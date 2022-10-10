ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Beach Radio

NJ reimagining classic commuter park with new Metropark development

Gov. Phil Murphy has unveiled plans for a mixed-use development project at the NJ Transit Metropark station straddling the borders of Woodbridge and Edison. Standing under a tent in the rail station parking lot, the governor said what we must do is modernize the original vision of Metropark “from a place where Central New Jerseyans can drive their cars to, to a place where Central Jerseyans can ditch their cars altogether and live within walking distance of their job, or alternatively hop on a train to go to work.”
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Will it be a snowy winter in NYC?

As the temperatures begin to dip and the leaves change, the promise of cold and snow threatens our current “good-feel” weather. Well, good news on that front—AccuWeather is predicting that the amount of snow that NYC will get will be below the average of approximately 30 inches. The weather company is expecting anywhere from 18 to 23 inches of snow, which is in line with last year’s total amount of 17.8 inches, as first reported by Thrillist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Weather
Politics
Environment
The Staten Island Advance

Former NYC doorman follows dream to launch new Staten Island gym and fitness clothing line

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fueled by his obsession with health and fitness, Ivan Santiago, 32, left a decade-long union job in Manhattan as a doorman to upstart his own business. “As I worked, I continued to save and save money. I’ve always wanted to create a fitness brand,” said the Dongan Hills resident, a native of New Jersey who relocated to Staten Island from Florida in 2009.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
globalconstructionreview.com

Skanska to rebuild Williamsburg Bridge in New York

Skanska said today it has signed a contract with the New York City Department of Transportation to reconstruct and rehabilitate the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City. The contract is worth $150m, which will be included in Skanska’s US order bookings for the third quarter of 2022. More than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Abandoned Places to Discover on Staten Island, NYC

Staten Island may be New York City’s least populated borough, but it is still home to plenty of eerie sites. From abandoned hospitals to once-prosperous theaters, the borough holds a long list of abandoned places waiting to be discovered. The borough even has a lost graveyard for boats that is New York City’s only remaining commercial marine salvage yard. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover on Staten Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
