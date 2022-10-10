Read full article on original website
$4B in federal money still on the table for NYC 10 years after Hurricane Sandy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hurricane Sandy left New York City desperate for funds to help repair and revitalize some of its most critical infrastructure, but nearly 10 years later, nearly $4 billion in federal money has yet to be spent, according to a new report from City Comptroller Brad Lander.
Showers and thunderstorms possible for NYC morning and evening rush hour on Thursday; flooding could occur
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Commuters will need their umbrellas on Thursday. Rain could start falling during the morning rush hour and return in time for the evening commute, according to AccuWeather.com. Staten Island is expected to miss the worst of the storm where the National Weather Service is warning...
WEATHER: Heavy rain, damaging winds to storm through NYC area Thursday
Rainy, windy weather will sweep across the New York City area Thursday, bringing the threat of flooding and gusts up to 60 mph through the overnight.
As prices creep back up, where is the cheapest gas on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It was nice while it lasted. After months of falling gas prices throughout the borough, even as prices across the country began to rise, borough residents may have noticed that it’s getting a bit more expensive to fuel up.
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
CityMD opens new location on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- CityMD, a leading urgent care provider in the New York metropolitan area, has expanded its operations on Staten Island with the opening of a new South Shore location. The new facility, located at 5788-5800 Amboy Rd. in Prince’s Bay, mark Summit Health’s fourth urgent care facility...
Large sinkhole opens up on Jersey Shore beach
A sinkhole on a beach in Monmouth County has once again become a hazard, and officials are hoping to find a permanent solution.
NJ reimagining classic commuter park with new Metropark development
Gov. Phil Murphy has unveiled plans for a mixed-use development project at the NJ Transit Metropark station straddling the borders of Woodbridge and Edison. Standing under a tent in the rail station parking lot, the governor said what we must do is modernize the original vision of Metropark “from a place where Central New Jerseyans can drive their cars to, to a place where Central Jerseyans can ditch their cars altogether and live within walking distance of their job, or alternatively hop on a train to go to work.”
Migrant children to enroll at Staten Island schools next week. How is NYC preparing for their arrival?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As thousands of migrants from the southern border flock to New York City in droves, city public schools are gearing up for hundreds of children of asylum-seekers to enroll in its buildings next week, including at Staten Island schools. Nearly 100 migrant children will be...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Will it be a snowy winter in NYC?
As the temperatures begin to dip and the leaves change, the promise of cold and snow threatens our current “good-feel” weather. Well, good news on that front—AccuWeather is predicting that the amount of snow that NYC will get will be below the average of approximately 30 inches. The weather company is expecting anywhere from 18 to 23 inches of snow, which is in line with last year’s total amount of 17.8 inches, as first reported by Thrillist.
Watch ‘The Wanderers’: Staten Islanders have their say on migrants being housed in hotels in Travis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Debate continues to rage over the housing of newly arrived migrants in hotels in Travis. The arrivals came here from other countries and were transported to New York City from Southern states like Texas and Florida after crossing the border as asylum seekers.
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
Former NYC doorman follows dream to launch new Staten Island gym and fitness clothing line
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fueled by his obsession with health and fitness, Ivan Santiago, 32, left a decade-long union job in Manhattan as a doorman to upstart his own business. “As I worked, I continued to save and save money. I’ve always wanted to create a fitness brand,” said the Dongan Hills resident, a native of New Jersey who relocated to Staten Island from Florida in 2009.
NY minimum wage increase approved for home care aides
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Thursday a minimum wage increase for home care aides to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York State. “We know how valuable...
globalconstructionreview.com
Skanska to rebuild Williamsburg Bridge in New York
Skanska said today it has signed a contract with the New York City Department of Transportation to reconstruct and rehabilitate the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City. The contract is worth $150m, which will be included in Skanska’s US order bookings for the third quarter of 2022. More than...
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover on Staten Island, NYC
Staten Island may be New York City’s least populated borough, but it is still home to plenty of eerie sites. From abandoned hospitals to once-prosperous theaters, the borough holds a long list of abandoned places waiting to be discovered. The borough even has a lost graveyard for boats that is New York City’s only remaining commercial marine salvage yard. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover on Staten Island.
Staten Island GOP on migrant crisis: ‘This is a federal issue that requires a federal solution’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island elected officials are calling on the federal government to assist New York City with the recent humanitarian crisis brought on by the increasing number of migrants to the five boroughs. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) held a press conference on Thursday during which...
Landlord: South Shore restaurant stiffed me on rent during pandemic. So City Marshal seized it – in September.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A City Marshal seized Cabo restaurant, giving back the premises at 96 Page Avenue in Richmond Valley to its landlord. The legal possession notice was posted on the front door of the former Mexican eatery this week. Cabo was considered by some neighbors to be...
Fallen FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello of Staten Island among 11 firefighters across the state honored in Albany
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fallen FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello of Westerleigh was one of 11 firefighters commemorated at the 25th Annual New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday. “We gather today to honor 11 brave firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice while performing their duties to keep their...
