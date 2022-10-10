Read full article on original website
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: City Hall Insider Paul Osborne on Byers & Co
October 6, 2022 – Former Mayor and publisher of the Decatur Tribune, Paul Osborne, joined Byers & Co for the City Hall Insider. Paul and Brian discussed local elections and the recent officer involved shooting. Listen to the podcast now.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Cordaryl Patrick & LaTonya Ricks James joined Thee Morris Code
October 12, 2022- Cordaryl Patrick, Community Development Director at City of Decatur & LaTonya Ricks James, a Workforce Development Consultant for Memorial Health, joined co-hosts Dr. Juanita Morris & Dr. Jeremy Morris on Thee Morris Code. They talked about an ongoing workforce ecosystem project, Great Streets Great Neighborhoods project, & the upcoming Jasper Street Fest that will take place next Thursday at Johns Hill Park from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Decatur Park District Update on Byers & Co
October 12, 2022 – Clay Gerhard of the Decatur Park District joined Byers & Co to talk about the end of the Devon season, Boo at the Zoo, DISC open house, trivia night, and Trees on the Tees. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Pharmacy Facts with Friends featuring Andy Hyndz and Carol Hood
LISTEN: Richland Community College Night with Andy Hyndz, Dean of Math, Sciences & Business, and Carol Hood, Accounting Professor, joined co-hosts Lauren Young and Dale Colee. Carolyn Ridenour – Mt. Zion Methodist Church sponosring the We Are Messengers show this weekend at the Lincoln Square Theater. Kyle Karsten –...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: RCC on Byers & Co
October 13, 2022 – Allison Shuppara-Ooton, Jody Hall and Andy Hynds of Richland Community College joined Byers & Co to talk about registration for next year, setting meetings with success coaches, financial aid, and options for veterans. Listen to the podcast now!
WAND TV
Harvest Festival being held at Macon County Fairgrounds this weekend
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Fair Board is hosting a new annual event to raise money for the county fair. The Harvest Festival will be held this weekend at the Macon County Fairgrounds at 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. in Decatur. Events will include haunted hayrides through the...
nowdecatur.com
Maroa Harvest Festival to Line Main Street
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Car show with a DJ. 11:00 a.m. Town Scavenger Hunt. 12:00 p.m. Food Trucks, 25 vendors and blow-ups. 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. Maroa Lumber Co. & Scott State Bank are bringing a balloon artist. 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. City of Maroa & Maroa...
videtteonline.com
Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area
Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
Champaign Co. cities hosting electronic recycling event
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County have a chance to recycle their old or unwanted electronics this weekend thanks to the Cities of Champaign and Urbana, the Village of Savoy and Champaign County. These four municipal agencies are co-sponsoring a collection event at Parkland College for people to drop off their items. The […]
WCIA
“They deserve it”: students support couple after van burns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Students are coming together after a fire destroyed a van outside their school. It belonged to a couple who works at St. Thomas More in Champaign. One of them is Melvin Peete, a maintenance worker. The other is his wife Pamala, who works at the school part-time.
WAND TV
Police: Construction truck lost part of its load under train trestle
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cleanup efforts will get underway after a construction truck lost a portion of its load under the train trestle on South Side Drive in Decatur. Part of the load spilled out onto the road in the 600 block of W. South Side Drive around 10:30 a.m.
WAND TV
Springfield firefighters respond to fire around 1400 block of Reservoir
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 have reported on their Facebook that they have responded to a structure fire around the 1400 block of Reservoir. The post went up around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. No injuries were reported at the scene. WAND is working to learn...
nowdecatur.com
Fall Harvest Festival coming to Rock Springs October 22
October 11, 2022 – The Macon County Conservation District invites all ages to the Fall Harvest Festival at Rock Springs Conservation Area on Saturday, October 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Enjoy fun activities in celebration of the fall harvest season. Activities include 3-D archery, canoeing, pumpkin painting,...
Central Illinois Proud
Traffic alert: Roads to close for ISU Homecoming
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As Redbird alums flock back to Illinois State University this weekend, residents of Normal should be aware of road closures due to homecoming events. ISU’s Homecoming Town and Gown 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk (in-person and virtual) and Parade will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning at 8 a.m. Runners will start at the Student Fitness Center and end at the Quad, traveling through major thoroughfares such as College Avenue, University Street, North Street and School Street along the way.
wmay.com
7th Street Cidery To Open In Springfield On Friday
Something different joins the list of downtown Springfield destinations this week. Conn’s Hospitality Group will officially open the 7th Street Cidery on Friday. The new business will features 20 taps of hard ciders, meads, and perrys, along with wines and spirits. Ciders are made from an apple base, while meads come from honey and perrys are derived from pears.
nowdecatur.com
The Chamber of Commerce welcomes Abbott EMS with a ribbon cutting ceremony
October 11, 2022- The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce welcomed Abbott EMS to Macon County with a ribbon cutting ceremony. In August, the city of Decatur selected Abbott EMS as the official EMS provider as the city transitioned from the former provider, Decatur Ambulance Service. Shortly after the announcement of...
Newman woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
Effingham Radio
State Senator Rose Issues Statement On Shooting In Decatur
State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) released the following statement:. “First, I would like to ask everyone to join me in praying for the speedy recovery of these officers, these heroes, who put their lives on the line for us every day. Please also pray for their families who are living out a nightmare right now.
Decatur officers hurt in shooting released from hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel announced on Thursday that the two officers who were hurt in a shooting on Wednesday have been released from the hospital. He added they are at home and beginning their recovery process. On behalf of the Decatur Police Department, Brandel thanked the community for the concern […]
Central Illinois Proud
Cooking causes fire in Bloomington senior living, displaces 6
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people have been displaced after unattended cooking caused a fire in Washington Senior Apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The release states that Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm alert at 510 E. Washington Street just after 4:30...
