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, was found next to the road way in the 1600 block of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Grant’s death and an autopsy has been ordered.
PITTSBURG, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Titus County officials seeking information on stolen ATV

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen four-wheeler. The four-wheeler is said to be a late model, green Honda 420cc. When it was stolen, the ATV was without any modifications. According to the sheriff’s office, the four-wheeler was stolen from the area of […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Second Tuesday night homicide victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the second man who was among three killed in four separate shootings Tuesday night. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport, was shot several times on Patzman Street. He died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital shortly after being taken there. His homicide...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Cass County inmate accused of double killing charged with capital murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Charles Spraberry has now been charged with capital murder. The charge was announced Thursday afternoon following an ongoing investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, as well as agents with the Texas Rangers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Investigators say they have recovered what they believe is the gun Spraberry allegedly used in to murder John Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer Archer, who were found dead on March 11. It is alleged that Spraberry broke out of prison before shooting Thomas and Archer and setting fire to their camper.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run incident

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Jennifer Hawthorne and Cherish Changala with Revolution, a manufacturer of plastic film that recovers and recycles plastic. The Kilgore recycling plant is offering tours to area students so they can learn more about recycling plastic bags. Angelina County Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette agreed...
LONGVIEW, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Rusk County warrants served yield $40K stolen property recovered, multiple firearms, drugs seized

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple drug arrests made in the first week of October. A warrant was served as the result of the new “SPEAR” initiative in the sheriff’s office that launched on Sept. 30, and it resulted in seven arrests for felony controlled substance violations. Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says the warrant was a methamphetamine search warrant that was served at 1107 Whipporwill Street in Henderson, as well as during a traffic stop in Mount Enterprise.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
SHREVEPORT, LA
