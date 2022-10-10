Read full article on original website
KLTV
Accidental shooting leaves juvenile with gunshot wound
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Tom Woodley Road regarding an ‘accidental shooting’ of a juvenile on October 12th around 9 p.m. Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered a juvenile with a gunshot wound...
KLTV
Affidavit: Driver accused in fatal Longview hit-and-run failed to yield right-of-way to motorcyclist
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit reveals new details in the fatal incident involving the driver of a pickup and a motorcyclist. According to the affidavit, when a responding investigator arrived on-scene to the 1100 block of West Marshall Avenue, they found victim Tristan Gore, 25, of Longview, already deceased and lying in the roadway near his motorcycle, which had sustained “extensive damage” in the crash. The investigator states that witness testimony and surveillance footage reveal that Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37, of Gilmer, failed to yield the right-of-way to Gore before attempting to turn out of the parking lot of a convenience store. This act apparently caused Gore to fall to the ground after losing control of his motorcycle, resulting in being run over by another vehicle.
KLTV
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man found dead on the side of the road by a school bus driver Wednesday afternoon. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Louise Grant, Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, was found next to the road way in the 1600 block of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Grant’s death and an autopsy has been ordered.
Titus County officials seeking information on stolen ATV
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen four-wheeler. The four-wheeler is said to be a late model, green Honda 420cc. When it was stolen, the ATV was without any modifications. According to the sheriff’s office, the four-wheeler was stolen from the area of […]
KTBS
Second Tuesday night homicide victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the second man who was among three killed in four separate shootings Tuesday night. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport, was shot several times on Patzman Street. He died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital shortly after being taken there. His homicide...
KLTV
Cass County inmate accused of double killing charged with capital murder
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Charles Spraberry has now been charged with capital murder. The charge was announced Thursday afternoon following an ongoing investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, as well as agents with the Texas Rangers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Investigators say they have recovered what they believe is the gun Spraberry allegedly used in to murder John Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer Archer, who were found dead on March 11. It is alleged that Spraberry broke out of prison before shooting Thomas and Archer and setting fire to their camper.
Officials say East Texas teen hospitalized accidentally shot by younger sibling playing with gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old who was injured in an accidental shooting was shot by their younger sibling playing with a handgun Wednesday night. Spokesperson Capt. Tyler Owen confirmed how the teen was shot when they suffered a gunshot wound to...
Sheriff's office: 3 arrested, including husband and wife, for smuggling illegal narcotics into Smith County Jail
TYLER, Texas — Three people, including a husband and wife, have been charged with engaging in organized crime after officials say they worked together to smuggle illegal narcotics into Smith County Jail facilities. Inmate Micah Davis, who was already jailed on different charges, along with Kristofer Rouse and Lindsay...
KLTV
Affidavit reveals new details in Wood County cold-case murder arrest
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Documents that led to the arrest of Chad Carr for the murder of Britanny McGlone in 2007 reveal a possible motive. A probable cause affidavit was obtained by KLTV on Wednesday. The affidavit does not appear to mention any recent evidence collected and only references...
KLTV
Wife of Smith County inmate accused of throwing drugs under jail fence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said two people have been arrested and a third already in jail has also been charged after they said the three were working together to get contraband into the Smith County Jail. According to the sheriff’s office, on Saturday,...
myfoxzone.com
FBI arrests Longview police lieutenant on federal online solicitation of minor charge
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview police officer is behind bars for federal accusations of attempting to solicit sex from a minor online. Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a federal detainer Wednesday and later released to another agency the next day, according to online records.
KLTV
Longview police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run incident
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Jennifer Hawthorne and Cherish Changala with Revolution, a manufacturer of plastic film that recovers and recycles plastic. The Kilgore recycling plant is offering tours to area students so they can learn more about recycling plastic bags. Angelina County Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette agreed...
Officials ID body found by Gilmer bus driver on side of road while dropping off students
UPDATE: The body has been identified as Louise Grant Jr., 51 of Pittsburg, and officials said foul play is not suspected. An autopsy has been ordered, according to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer ISD bus driver found a dead body on the side of the road while dropping off […]
KTRE
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -On Monday at about 5:16 a.m., Longview police officers responded to a call regarding an assault in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane; this is at the intersection of Baxley and Arthur streets. Police say that they discovered a victim had been assaulted inside the residence. The...
KLTV
Rusk County warrants served yield $40K stolen property recovered, multiple firearms, drugs seized
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple drug arrests made in the first week of October. A warrant was served as the result of the new “SPEAR” initiative in the sheriff’s office that launched on Sept. 30, and it resulted in seven arrests for felony controlled substance violations. Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says the warrant was a methamphetamine search warrant that was served at 1107 Whipporwill Street in Henderson, as well as during a traffic stop in Mount Enterprise.
KLTV
Family of man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting makes plea for answers
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Family and friends of an East Texas man killed in a deputy-involved shooting are making a plea for answers from law enforcement. Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas, was shot and killed by a Rusk County sheriff’s deputy on Sept. 14 in Turnertown.
Longview Police officer to undergo open heart surgery
Officer Larry Solomon has worked as an officer in Longview for seven years. Solomon has been a patrol officer and field training officer. Solomon is currently part of the K-9 team with his K-9 officer Jiro.
11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
Authorities searching for missing East Texas woman last seen in Center
SHELBYVILLE, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to the SCSO, Inga Lout, 68, of Shelbyville, was last seen around 5 a.m. on Wednesday in the 200 block of CR 2565 in Center. She stands 5'3 and weighs around 165 lbs. She...
CBS19
