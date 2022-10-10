ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

DeVito's status for Minnesota uncertain

By Andy Olson
WCIA — With Tommy DeVito leaving Saturday’s game against Iowa and being replaced by Art Sitkowski, everyone is left wondering who will be under center against Minnesota.

“Good try,” Bret Bielema said in response to being asked if Sitkowski will be the starter Saturday.

DeVito went down in the first quarter with an ankle injury and never returned. In his place, Sitkowski was able to lead the Illini to victory with a 13-19, 74 yard performance. While Bielema did not rule DeVito out, his update on him and others who left the Iowa game did not inspire confidence.

“I don’t think any of them will be a season-ending or anything along those lines,” Bielema said. “But a majority of those guys should all be back in time for our return after the bye week. I don’t know how realistic it is for any of those four or five guys to project to being in this week’s plan.”

Isaiah Williams and Taz Nicholson also had to leave the game against the Hawkeyes, each with concussions. Linebacker Isaac Darkangelo also left late in the second half. If it is indeed Sitkowski, the Illini have confidence in him to be ready to play in this offense.

“Each of those guys has different strengths and weaknesses, and they are different players,” offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “But it’s not dramatically different. It’s more subtly different from the game plan. Maybe a movement pass, or a certain RPO may be better for one than the other. But the difference was pretty negligible on what we could or couldn’t do.”

Illinois hosts Minnesota Saturday with kickoff at 11 a.m.

