As the temperatures begin to dip and the leaves change, the promise of cold and snow threatens our current “good-feel” weather. Well, good news on that front—AccuWeather is predicting that the amount of snow that NYC will get will be below the average of approximately 30 inches. The weather company is expecting anywhere from 18 to 23 inches of snow, which is in line with last year’s total amount of 17.8 inches, as first reported by Thrillist.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO