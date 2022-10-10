ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Osprey Observer TV – Hunter Gambria, Hunter’s Brunch Shack

Hunter Gambria,Restaurateur/Entrepreneur/philanthropist. Hunter started his first company Hurricane IT Solutions, LLC when he was just 17 years old turning it into a successful IT and technology company and now, he’s a S.E. Hillsborough County restaurant mogel opening two new concepts in the past few months. Hunter is the owner of the new Hunter’s Brunch Shack on U.S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview and of the newly unveiled Eats at the Cottage, the former Ruth’s Steak house longtime restaurant.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Sunset Beach at Tarpon Springs offers free concerts

This is a recap of a delightful experience we had at a beach near Tarpon Springs, Florida a few years back. We had been selling our wares at shows and markets and took advantage of a break for some R&R. We had left the Sponge Docks shopping and attractions area...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, October 2022

Popular local chiropractic office Motion ChiroTherapy is expanding and opening a new location in Apollo Beach. In today’s world, health care costs are through the roof and traditional chiropractic clinics offer long-term treatment plans that only treat symptoms. At Motion ChiroTherapy, it does things differently. Patients are given the...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
Goody-Goody Real Pit Bar-B-Q Dining Room and Drive-in

Ralph Stephens came from Oklahoma City to Tampa, FL, in 1925 and established the first Goody Goody barbecue sandwich shop at 5201 N. Florida Ave. Later in 1929, Stephens sold the shop to William B. Stayer from Pittsburgh, PA. In late March 1930, Stayer closed the original Goody-Goody sandwich shop...
TAMPA, FL
Moonlight & Ivory returns to Dade City

Like many wonderful events, the pandemic paused a lovely annual concert for a while, but Heritage Arts Center Association is announcing its long-awaited return! “Moonlight and Ivory” has provided the community with an opportunity to gather and share in the exceptional talents of their friends and neighbors for the past 24 years!
DADE CITY, FL
Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Tampa, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Tampa as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
TAMPA, FL
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patient

A pet played a pivotal role for a local Tampa, FL woman on hospice. The 96-year-old patient suffered from advanced dementia and was nearing the end of her life while Hurricane Ian powered near the Tampa area. AccentCare nurses took care of Elvira as she waited for her daughter and beloved dog to get to the hospital inpatient hospice center. The local hospital was on lockdown because of the looming storm, so no visitors were allowed yet. After Hurricane Ian passed over, the patient’s dog, Luci, and her daughter, Heidi, were able to enter the hospital.
TAMPA, FL
Brandon ’86 Rotary Hosting 30th Annual Seafood Festival

The Brandon ’86 Rotary Club will hold its 30th annual Brandon Seafood Festival, sponsored by Ferman Mazda, on Saturday, November 5 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Rotary’s Camp Florida, located at 1915 Camp Florida Rd. in Brandon. The cost to attend is $25 per adult with an advance...
BRANDON, FL
St. Petersburg‘s exotic culinary event, SAVOR ST. PETE, returns to beautiful Tampa Bay November 5-6

Local foodies, wine connoisseurs, and craft beer enthusiasts are invited to SAVOR ST. PETE’s tenth-anniversary celebration on November 5–6 in downtown St. Petersburg. The two-day festival will once again feature an award-winning culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, popular breweries, acclaimed restaurants, and an outstanding selection of wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village. North Straub Park, where the festival is held, overlooks breathtaking Tampa Bay. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of VIP and General Admission tickets will go to regional charities.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
A Horse’s Touch Finds New Home And Adds Events & Programs In Wimauma

Mercedes McClellan developed her love of horses since her time as a working student at the Stanford Red Barn in Palo Alto, California in 1999. Fortunately, McClellan was able to take her passion for horses and turn it into a nonprofit organization to help the community in 2017 called A Horse’s Touch.
WIMAUMA, FL
Dove Interiors Carpet One Flooring & Home Makes Local Homes Beautiful

Dove Interiors Carpet One Floor & Home is your local flooring store in Ruskin for great service and quality carpets, wood flooring, floor tiles, vinyl and more in a wide range of colors and prices. It also offers window treatments, bedding, kitchen and bath, cabinetry and countertops. Locally owned and...
RUSKIN, FL
Largest pumpkin in Florida arrives at Bearss Groves in Tampa this week

It’s the super duper massive great pumpkin, Tampa. Bearss Groves in North Tampa is set to feature a 969 pound pumpkin in celebration of the season. This is a family-run farm located at 14316 Lake Magdalene Blvd. The iconic farm shop features gorgeous plants, and some of the best produce and locally crafted provisions you’re bound to experience in this city. Their annual pumpkin patch is always a must attend event for locals; the mammoth pumpkin arrival is just icing on the cake.
TAMPA, FL
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida

Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
SARASOTA, FL

