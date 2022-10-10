ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King City, CA

Del Rey Oaks officials revisit the rules around a central park amid neighbor complaints.

Del Rey Park is one of two parks owned by Del Rey Oaks, and sits just behind City Hall, in the canyon long ago carved out by Arroyo del Rey. It’s home to a dog park, a baseball diamond, a basketball court and a playground. It also has two barbecue grills the city rents out – at least one of them is reserved on most weekend days of the year, per city officials – but in the past year, it’s increasingly become a problem for some residents, who have amplified their concerns about both noise and parking as it relates to the park.
DEL REY OAKS, CA
benitolink.com

San Benito County seeks new landfill operating pact

The John Smith Road Landfill operating agreement report to the San Benito County Board of Supervisors states there were disparities in negotiations with Waste Solutions Group of San Benito County. Supervisors called it a “bad agreement” from the county’s perspective. The San Benito County Resource Management Agency...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
kion546.com

Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash near Old Stage Road on Highway 101

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A head-on crash has closed Highway 101 at Old Stage Road near Salinas Tuesday, said Caltrans. Caltrans said the cause was a wrong-way driver. Caltrans is advising drivers to avoid the area if possible. KION reached out to Salinas Orange Cab, and they said one of their...
SALINAS, CA
KMPH.com

Driver caught going over 100 MPH near Hollister-Gilroy area

A driver was caught going 106 miles an hour near the Hollister- Gilroy area. According to CHP, the driver was pulled over on Monday. Officers say at that speed, even the smallest distraction could be deadly. Speedy drives like this one could help avoid a ticket or a crash by...
GILROY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Salinas City Council will decide on an exemption for affordable housing requirements downtown.

Downtown Salinas is blooming. Construction on Main Street turned the road from a one-way to two ways; iconic buildings are under renovation; outdoor seating is flourishing and a fourth location for Alvarado Street Brewery opens soon in the Rabobank building. New residential units in the upstairs of that building, plus the Dick Bruhn building, will add 69 apartments to the Oldtown housing stock.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

John Denver killed in Pacific Grove plane crash 25 years ago today

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) Twenty-five years ago today, singer/songwriter John Denver died in a plane crash in Pacific Grove. Denver was flying a homemade plane, practicing landings and takeoffs, at the Monterey Regional Airport. He was just offshore when the plane ran out of fuel. Memorial in Pacific Grove The National Transportation Safety Board reports that he The post John Denver killed in Pacific Grove plane crash 25 years ago today appeared first on KION546.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | Oct. 12, 2022

SALINAS — United Way Monterey County, the Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce are having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for UWMC’s Community Impact Center in the Salinas City Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. Come and tour the new building, connect with community partners and friends and enjoy some refreshments at 232 Monterey St., Ste. 200, in Salinas.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

2 Watsonville residents killed in head-on crash: CHP

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened on Maher Road around 5:10 a.m. A Ford Explorer was traveling westbound when it crossed into on-coming traffic and collided with a Nissan Pathfinder, according to investigators.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Commitment 2022: Meet the candidates running for Monterey County Sheriff

SALINAS, Calif. — Voters will decide whether the next sheriff of Monterey County will be a department insider, Capt. Joe Moses, or an outsider, Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto. “Look, I'm a leader that gets things done. I have a three-decade track record of success after success when it...
KION News Channel 5/46

Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale

PRUENDALE, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey confirmed with KION that two people have died after a two car crash occurred on Maher Road. CHP told KION that the crash happened at 5:10 a.m. on Monday morning. A 2012 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Maher Road and a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling eastbound on Maher The post Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they found a car flipped over on Clifford Avenue near Elisa Circle Wednesday morning. Police said this suspect ran from the scene after hitting two parked vehicles at eight in the morning. Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and police later found him. Alexis Chavez, 26, was found The post Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Pacific Grove diversity task force chair and council candidate apologizes for tweet.

Like many private citizens who felt angry and upset over the recent upending of nearly 50 years of abortion rights in the U.S., Tina Rau took to social media over the summer to vent her feelings of anger and sadness. Only she's not just any citizen, she's chair of the Pacific Grove Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force and a candidate for the P.G. City Council.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
sanbenito.com

Meet the candidates: Hollister City Council District 3

In the Nov. 8 election for the Hollister City Council District 3 seat, incumbent Dolores Morales will face small business owner Rosalinda Sanchez. Morales was elected to the District 3 seat in a November 2021 special election, which was conducted to replace former Council member Honor Spencer. Spencer resigned from the council in early 2021. Morales was elected to complete the remainder of Spencer’s four-year term, which ends in December 2022.
HOLLISTER, CA

