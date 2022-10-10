ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers release LB Kenny Young

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NN44F_0iTlK0E200

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released journeyman linebacker Kenny Young on Monday.

Young, 27, was signed to the Buccaneers’ practice squad on Sept. 5 and subsequently joined the active roster on Sept. 21.

He appeared in four games for Tampa Bay and played 70 special-teams snaps, collecting one tackle.

The Bucs were Young’s fourth team since being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens out of UCLA. Young started a combined 25 games for the Ravens, Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos from 2018-21.

In 63 career games, Young has tallied 5.5 sacks, 196 tackles, four forced fumbles and one interception.

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

