tyler timmerman
2d ago
Lol not Athens 🙄 I sadly have to visit once in a while for work, otherwise I avoid it like the plague. It's like a 🤡 show out there
2
fox5atlanta.com
Athens dedicates new rainbow crosswalk
ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County officials celebrated the installation of a new landmark on Tuesday. Athens Pride and Queer Collective and the Athens-Clarke County unified government unveiled the city's new rainbow crosswalk. The crosswalk is at the intersection of College Avenue and Clayton Street in Athens' downtown. The Red &...
B 52s announce farewell concert in Athens
The Athens-based B 52s say they will play their final concert on their final tour in the city that launched their careers: they’ve set November 15 as the date for a farewell performance at the Classic Center in Athens. Tickets go on sale Friday. Press release announcing the concert...
Athens student apartments repeatedly delay opening, leaving hundreds displaced
ATHENS, Ga. — Hundreds of University of Georgia students are supposed to be living in an off-campus apartment building that at the moment is still an active construction zone. WSB-TV′s Veronica Griffin was in Athens, where students said the builders have missed the deadline to finish for months. Students...
wuga.org
The Ark-Athens Providing Rent Assistance
Athenians struggling with rent hikes, and the threat of eviction, can to turn to a local organization for help. Athens nonprofit, The Ark has funds available to assist with rent. Lucy Hudgens is Executive Director of The Ark. She says the nonprofit is working with Family Promise and Advantage Behavioral...
Oconee Enterprise
Oconee’s first brewery opens
Thomas Jefferson once said, “Beer, if drank with moderation, softens the temper, cheers the spirit and promotes health.”. It can also foster a sense of community and kinship. South Main Brewing, the first craft brewery in Oconee County, was created from the collective need for a local place of...
Red and Black
UGA alum recaptures the Georgia Bulldog through art
With vibrant strokes of yellow, pink, blue and red and dazzling gold embellishments, it’s hard to miss Chandler Sherry’s bulldog artwork that has been popping up throughout Athens. A fun and youthful take on the age-old Georgia Bulldog, Sherry’s re-imagined bulldog design takes form on canvas, totes, bandanas,...
Atlanta training program looks to combat EMS shortage across Georgia
ROSWELL, Ga. — Every minute counts in a medical emergency, but a national EMS shortage could threaten the time it takes for an ambulance to arrive. "We are the frontline, and everybody expects an ambulance and EMS personnel to show up whenever there is an emergency," Jonathan Walker, training manager for Central EMS, explained. "And the fact of the matter is, we're critically low right now."
NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton
The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
Athens woman among recipients for 2022 MacArthur 'genius grant'
ATHENS, Ga. — A specialist in plastic waste management, artists, musicians, computer scientists, and a poet-ornithologist who advocates for Black people in nature are among this year’s 25 winners of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s prestigious fellowships known as “genius grants” that honor discipline-bending and society-changing people whose work offers inspiration and insight.
wuga.org
Lawrenceville man arrested in downtown shooting
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting Saturday in Athens that left two people injured. Athens-Clarke County police were called to the 200 block of West Clayton Street about 2:15am on reports of a fight. Officers found a 30 year old man bleeding from his head and lying on the sidewalk in front of the Tropical Bar with a 22 year old woman standing nearby who had been shot in the hand. Both victims are expected to survive.
'We want to bring her back' | Georgia mother works to get daughter's body from Memphis after deadly crash
ROSWELL, Ga. — A grieving metro Atlanta mother is trying to bring her child home after the unimaginable. Laurel Phoenix and her child Mayi were on their way to begin a new life in New Mexico on Oct. 3 when they were hit by an alleged uninsured driver in Memphis, Tennessee.
accesswdun.com
Authorities find missing Gainesville man
Gainesville Police say they have safely located William Rafferty, 38, who was reported missing on Wednesday. Gainesville Police are searching for a critical missing adult. William Rafferty, 38, was last seen on Wednesday around 5:35 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and West Park Drive. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.
South Gwinnett High School evacuated after bathroom fire
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — South Gwinnett High School was evacuated Thursday morning after a fire was discovered in a bathroom. The school's fire alarm was triggered around 8:25 a.m., about an hour after classes started. Students were evacuated to the stadium, according to a message sent to parents. Students were...
Two people wounded in latest shootings in downtown Athens
A University of Georgia student is one of two people recovering from what are called non life-threatening injuries after a weekend shooting in downtown Athens: Athens-Clarke County Police say they arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened near the corner of Clayton and Pulaski streets. From WSB TV…. Two...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022 USA: Market, Lights, Parade
Have a colorful Bavarian Christmas in Alpine Helen, Georgia located about an hour and a half north of Atlanta in the Northeast Georgia mountains. The town’s Alpine architecture and holiday scenery are so delightful that Lifetime Christmas movies “Christmas Love Letter” and “A Taste of Christmas” were filmed in Helen GA, and the town is consistently noted as a top holiday destination for lights, festivities and fun. Here’s a look at what’s on during Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022.
WRDW-TV
Metro Atlanta school charging students to wear Halloween costume to class
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parents at a Gwinnett County Public School are being asked to fork over cash to let their children wear costumes to class on Halloween. Felicia McTiller doesn’t feel one way or the other about the upcoming dress-up day at Bay Creek Middle School,...
Red and Black
2 shot including UGA student in downtown Athens, suspect in custody
Two people, including one University of Georgia student, were injured in a shooting on Clayton Street early morning on Oct. 8, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. Officers heard about the shooting from an individual driving east on Clayton Street as they were responding to a fight at...
Red and Black
UGA Homecoming events to look forward to this week
Between midterms, internship applications and the ever-cooling weather, it’s a time of year when a lot of students need a pick-me-up. This week, the University of Georgia’s Homecoming festivities are calling Dawgs of all ages home to Athens to celebrate the special week’s 100th anniversary. The festivities...
Roswell Fire Department finally transitioning to full-time staff after decades
ROSWELL, Ga. — The city of Roswell has a unique distinction. It's the largest city in the state without a full-time fire department. The city has long relied on volunteers and part time staff, but that’s changing. To put this into perspective, smaller cities like Sandy Springs and...
Visitation for Elijah Dewitt family tonight in Jackson Co
Visitation for the family of murdered Jackson County teenager Elijah Dewitt is set for 6 this evening til 10 tonight at the Jefferson Church. That’s on Mahaffey Street in Jefferson. The 18 year-old Dewitt, a standout on the Jefferson High School football team, was shot and killed last week, gunned down outside a restaurant at a shopping mall in Gwinnett County. Two suspects, teenagers from Lawrenceville, have been arrested and charged in his murder. Funeral for Dewitt is set for 6 o’clock tomorrow evening at Jefferson High School.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
