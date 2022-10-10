ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissmann Reveal Baby's Gender, Due Date and More!

Back in August, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann revealed that they’re expecting their first child. At the time, fans clamored for more information, but the the couple was tight-lipped. Last week, Hannah promised that more updates would be posted soon, and she certainly delivered!. The couple kicked things off...
Meri Brown: Desperate for Cash? Planning to Leave Kody?!?

Meri Brown has made an offer that she hopes at least one person out there can’t refuse. And quite a number of observers are now wondering why. On Monday, the 51-year old jumped on Facebook to reveal that her Utah bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, is giving folks a chance to attend a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Joy-Anna Duggar Flaunts Spacious Home After Jinger Buys a Mansion

Now that Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar have their Los Angeles mansion, they seem to have sparked some sibling rivalry. Yes, even adult siblings can have this. Especially if they grew up in less than healthy environments — like a cult. Joy-Anna clearly wants fans to know that she’s...
Willie Spence, Former American Idol Runner-Up, Dead at 23

Tragedy has struck the world of reality television. Willie Spence, the runner-up on Season 19 of American Idol, passed away on October 11 due to injuries he sustained in a car accident. He was 23 years old. A native of Douglas, Georgia, Spence died “in an automobile accident in Tennessee,”...
Gisele Bundchen: Here's the REAL Reason I'm Divorcing Tom Brady!

Insiders say Tom and Gisele have hired divorce attorneys, and there’s virtually no chance that the couple will reconcile. These two will have to divide hundreds of millions in assets and custody of two kids, so you can expect that the legal battle will be a messy, protracted one, in which much dirty laundry will be aired publicly.
Prince Harry Is BROKE! Meghan Should Marry Elon Musk, Says Royal Expert

When we think of the royal family, we don’t often think of financial struggles. After all, King Charles III just inherited (tax-free!) an estate estimated to be worth half a billion dollars from his dear departed mum. Quite a tidy sum, innit?. But when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...
Little People, Big World Season Premiere Date: REVEALED!

Little People. Big World. On Tuesday, TLC confirmed that one of the longest-running reality shows in the history of this genre will return for a 24th season. We even know when new episodes of Little People, Big World will premiere. On Tuesday, November 1 at 9pm ET/PT, Matt Roloff, Amy...
Kody Brown: Christine Backstabbed Me and Betrayed Our Religion!

Kody Brown may star on a reality show. But the self-centered father of 18 is having a lot of trouble accepting reality at the moment. In footage from this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives — which was filmed over a year ago, remember — Kody once again opens up about one of his marriages falling apart.
MIA on vaccines, vindication and her visions of Jesus: ‘People fear me for some reason’

For 20 years, MIA has existed at the intersection of vilification and vindication. The Sri Lanka-born, London-raised rapper and singer has spent her entire career fighting perceived injustices in the world, from the underreporting and whitewashing of the Tamil genocide to the incarceration of her friend, the WikiLeaks whistleblower Julian Assange. She also has terminal foot-in-mouth disease, and is prone to flippant, occasionally outright offensive trolling in the press and on Twitter.
