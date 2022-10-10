The tortilla challenge continues to produce videos full of comedy gold, and the latest is no exception, but this time around two WWE NXT stars are taking on the challenge. That would be NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Cora Jade, who are both set to be in action during the upcoming Halloween Havoc premium live event. Before that happens though they decided to pick up some Tortillas and see what this challenge is all about, and as you might expect, they could barely keep from laughing when one of them wasn't being slapped on the side of the face, and you can watch the whole video in the post below.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO