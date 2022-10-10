Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Why 'The Conners' Season 5 Will Be the Show's Biggest Season Yet
Most shows are seeing smaller episode totals per season, but ABC is going in the totally opposite direction with its hit sitcoms. On Wednesday, the network confirmed that The Conners will have its biggest season ever with 22 episodes for Season 5. The news comes after ABC increased the episode counts for Abbott Elementary over the summer.
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Popculture
Willie Spence Cause of Death: How Did the 'American Idol' Star Die?
The American Idol family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Willie Spence, who was the powerhouse runner-up of Season 19, died Tuesday at 23. While an exact cause of death has not been announced, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared on social media that the singer "passed away in a car accident," a detail that was confirmed by local news outlet Douglas Now.
Popculture
'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Accused of 'Ultimate Betrayal' in 'Next Chapter' Exclusive Sneak Peek
Leah Messer is getting called out by her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-stars for the "ultimate betrayal." In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Briana DeJesus confronts Messer for not coming to her directly with her issues about her "mean girl" behavior at the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier this year and instead posting about it on Instagram.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Mermaid Is Legendary '70s Singer
The Masked Singer Season 8 might have paid tribute to Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber in week four, but the show went under the sea for its second singer of the night. Although the show was postponed in the United States due to the MLB playoffs, it did air in Canada and is streaming on Hulu — and a popular singer wearing an elaborate mermaid costume was unmasked at the end of the night. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
MLB・
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey
Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Tucker McCall Isn’t The Villain
Could this would-be villain have altruistic motives for returning to Genoa City?. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Tucker McCall Isn’t The VillainSoap Hub. Y&R spoilers tease that nearly everybody in Genoa City sees Tucker McCall as a villain. However, what if he’s not a villain? After all, Michael Baldwin recently pointed out that Victor Newman did plenty of what he was accusing Tucker of doing. We speculate that Tucker actually has some altruistic reasons for his return and seemingly scheming to get Chancellor-Winters for himself.
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Leah Messer Breaks off Engagement to Jaylan Mobley
Teen Mom franchise star Leah Messer is calling off her engagement to Jaylan Mobley. The two split two months after Mobley, 25, proposed to Messer, 30, during a trip to Costa Rica. They went Instagram official in September 2021, about a month after they started dating. Messer and Mobley shared...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
'Little People, Big World' Announces New Season Premiere Date, Get a First Look
The Roloff family is back for a brand new season of Little People, Big World. The TLC show returns for a brand new season on Tuesday, Nov. 1, bringing with it major changes for the Roloffs at every turn. It's uncertain times for the Roloff family as hurt feelings from Matt Roloff's decision to share the north side of the farm continue to create a divide between Zach Roloff and his father, which is evident in the first look trailer for the season ahead.
Popculture
Beloved 'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23
American Idol contestant Willie Spence has passed away, fans were shocked to learn on Wednesday. According to an Instagram Story post by Spence's co-star Katharine McPhee, Spence died on Tuesday in a car crash. He was just 23 years old. "I received very tragic news tonight," McPhee wrote. "Sweet [Willie...
Mary J. Blige Performs In A Black And Gold Matthew Reisman Look And We’re In Love
Mary J. Blige is still reminding us why she’s the fashion queen during her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!. Earlier today, the Queen of R&B took to Instagram to show her...
John Legend’s Son Miles Enjoyed ‘Daddy & Me’ Time at His First NFL Game
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s 4-year-old son Miles enjoyed his first NFL game this past Sunday, and his mega-successful musician father shared their adorable “Daddy & Me” outing on Instagram. In a carousel captioned “Miles’s first NFL game! Thank you @rams!,” John and Miles are seen cheesing...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Netflix Fans Demand Trigger Warning for New Movie
The new Netflix movie starring Mila Kunis has been another success for the streamer, but it's not without its critics. Luckiest Girl Alive is based on the novel by Jessica Knoll and centers on a woman who endured a series of traumatic events as a teenager, from surviving a school shooting to being gang-raped at 14. Although the movie has an R rating, some viewers were completely unprepared for the level of violence and are demanding a trigger warning be added.
Popculture
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 10)
October is in full swing, and so is Netflix's list of incoming titles for the month. Heading into the second full week of October — and of spooky season — the streaming giant is set to make a splash, with a total of 24 new titles set to be added, and nearly all of them are Netflix original series and films.
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return
The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
Popculture
Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice' After 23 Seasons
Blake Shelton's 23-season run on The Voice is coming to an end. Shelton confirmed he is leaving the NBC reality competition via an Instagram message posted on Tuesday afternoon. His exit is timed to be after Season 23 — a.k.a. after next season. The show is currently in the midst of Season 22.
Popculture
'Married at First Sight' Star Injured in Recent MMA Fight
A cast member from the reality series Married at First Sight suffered injuries in a recent mixed martial arts match. While competing at an Alta/Wake Your Warrior event, Mikey Pembroke won his match but suffered several facial injuries. He ended up going to the hospital where the doctors drained his jaw of fluids, according to MMA News.
Popculture
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Serena Joy Waterford Makes Shocking Decision
No character has conflicted The Handmaid's Tale viewers more than Serena Joy Waterford. A major character since the Hulu show's debut season, Serena has walked the tightrope between good and bad on multiple occasions, viewers watching as she's struggled with her place in Gilead, sympathized with June, and even gave up Nicole to allow her a better, safer life in Canada, and in other moments turned a blind eye to the abuses handmaids endure and betrayed characters. In Wednesday's latest episode, "Together," Serena once again shocked viewers when she made a surprise decision. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, Episode 6, "Together."
Popculture
Who Is Robo Girl on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 4
The Masked Singer Season 8 already has one frontrunner in Harp, but there could be another big challenger. Episode 4 introduced Robo Girl, who beat out two great performers and got to continue wearing her mask on the show. She belted out an impressive rendition of the title song from Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Bad Cinderella, with the songwriter in the studio. Although Robo Girl kept to keep her mask on, the show may have dropped enough clues to help us figure out who she is. Scroll through for all the clues, performances, and judge guesses for Robo Girl on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).
Popculture
'The Voice' Reveals Two New Coaches for Season 23
When The Voice returns for a new cycle in the spring, there will be two first-time coaches joining Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. Chance the Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan will make their Voice debuts in Season 23, NBC said Tuesday. This season will also serve as Shelton's goodbye cycle as he plans to finally put the show behind him after 12 years.
Comments / 0