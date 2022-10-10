Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Blue Jackets’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
Opening day has come and gone, and one of the most important questions that lingered through the offseason has been answered: who will be on the team’s 23-man roster on Oct. 12? While it was set a few days ago, let’s take a look at who made the cut and who didn’t when the puck was dropped against the Carolina Hurricanes. Then after that, we’ll have some takeaways to discuss.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins vs. NHL, Carl Hagelin’s Career Possibly Over
The North American leg of the 2022-23 NHL season began Tuesday with the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. How does the new Pittsburgh Penguins roster stack up against the rest of the NHL? Hockey Canada finally cleaned house as the entire board resigned. And the Marcus Pettersson-to-Vancouver NHL trade rumors are ice-cold.
NHL
Avalanche receive 2022 Stanley Cup championship rings
Hardware weighs 18.5 carats, features 669 diamonds, 20 sapphires, 42 rubies. Nathan MacKinnon weighed in at 200 pounds before the 2021-22 season. On Monday, the Colorado Avalanche forward put on an extra 18.5 carats. According to the Avalanche, the team, coaching staff and ownership received their 2022 Stanley Cup championship...
Yardbarker
Islanders Ink Barzal to Maybe the Most Crucial Deal in Team History
On Monday, Mathew Barzal signed an 8-year, $73.2 million contract extension with the New York Islanders. On the surface, it looks like a standard piece of business – sign a franchise player to a market-value contract. For the Islanders, it is way more important than that. For years, they have played little brother to just about everyone in the league. Whether it was John Tavares, Johnny Gaudreau, or Artemi Panarin, the Islanders were a second or third choice, even for a player they drafted. Mathew Barzal has now changed that.
NHL
Slafkovsky fulfills dream in NHL debut with Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Juraj Slafkovsky said he still had goose bumps 20 minutes after his Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in the season opener for each team at Bell Centre on Wednesday. He had good reason to feel that way. "It's hard to believe," the 18-year-old forward said,...
FOX Sports
Capitals' Hagelin has surgery on eve of NHL opening night
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Carl Hagelin is out indefinitely after undergoing hip surgery, leaving the Washington Capitals without three veteran forwards as the season begins. The team said Hagelin had an arthroscopic procedure Monday that is intended to address his chronically injured left hip. Hagelin, 34, has not played...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs
Is Jonathan Huberdeau‘s extension a comparable for David Pastrnak?. TSN: Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that both the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak would like to get a contract extension done. He focusing on the start of the season and the Bruins have been ready to throw out numbers just year.
NHL
Breaking down the Sabres' 23-man roster
Looking position-by-position at the group that practiced inside LECOM Harborcenter on Tuesday. Kevyn Adams called JJ Peterka on Monday to inform the rookie forward he had made the NHL club. Peterka was still smiling when he met the media 24 hours later. "I was just super, super happy," Peterka said....
NHL
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
Panthers, Isles square off in showcase of new coaches
The Florida Panthers and New York Islanders each hired new coaches during last season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. But that’s where
Rick Jeanneret Has a New Job With the Buffalo Sabres
After Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith, there is nobody who has a bigger place in Western New York's heart than Rick Jeannere. Jeanneret retired at the end of the 2021-2022 regular season after 51 years as the play-by-play man for the Buffalo Sabres. Jeanneret started out...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: CBJ @ CAR - 12:37 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Columbus. Explanation: Video review determined that Columbus' Cole Sillinger preceded the puck into the offensive zone without possession and control and, therefore, was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
Price receives warm welcome before Canadiens season opener
Bell Centre crowd gives Montreal goalie big ovation. During the pregame introductions, goaltender Carey Price was given a standing ovation by the fans in the Bell Centre. Carey Price is feeling the support from Montreal. Price received a standing ovation from the Bell Centre crowd before the Montreal Canadiens season...
NHL
Flyers announce 2022-23 season opening roster
The Flyers have announced its 23-man season opening roster. The Philadelphia Flyers announced its 23-man season opening roster, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Flyers 2022-23 Season Opening Roster. 57 Wade Allison RW. 89 Cam Atkinson RW. 49 Noah Cates LW. 44 Nicolas Deslauriers LW.
NHL
Young Ducks fan skates out with team in season opener
Ethan Baroldi had the skate of a lifetime on Wednesday. The 10-year-old Anaheim Ducks fan skated out with the team during introductions before their season opener against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Baroldi, who has had four heart surgeries, the most recent in 2020, was named the 21st Duck...
Yardbarker
Griffins’ 2022-23 Roster Headlined by Edvinsson & Berggren
Fueled by an influx of talented prospects and even some players with NHL experience, the Grand Rapids Griffins (the American Hockey League affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings) appear set to make some noise in the 2022-23 AHL season. After a disappointing 2021-22 season which saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in 10 years (not including the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons where no playoffs were held), the Griffins enter this season with an excitement surrounding the team that can be felt from the west side of Michigan over to the east side.
NHL
Sharks Announce Opening Weekend Festivities
Join us this weekend for a Pregame Party, Teal Carpet Arrivals, giveaways and more!. Sharks fans, join your San Jose Sharks and pack The Tank, for Opening Weekend! Celebrate at SAP Center on Friday and Saturday, October 14 and 15 with parties, Teal Carpet Player Arrivals, giveaways and more to start the season strong! Opening Weekend will also feature the Sharks award-winning opening show before each game and debut the brand new center hung video board! More information on happenings both days are below. Get your tickets now before it's too late to join the fun for the whole family!
NHL
Rangers deliver solid performance against Lightning in opener
NEW YORK -- An inch or two to the right on his shot toward the empty net from three-quarters length of the ice and Mika Zibanejad would have had a hat trick. "I thought it was going to turn," the New York Rangers center said. "I misread that putt." It...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Usher in New Era of Goaltending with Matt Murray Starting in Opener Against Canadiens, Lineups, Where To Watch
MONTREAL — Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov joined the Toronto Maple Leafs just days apart this summer. Both are reclamations projects, but Murray is undoubtedly the bigger risk after a season with the Ottawa Senators plagued with injuries and a stint in the minors. But given the commitment made...
NHL
Here We Go Again | 10 TAKEAWAYS
10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster is back for another season. Amanda Stein takes you behind the scenes and peels back the curtain on the 2022-23 Devils season. Well, my friends, it's that time of year. The official kick-off to the 2022-23 NHL season and that means it's time to revive 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster. These weekly articles are some of my favorites as I get to take you behind the scenes, share fun stories and of course, occasionally get to the nitty-gritty hockey talk.
