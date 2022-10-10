Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children after marijuana found in home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN/WJBF) — A Dothan, Alabama couple has been arrested for chemical endangerment of five children.

On October 6, the Dothan Police Department was made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a home. Investigators went to the home where they smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside.

Durcelle Alfonza Beasley, 31, was charged with one count of second-degree possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and five counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

They also charged Sara Louise Hawkins, 36, with one count of second-degree possession of marijuana, and five counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

Beasley’s bond was set at $15,300 and Hawkins’s bond was set at $12,500.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.