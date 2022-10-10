Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
How to Delete Your PayPal Account Permanently
PayPal is facing criticism from ex-employees (signal-boosted by former PayPal CEO Elon Musk) and users alike after news of a policy update that would fine customers $2,500 for promoting misinformation on its services went viral. The policy, released as a leaked document online, indicated an effective date of Nov. 3, but shortly after the news broke, PayPal released a statement saying that the policy included "incorrect information."
CNET
How to Claim Your Share of T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement
Current and past T-Mobile customers may be owed a portion of a $350 million settlement stemming from a 2021 cyberattack that exposed more than 100 million users' personal information. In addition to Social Security numbers, hackers accessed customers' names, addresses, birth dates, driver's license details and unique phone codes. The...
CNET
AT&T's $14 Million Hidden Fee Settlement: The Deadline to File a Claim Is Just Weeks Away
Are you a current or former AT&T customer? You might be eligible for part of a $14 million settlement the carrier agreed to after a class-action lawsuit alleged it charged subscribers hidden fees for years. Plaintiffs in Vianu v. AT&T Mobility argue the telecom company failed to inform postpaid wireless...
CNET
I Bonds' Record 9.62% Rate Expires Soon, and Buying Them Still Isn't Quick
I bonds could be one of the very few bright spots of this inflationary economic period. The higher prices go, the more money you get back on your investment in I bonds. In May, the inflation rate for Series I savings bonds hit a record high -- 9.62%. That rate lasts for six months after purchase, but it won't be around much longer. The Treasury will set the new variable rate for I bonds on Nov. 1, and the final day to buy I bonds at 9.62% will be Oct. 28.
RELATED PEOPLE
Amazon Sends New Warnings About the Economy
Amazon (AMZN) is determined to be well prepared to weather the sharp economic downturn on the horizon without a big scratch. The e-commerce giant, which is one of the barometers of the health of the economy since it serves both households and businesses, seems to be putting its house in order in anticipation of the coming rainy days.
CNET
CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?
Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
Cryptocurrency firm advised by Philip Hammond withdraws UK application
A cryptocurrency firm that employs the former chancellor Philip Hammond as an adviser has withdrawn its application to operate in the UK, after struggling to win approval from the financial regulator. The Guardian revealed earlier this year that Copper Technologies, in which Hammond holds a 0.5% stake, was considering seeking...
CNET
Twitter Could Soon Let You Control Who Mentions You
You could soon have more control over who can mention you on Twitter. App researcher and engineer Jane Manchun Wong found a version of an unreleased Twitter feature that lets you control who can and can't mention you in their tweets. "Twitter is working on letting you control who can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Move Over, Google: Samsung Wants to Reinvent the Phone Call, Too
Samsung is taking a page from the Google Pixel playbook with its upcoming One UI 5 software update, which will be adding a new way to take calls on Galaxy phones. The Bixby Text Call feature will bring the ability to answer a phone call by texting, with the Bixby assistant transcribing between voice and text on both ends.
CNET
Apple Reportedly Fined $19M for Not Including Chargers With iPhones
Apple has reportedly been fined 100 million reais ($19 million) by a Brazilian court for not including chargers in new iPhones sold in the country. All iPhones sold in Brazil must come with a charger included in the box, the court ruled, according to a Reuters report Thursday. The fine...
Comments / 0