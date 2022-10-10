Read full article on original website
Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissmann Reveal Baby's Gender, Due Date and More!
Back in August, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann revealed that they’re expecting their first child. At the time, fans clamored for more information, but the the couple was tight-lipped. Last week, Hannah promised that more updates would be posted soon, and she certainly delivered!. The couple kicked things off...
Debbie Johnson Worries Fans: Will She Move in with Tony? What is Audrey's Deal?
On this week’s episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie Johnson was at a crossroads. She very suddenly found herself without a new place to live, and her deadline for moving out was looming. Her new man made an offer, but Debbie wasn’t sure. Colt definitely worried about...
Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley: What Happened? Why Did They Break Up So Soon After Getting Engaged?
If you’re a fan of the Teen Mom franchise, then by now, you’ve probably caught wind of this week’s shocking news:. After just over a year of dating, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have broken up. The news comes less than two months after Leah and Leah...
Meri Brown: Desperate for Cash? Planning to Leave Kody?!?
Meri Brown has made an offer that she hopes at least one person out there can’t refuse. And quite a number of observers are now wondering why. On Monday, the 51-year old jumped on Facebook to reveal that her Utah bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, is giving folks a chance to attend a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Leah Messer Drunkenly Breaks Silence on Jaylan Mobley Split: I'm Going Through a LOT!
Earlier this week, Teen Mom fans were stunned by the news that Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley had broken up. The news came just two months after Leah and Jaylan announced their engagement. Fans are filled with questions about why Leah and Jaylan broke up, and when Messer went live...
Joy-Anna Duggar Flaunts Spacious Home After Jinger Buys a Mansion
Now that Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar have their Los Angeles mansion, they seem to have sparked some sibling rivalry. Yes, even adult siblings can have this. Especially if they grew up in less than healthy environments — like a cult. Joy-Anna clearly wants fans to know that she’s...
Willie Spence, Former American Idol Runner-Up, Dead at 23
Tragedy has struck the world of reality television. Willie Spence, the runner-up on Season 19 of American Idol, passed away on October 11 due to injuries he sustained in a car accident. He was 23 years old. A native of Douglas, Georgia, Spence died “in an automobile accident in Tennessee,”...
Gisele Bundchen: Here's the REAL Reason I'm Divorcing Tom Brady!
Insiders say Tom and Gisele have hired divorce attorneys, and there’s virtually no chance that the couple will reconcile. These two will have to divide hundreds of millions in assets and custody of two kids, so you can expect that the legal battle will be a messy, protracted one, in which much dirty laundry will be aired publicly.
Prince Harry Is BROKE! Meghan Should Marry Elon Musk, Says Royal Expert
When we think of the royal family, we don’t often think of financial struggles. After all, King Charles III just inherited (tax-free!) an estate estimated to be worth half a billion dollars from his dear departed mum. Quite a tidy sum, innit?. But when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...
Shantaram review – Eat Pray Love with added hunk? Disappointingly not
Not even Charlie Hunnam constantly taking his top off can save Apple TV+’s new thriller about an ex-convict in Bombay. And don’t get me started on the accents
King Charles: Did He Just Drop a Subtle Hint That He's on Team Meghan & Harry?
We’re more than a month into the reign of King Charles III, and — well, not a whole lot has changed. The consistency was expected, of course, as the royals wield little political power, and their influence is primarily restricted to the cultural/ceremonial spheres. As a result, the...
Little People, Big World Season Premiere Date: REVEALED!
Little People. Big World. On Tuesday, TLC confirmed that one of the longest-running reality shows in the history of this genre will return for a 24th season. We even know when new episodes of Little People, Big World will premiere. On Tuesday, November 1 at 9pm ET/PT, Matt Roloff, Amy...
Lizzo Brushes Off Kanye West Rant, Conspiracy Theory: I'm Minding My Business!
Last week, Kanye West spewed bizarre nonsense on one of the world’s largest platforms for white supremacy. He said a lot of things that he should not have. Sadly, that statement is fairly evergreen when it comes to Ye. Kanye aimed one of his attacks at Lizzo, particularly her...
Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt: I'm Selling Our Winery Because You're an Abusive Alcoholic!
It’s been over six years since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, but the messy split between the A-listers continues to make headlines. That’s largely because of new revelations about Pitt’s abusive behavior toward the end of the marriage. We knew from the start that...
Kody Brown: Christine Backstabbed Me and Betrayed Our Religion!
Kody Brown may star on a reality show. But the self-centered father of 18 is having a lot of trouble accepting reality at the moment. In footage from this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives — which was filmed over a year ago, remember — Kody once again opens up about one of his marriages falling apart.
MIA on vaccines, vindication and her visions of Jesus: ‘People fear me for some reason’
For 20 years, MIA has existed at the intersection of vilification and vindication. The Sri Lanka-born, London-raised rapper and singer has spent her entire career fighting perceived injustices in the world, from the underreporting and whitewashing of the Tamil genocide to the incarceration of her friend, the WikiLeaks whistleblower Julian Assange. She also has terminal foot-in-mouth disease, and is prone to flippant, occasionally outright offensive trolling in the press and on Twitter.
Meghan Markle: Prince Harry Got Me to a Psychiatrist When I Was Suicidal
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to Los Angeles shortly after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and just like the rest of the royal family they promptly got back down to business. Meghan’s Spotify podcast debuted back in August, but it went on hiatus during the family’s period of...
