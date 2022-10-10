ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children after marijuana found in home

By Robert Smith, Joey Gill
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN/WJBF) — A Dothan, Alabama couple has been arrested for chemical endangerment of five children.

On October 6, the Dothan Police Department was made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a home. Investigators went to the home where they smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside.

Efforts made to reduce crime at Augusta apartment complex

Durcelle Alfonza Beasley, 31, was charged with one count of second-degree possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and five counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

They also charged Sara Louise Hawkins, 36, with one count of second-degree possession of marijuana, and five counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

Beasley’s bond was set at $15,300 and Hawkins’s bond was set at $12,500.

Comments / 32

Will C.
3d ago

I don't know. Was weed in the kids bed or something? Was weed in the refrigerator and cupboard were all the kids had access. The stuff is really no more dangerous than alcohol. Actually no one dies from a Marijuana overdose.

Reply
17
JDub
3d ago

absolutely ridiculous, but the archaic way of thinking here and the South looking to squeeze more money. even after scientific studies have proven otherwise, these clowns who are the local police and the local judges are acting like Earth is breaking open and health fire is breathing out. but I guarantee they left open alcohol containers unsupervised around their children when they were young, but that's okay because alcohol. everyone involved in this are a bunch of clowns

Reply(1)
14
Sky Changes
2d ago

Yet when their children get older, it will be perfectly legal for big pharma to target them with all their toxic poisons. Yet weed hurts no one. That’s how much they really care

Reply
9
