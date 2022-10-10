ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Shifting Blame For Texas A&M's Loss?

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is under fire for post-game comments about 'backup QB' Haynes King.

The Texas A&M Aggies were two yards away from beating Alabama for the second year in a row. That ending didn't play out quite as the Aggies had hoped. And while some applauded their effort, others were quick to point out that the Crimson Tide were missing their star quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner, Bryce Young.

In his place was Jalen Milroe, who threw three touchdowns and also ran for 83 yards on the night. Following the loss, Aggies' head coach Jimbo Fisher wanted to make sure everyone knew A&M was having their own quarterback troubles.

"We're playing a backup QB too," said Fisher post-game, referring to sophomore Haynes King.

Several people have now taken exception to Fisher's excuse, which frankly, holds no water.

Why?

Because Haynes King was Texas A&M's starter to begin the year -- handpicked by Fisher himself.

King was then benched in favor of Max Johnson, who was later hurt in the team's loss to Mississippi State, making it seem like Fisher is quick to find anywhere to shift the blame for A&M's current losing woes.

Not only that, but King played well in the loss , throwing for 253 yards and two touchdowns. So, it's hard to believe that he was the reason that the Aggies fell short against the Tide.

Texas A&M is now 3-3 and 1-2 in the SEC. They've dropped out of the AP Poll and the way back doesn't look very clear. Fisher, who's signed an enormous contract, is also probably feeling a significant amount of pressure after this rocky start.

The Aggies will get this weekend off for their bye, and then they'll face South Carolina in another SEC road matchup on Oct. 22.

The Gamecocks may be a bit more formidable than anticipated, as they just knocked off No. 22 Kentucky last weekend. The Aggies will need to be as healthy and focused as possible if they want to get back in the win column in two weeks.

