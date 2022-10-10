Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer Says 3 Factors Foreshadowed Thursday's Market Comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there were three indicators during Thursday's trading session that suggested the initial market sell-off would fizzle out. "We have to remember there are always people who want to get out, but there are also people who want to get in at the right price, or never sell at all," Cramer said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors have a lot of numbers to chew on this morning. The consumer price index, a measure of inflation, came in hotter than expected. That report followed Wednesday's producer price index, which also came in higher than projected. Earnings are picking up, too. Delta Airlines reported Thursday morning, as did Walgreens and Domino's. (See more on Delta below.) Markets are coming off a subdued day for trading, as all three major U.S. indices fell slightly Wednesday. Futures fell sharply Thursday morning after the inflation report. Read live market updates here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stock Futures Are Flat Ahead of Friday's Big Bank Earnings
Stock futures were little changed Thursday night as investors turned their attention to big bank earnings after the major averages staged a historic turnaround rally. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 20 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures inched higher by 0.08%, and Nasdaq 100 futures hovered just below the flat line.
Comments / 0