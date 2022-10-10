ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Adopt a Shelter Dog Month puts focus on large breed dogs

By Henry Flores, 23ABC, Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9uKd_0iTlKCjV00

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. Organizations such as Best Friends Animal Society and Kern County Animal Services are working together by offering free or reduced adoption fees for dogs over forty pounds.

“October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and right now big dogs are most at risk in shelters across the country including Kern County, so Best Friends Animal Society is partnering with the shelters and asking them to waive or reduce their adoption fees,” said Michelle Sathe with Best Friends Animal Society.

“Our rescues and adoptions are at an all-time low, so we are going to actually waive all of our adoption fees for dogs that are over forty pounds,” added Joshua Proctor, a behaviorist at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

Proctor says inflation could be one of the reasons people are choosing not to adopt bigger breed dogs since those canines typically cost more to care for than smaller breeds.

“Large dogs do cost way more than a small dog, but also it’s harder to house a large dog. So people who are losing their homes there are not as many large dog-friendly housing like apartments, etc. So it gets a little bit more challenging to find placement for them.”

There is also a common misconception that bigger breed dogs are more dangerous than smaller breeds, but Proctor says dog attacks actually tend to come from smaller dogs.

“One out of maybe five hundred large dogs will actually fail their assessments, but the small dogs on the other hand even though they are a little fearful, a little bitey, they get a lot more forgiveness. There are a lot more bites from the smaller breeds that are twenty-five pounds or less.”

Sathe agrees.

“A lot of times these dogs are surrendered by families who have children, so if the shelter knows that they can try to find a great big dog for someone who already has children. I've seen that happen many, many times.”

But housing bigger breed dogs is just the beginning of Best Friends Animal Society's ultimate goal.

“Our goal is to end the killing of shelter pets by 2025,” adds Sathe.

The adoption process is fairly simple.

“You just have to have a valid driver's license. You have to do a meet and greet with the dog, and if you have a large dog as well you also have to bring your dog to do a meet and greet. We like the whole family to meet the dog,” explained Proctor.

For more information about the adoption process, visit the Bakersfield Animal Care Center website .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Kern County, CA
Lifestyle
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Pets & Animals
KGET

‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate Halloween around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are wondering what to do during this Halloween season here is a list of events and activities you can do during the month of October. Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch The Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch opened Oct. 3 and will be running until Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The pumpkin […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelter Dog#Working Dog#Dog Rescue Adoption#Dog Attacks#The Shelters#Pet Lover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
ridgeviewpacknews.net

Fentanyl Cases Have Spiked in Kern County

Fentanyl cases have taken a significant rise in the streets of Kern County. Just in the month of September there had been an accident at North High School resulting in six kids overdosing on fentanyl. But this hasn’t been the only incident in Bakersfield over the course of the months. Cases are on the rise in High Schools across the country and schools are now trying to prevent the tragedy of teens overdosing and dying on this powerful drug.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Tickets available for Dining in the Dark event in Bakersfield

Dining in the Dark, an unforgettable sensory dining experience, makes its Bakersfield debut on Friday, November 18, to support the Valley Center for the Blind. The event is an opportunity to experience the perspective of people who are blind or visually impaired by enjoying a four-course meal with a number of unique opportunities to engage with the community. This will include a special performance by a renowned professional musician who is blind, Rory Hoffman.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Lake Isabella shooting leaves man in critical condition: KCSO

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Lake Isabella shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella, east of Lake Isabella Boulevard, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found a man injured severly in a shooting, according to the department.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

More than 77K cannabis plants seized in Kern County part of nearly 1 million seized during California crackdown

Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. Authorities seized more than 77,000 in Kern County alone. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy