montereycountyweekly.com
Del Rey Oaks officials revisit the rules around a central park amid neighbor complaints.
Del Rey Park is one of two parks owned by Del Rey Oaks, and sits just behind City Hall, in the canyon long ago carved out by Arroyo del Rey. It’s home to a dog park, a baseball diamond, a basketball court and a playground. It also has two barbecue grills the city rents out – at least one of them is reserved on most weekend days of the year, per city officials – but in the past year, it’s increasingly become a problem for some residents, who have amplified their concerns about both noise and parking as it relates to the park.
benitolink.com
San Benito County seeks new landfill operating pact
The John Smith Road Landfill operating agreement report to the San Benito County Board of Supervisors states there were disparities in negotiations with Waste Solutions Group of San Benito County. Supervisors called it a “bad agreement” from the county’s perspective. The San Benito County Resource Management Agency...
KSBW.com
Traffic report: Downed utility pole blocks multiples lanes of Del Monte Avenue
MONTEREY, Calif. — Traffic was at a standstill along a section of Del Monte Avenue and Highway 1 in Monterey on Monday morning. According to the city, westbound lanes of Del Monte Ave. were closed from Casa Verde Way. The closure was caused when a car crashed into a...
Fuel truck crash closes Old Creek Road
A fuel tanker went off the side of Old Creek Road just south of Highway 46, prompting a road closure. The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
kion546.com
Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash near Old Stage Road on Highway 101
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A head-on crash has closed Highway 101 at Old Stage Road near Salinas Tuesday, said Caltrans. Caltrans said the cause was a wrong-way driver. Caltrans is advising drivers to avoid the area if possible. KION reached out to Salinas Orange Cab, and they said one of their...
KMPH.com
Driver caught going over 100 MPH near Hollister-Gilroy area
A driver was caught going 106 miles an hour near the Hollister- Gilroy area. According to CHP, the driver was pulled over on Monday. Officers say at that speed, even the smallest distraction could be deadly. Speedy drives like this one could help avoid a ticket or a crash by...
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Prunedale (Prunedale, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Prunedale on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 5:10 a.m. when [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
montereycountyweekly.com
Salinas City Council will decide on an exemption for affordable housing requirements downtown.
Downtown Salinas is blooming. Construction on Main Street turned the road from a one-way to two ways; iconic buildings are under renovation; outdoor seating is flourishing and a fourth location for Alvarado Street Brewery opens soon in the Rabobank building. New residential units in the upstairs of that building, plus the Dick Bruhn building, will add 69 apartments to the Oldtown housing stock.
John Denver killed in Pacific Grove plane crash 25 years ago today
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) Twenty-five years ago today, singer/songwriter John Denver died in a plane crash in Pacific Grove. Denver was flying a homemade plane, practicing landings and takeoffs, at the Monterey Regional Airport. He was just offshore when the plane ran out of fuel. Memorial in Pacific Grove The National Transportation Safety Board reports that he The post John Denver killed in Pacific Grove plane crash 25 years ago today appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Oct. 12, 2022
SALINAS — United Way Monterey County, the Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce are having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for UWMC’s Community Impact Center in the Salinas City Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. Come and tour the new building, connect with community partners and friends and enjoy some refreshments at 232 Monterey St., Ste. 200, in Salinas.
montereycountyweekly.com
Shawarma King in Castroville boasts a growing number of loyal subjects.
You are standing on concrete, cracked and pitted in places and dusty from the procession of passing trucks. Aromas of exhaust from the traffic mix with the ting of fresh petrol gushing from multiple pumps. Ambient sound is limited to the low rumble of idling engines and the ding of...
KSBW.com
2 Watsonville residents killed in head-on crash: CHP
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened on Maher Road around 5:10 a.m. A Ford Explorer was traveling westbound when it crossed into on-coming traffic and collided with a Nissan Pathfinder, according to investigators.
montereycountyweekly.com
An investigation, spurred by allegedly missing pain pills, is underway in Monterey County Jail.
According to a nurse who works inside the Monterey County Jail, there is a standard procedure when dispensing potentially addictive medications. There is a log book, noting the patient/inmate name, time and date and the dose, and a witness signature. But the nurse (who spoke to the Weekly on the...
KSBW.com
Commitment 2022: Meet the candidates running for Monterey County Sheriff
SALINAS, Calif. — Voters will decide whether the next sheriff of Monterey County will be a department insider, Capt. Joe Moses, or an outsider, Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto. “Look, I'm a leader that gets things done. I have a three-decade track record of success after success when it...
Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale
PRUENDALE, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey confirmed with KION that two people have died after a two car crash occurred on Maher Road. CHP told KION that the crash happened at 5:10 a.m. on Monday morning. A 2012 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Maher Road and a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling eastbound on Maher The post Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale appeared first on KION546.
Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they found a car flipped over on Clifford Avenue near Elisa Circle Wednesday morning. Police said this suspect ran from the scene after hitting two parked vehicles at eight in the morning. Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and police later found him. Alexis Chavez, 26, was found The post Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Ferrini Ranch development gets a six-year extension before project approvals expire.
Ferrini Ranch is the project that just won't die. And that's despite a recent effort by the developers to strike a deal with a conservation group to keep the prime property, 870 acres along Highway 68, out of development. That leaves the still-unbuilt project, approved by the Monterey County Board...
montereycountyweekly.com
Pacific Grove diversity task force chair and council candidate apologizes for tweet.
Like many private citizens who felt angry and upset over the recent upending of nearly 50 years of abortion rights in the U.S., Tina Rau took to social media over the summer to vent her feelings of anger and sadness. Only she's not just any citizen, she's chair of the Pacific Grove Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force and a candidate for the P.G. City Council.
Summer shark attacks in Monterey County reminder of ocean's dangers
Two shark attacks in the span of two months along the Central Coast last summer have fueled fears for surfers and swimmers. Both attacks, by two different Great White sharks, occurred off Lovers Point in Monterey County.
sanbenito.com
Meet the candidates: Hollister City Council District 3
In the Nov. 8 election for the Hollister City Council District 3 seat, incumbent Dolores Morales will face small business owner Rosalinda Sanchez. Morales was elected to the District 3 seat in a November 2021 special election, which was conducted to replace former Council member Honor Spencer. Spencer resigned from the council in early 2021. Morales was elected to complete the remainder of Spencer’s four-year term, which ends in December 2022.
