Seattle Seahawks could move home game with Mariners hosting first MLB Playoff game in 21 years

The Seattle Seahawks have joined others in the Emerald City in wishing the MLB’s Seattle Mariners luck as they prepare to host their first playoff game since all the way back on October 18 of 2001.

The M’s are slated to take on the division-rival Houston Astros in the ALDS starting Tuesday afternoon in Texas. If the best-of-five series were extended beyond three games, the Mariners would then host Houston at some point next Sunday for Game 4. Given the way the MLB Playoff schedule has been set up, said game would likely take place in the afternoon.

At issue here is that the Seattle Seahawks’ schedule has them hosting the Arizona Cardinals at 1:05 PM local time next Sunday. If there’s a conflict here, something would have to be done.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted one day after their loss to the New Orleans Saints that there are conversations right now about moving the game . NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport clarified a bit later that the location of Lumen Field would remain the same. Rather, the kickoff time would likely change to earlier in the day.

Seattle Seahawks playing second fiddle in the Pacific Northwest

This has as much to do with the Mariners making their first playoff appearance since back in 2001 than anything else. The NFL almost always takes precedence over MLB from a national perspective.

But when it comes to the micro, the Mariners are certainly the focus of Seattle right now. To put their playoff drought into perspective, the last time Seattle played in a postseason game it was facing off with the likes of Roger Clemens, Mike Mussina, Andy Pettitte, Mariano Rivera, Bernie Williams, Paul O’Neill and Tino Martinez, all of whom are now in their 50s.

As for the Seahawks, they have been much better than most expected. Pete Carroll’s squad boasts a 2-3 record and ranks seventh in the NFL in scoring. However, the team is also yielding nearly 31 points per game heading into Week 6. Taking a back seat for one day wouldn’t be the end of the world.

