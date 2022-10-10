The Masked Singer Season 8 already has one frontrunner in Harp, but there could be another big challenger. Episode 4 introduced Robo Girl, who beat out two great performers and got to continue wearing her mask on the show. She belted out an impressive rendition of the title song from Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Bad Cinderella, with the songwriter in the studio. Although Robo Girl kept to keep her mask on, the show may have dropped enough clues to help us figure out who she is. Scroll through for all the clues, performances, and judge guesses for Robo Girl on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 HOURS AGO