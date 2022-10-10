Read full article on original website
Related
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, Showers & storms for Thursday
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Tracking rain for Thursday, but back to sunshine just in time for the weekend. Very fall-like temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A small step warmer today with highs in the mid 70s, near or slightly above normal for this time of year....
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Picture-perfect day today, tracking rain on the way
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. A picture-perfect day on tap. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. An overall, gorgeous, fall-like day. Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 50s. Clouds will build in on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm to the...
