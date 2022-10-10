Read full article on original website
Letter to the editor: Bad White House math
Who would double the size of an IRS agency (currently 78,000 full-time employees) with the most favorable result predicted being $230 billion in additional revenue over a 10-year period? This would boost the current annual $2.6 trillion in income tax revenue by a “meager” $23 billion. Additionally, this hiring is back-end loaded, but the costs for the increase in the workforce will continue beyond this 10-year period.
