ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Interested in Former ROH World Champion
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continues to soldier on. This past Monday's edition of Raw saw the returns of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to WWE, ending a hiatus of over two years. Anderson and Gallows are just the latest additions to the WWE roster, as Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has brought back the likes of Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Hit Row, and Bray Wyatt since taking over creative duties. If the rumor mill is to be believed, those signings don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
Former WWE Star Teases Return With Bray Wyatt on SmackDown
WWE set the internet abuzz when they finally delivered on all the White Rabbit teases over the past few weeks at Extreme Rules, which culminated in the anticipated return of Bray Wyatt. Since then the hype hasn't died down, but WWE surprised everyone when it revealed that Wyatt was set to appear on SmackDown and not Raw. With his next appearance only a day away we might have a hint at another surprise, as former WWE Superstar Eva Marie might just be returning with him, which was teased by a social media post from Eva. You can check it out for yourself below.
WWE's Solo Sikoa Hadn't Seen Roman Reigns In Almost 20 Years Ahead of Main Roster Debut
Solo Sikoa has hit the ground running since jumping from NXT to WWE SmackDown, making his big main roster debut at Clash at the Castle. Sikoa would be the deciding factor in Roman Reigns retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and since then he's won the NXT North American Championship and officially joined the most powerful faction in WWE, The Bloodline. While they are working side by side now, Sikoa revealed in a new interview on the Cheap Heat podcast that before his move to SmackDown he hadn't talked to Reigns in quite some time and they weren't especially close, but that's already started changing since he moved to the main roster.
AEW: Merchandise From Tonight's Dynamite in Canada Potentially Spoils Return
AEW Dynamite makes its Canadian debut this week as tonight's episode emanates from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. Fans who have already been allowed in the building have started posting photos to social media, which includes an interesting addition — there's a new Canada version of The Elite's logo shirt. The trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been suspended since taking part in the "Brawl Out" incident last month after the All Out pay-per-view and haven't been seen on AEW programming in any capacity since then. Photos from recent Dynamite episodes have even shown that no Elite merchandise was being sold from AEW's merch stands, so this change could mean their return is imminent.
Watch WWE NXT's Bron Breakker and Cora Jade Take On the Tortilla Challenge
The tortilla challenge continues to produce videos full of comedy gold, and the latest is no exception, but this time around two WWE NXT stars are taking on the challenge. That would be NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Cora Jade, who are both set to be in action during the upcoming Halloween Havoc premium live event. Before that happens though they decided to pick up some Tortillas and see what this challenge is all about, and as you might expect, they could barely keep from laughing when one of them wasn't being slapped on the side of the face, and you can watch the whole video in the post below.
Today's Wordle #479 Is an Average Puzzle
Today's Wordle isn't too difficult. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer. For...
Star Trek: Resurgence Delayed
The upcoming Star Trek video game Star Trek: Resurgence has officially been delayed. Previously set to release this year, the new video game from developer Dramatic Labs will now instead release in April 2023 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
WWE's Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Appear at Chicago Bears Game
The NFL season continues to roll along, and week 5 sees the Chicago Bears take on the Washington Commanders. At the moment neither team has added to the scoreboard, but WWE fans have a reason to celebrate, as two Superstars are in the stadium supporting the team. United States Champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are both in attendance for the game, and in addition to the Bears jerseys Rollins is also holding the United States Title on his shoulder, and you can check out the post below (via Fightful).
Fortnite Adds New Lizzo-Inspired Emote and Song
Fortnite has now added a new "Pump Me Up" emote with music by Lizzo and moves by Jaedan Gomez. The emote can be purchased now for 300 V-Bucks. While players will have to decide for themselves if the emote is worth the purchase, a lot of fans seem happy with the new addition, and are excited to try it with some of the game's skins. Given the sheer number of skins currently available in Fortnite, there are a lot of fun combinations to try, and fans are already sharing videos of characters like Goku using it!
Sammy Guevara Comments on the Andrade El Idolo Situation
Sammy Guevara found himself in another backstage confrontation before last week's AEW Dynamite and finally addressed the situation on his latest vlog. After trading insults with Andrade El Idolo on social media, multiple reports state that the pair were told by AEW officials that there would be no fighting allowed backstage. But when the two met on Wednesday El Idolo reportedly threw a few punches and was promptly sent home. Guevara was not asked to leave and remained in that show's main event, in which he pinned Daniel Garcia to win a tag team match alongside Chris Jericho.
WWE: Latest Update on Who Triple H Wants to Sign Next
Since Triple H took over WWE's Creative following Vince McMahon's sudden departure from the promotion, WWE has brought back a number of wrestlers who were previously released over the past two years. That list of wrestlers includes Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, three-fourths of Hit Row and, most recently, The Good Brothers. But according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, "The Game" won't just stop there.
Survivor's Jeff Probst Teases Potential International Crossover Season
This year, MTV's popular reality competition franchise The Challenge kicked off a global tournament that will see winners from several countries battle it out for a massive prize. It started with The Challenge USA, which aired on CBS, ahead of the full global showdown to come on Paramount+. Survivor is still Paramount's crown jewel when it comes to reality competitions, but the flagship CBS series has largely stayed separated from its international spinoffs. That could change sometime in the future, especially now that The Challenge has laid the groundwork.
Seth Rollins' United States Championship Win Breaks a Nine-Year Streak for The Shield
Seth Rollins won the United States Championship on this week's Monday Night Raw, making him the second man in WWE history to become a two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion. But Rollins' win also broke a streak that had nearly reached a full decade. At the 2013 Extreme Rules event, all three members of The Shield became champions with Dean Ambrose beating Kofi Kingston for the United States Championship while Rollins and Roman Reigns won the WWE Tag Team Championships from Team Hell No.
Renee Paquette Officially Signs With AEW (Update)
AEW confirmed on Wednesday that former WWE commentator, interviewer and on-air personality Renee Paquette has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, "Welcome to the team! @ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE!" It's unclear as of now what Paquette's role will be with the company, but given her versatility she'll likely be involved in a number of ways.
