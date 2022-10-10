Read full article on original website
Khabib Nurmagomedov names the three UFC fights he’s bothered to wake up and watch this year
Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying life as a retired former UFC champion, and mainly puts his combat sports energy towards coaching and training with his stable of Dagestani fighters. According to ‘The Eagle,’ he no longer watches a whole lot of mixed martial arts. That’s partly because UFC events regularly air at five AM in his country, and party because he no longer has the same passion he once did.
UFC star Israel Adesanya shows off incredible physique leaving fans in shock ahead of title defence against Alex Pereira
ISRAEL ADESANYA shocked fans by showing off his incredible physique ahead of his UFC title fight with rival Alex Pereira. Adesanya, who was twice beaten in the kickboxing ranks by Pereira, defends his middleweight belt at UFC 281 on November 12. And he stunned fans by revealing his jacked up...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
MMA Fighting
‘Lion walks with lions’: Charles Oliveira strolls with white lion ahead of UFC 280
Charles Oliveira sure knows how to make an entrance. On Oct. 22, the former UFC lightweight champion looks to reclaim the title he lost on the scale when he faces Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. But before getting in the cage with arguably his most dangerous opponent to date, “Do Bronx” took a leisurely stroll with another one of nature’s apex predators: a lion.
MMAmania.com
MMA world in shock after Hasbulla announces contract to FIGHT in UFC
UFC once created a new weight class specifically to host longtime women’s featherweight bruiser Cris Cyborg, so it’s not unrealistic to think matchmakers could once again conjure up another unpopulated division to fit the next big combat sports sensation. None other than Dagestani fan favorite Hasbulla Magomedov. “The...
theScore
Jake Paul: Mayweather unlikely to 'risk' undefeated record in bout vs. me
Jake Paul would love to end Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s perfect 50-0 record but doesn't think he'll get the opportunity. "I think he would (fight me) if it was an exhibition, for sure," Paul told MMA Fighting's Damon Martin. "The thing is: I want it to be a real pro bout and take his undefeated record, which I don't think he'll risk.
MMA Fighting
Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich booked for UFC Orlando co-main event
Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich are keeping the upper tier of the heavyweight division moving. MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Tuivasa (15-4) and Pavlovich (16-1) are set to fight in the co-main event of UFC Orlando, which takes place Dec. 3 at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Tuivasa is currently ranked No. 5 at heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, while Pavlovich holds the No. 7 spot.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Who should Henry Cejudo face in UFC return fight? Khabib’s confidence in Makhachev
Henry Cejudo continues to tease his UFC comeback, and while he feels he should be immediately thrust into a title fight, is that how the UFC views the situation?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses Cejudo’s potential comeback after retiring from the sport, what matchups make sense, and why a title fight seems unlikely at this point. Additionally, listener questions include Khabib Nurmagomedov’s confidence in his fighter Islam Makhachev ahead of his UFC 280 main event bout against Charles Oliveira, the UFC’s bantamweight division vs. Bellator’s, the hole in the main event spot on December’s UFC 282 card, Dana White’s relationship with the media, Julianna Peña’s chances in getting the trilogy fight against Amanda Nunes, and more.
MMAmania.com
LOL! UFC’s Khamzat just got beat up by a bunch of teenagers
Undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev, who also holds a perfect record at 185 pounds, is widely-regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters in MMA, thanks to his deadly combination of wrestling and knockout power. But even the mighty “Borz” was overmatched against the teenage sons of Ramzan Kadyrov....
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV price revealed along with full main card for the event
The price for the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is now set along with the full main card that will air on Showtime pay-per-view. The event will run $59.99 with the card airing live on Showtime PPV along with streaming through the Showtime app. The event is already on sale for purchase ahead of the Oct. 29 card taking place in Glendale, Ariz.
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington added to first UFC card of 2023
UFC bantamweights Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington will collide in what could be a No. 1 contender bout on Jan. 14, 2023, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov. Vieira (13-2) was hoping...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Alexander Volkanovski’s reveal as UFC 280 main event backup
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski revealed on Monday that he will be the backup for the vacant lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Volkanovski’s involvement...
Aljamain Sterling trashes USADA for failing to catch T.J. Dillashaw: “I thought they tested for everything”
Aljamain Sterling is set to defend his bantamweight title against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on October 22nd. And while both men are extensively tested by USADA under a program designed to weed out performance enhancing drug users, Sterling believes Dillashaw is still cheating. Dillashaw was famously stripped of his...
MMA Fighting
T.J. Dillashaw looks to claim ‘135-pound GOAT status’ after having ‘never lost my belt in this weight class’
T.J. Dillashaw is eager to be recognized as the best bantamweight in the world again, a title that he doesn’t feel he ever really lost. The two-time UFC champion takes on reigning 135-pound king Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event of UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi. It is Dillashaw’s second fight since returning from a two-year USADA suspension stemming from a 2019 drug test failure.
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski answers Beneil Dariush’s UFC 280 backup claim: ‘I’m not playing any games’
Beneil Dariush was caught off-guard by Alexander Volkanovski’s declaration that he isn’t the official backup for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. But for the UFC featherweight champion, there’s nothing fake about where he stands. “If he’s watching, I’m not playing any games,” Volkanovski said Wednesday on The...
Hasbulla says he has 'officially signed a deal to fight in the UFC'
You know that italicized paragraph we put at the bottom of the stories that run under The Blue Corner umbrella? Maybe you should skip ahead and read that part first. Go ahead. We’ll wait. You’re back? OK, then. It’s possible we’ll have to beg forgiveness later if this turns...
