Jamie Lee Curtis Is Getting Proactive About a ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel with Lindsay Lohan

By Samantha Bergeson
 3 days ago
Jamie Lee Curtis is ready to swap bodies with Lindsay Lohan again.

The “ Freaky Friday ” star confirmed that she has “already written to Disney” about a sequel to the 2003 classic teen comedy about an overbearing mother (Curtis) who unwillingly switches places with her punk rock teen daughter (Lohan) so they both understand their perspectives better. The film, helmed by Mark Waters, grossed $160 million at the worldwide box office and helped cement Lohan’s teen queen status.

“I’ve already written to Disney, my friends at Disney. I’m in their new ‘Haunted Mansion’ movie,” Curtis said on “The View.”

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actress shared her pitch for a “Freaky Friday” follow-up, adding, “Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who switches places. So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon.”

Curtis concluded, “And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today’s world, as an old lady.”

Recently, the “Halloween Ends” ultimate final girl reflected on her career with Entertainment Weekly .

“‘Freaky Friday’ was a fabulous movie, also very freeing creatively,” Curtis said. “You know, being a teenager again, it was super fun. I had a good time with Lindsay. She was terrific.”

Curtis later added, “Anyway, ‘Freaky Friday’ remake? Absolutely.”

Meanwhile, Curtis’ former co-star Lohan is ushering in a career comeback of her own, starring in the upcoming Netflix holiday rom-com “Falling for Christmas” and next year’s “Irish Wish.” Lohan also narrates the TV series “Lovestruck High.”

Lohan told The Hollywood Reporter that returning to acting was like “riding a bicycle.”

“It’s just in me. It’s a part of me,” Lohan said. “Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people. To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing. I want to work with directors that make me grow as an artist. Directors that have vision, style and create films that 20 years from now I will be happy that I was in them.”

