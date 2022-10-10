ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

John B
3d ago

We give @ $10 billion dollars to FEMA each year & have given over $40 billion dollars to Ukraine. There should be no reason why people aren't covered for hurricane damage, regardless if they have private insurance or not. Otherwise, FEMA should be shut down/stop receiving funding & we should stop giving money to countries overseas. What is FEMA for if it can't help people after a natural disaster? FEMA receives more than enough money to help people after natural disasters. Private insurance shouldn't be necessary, since we have FEMA.

Sunny
3d ago

If they owned their homes, and had no mortgage, they wouldn’t be required to have flood insurance. That’s probably the case for several. Especially 2nd homes.

Michelle R
3d ago

When you continue to build homes over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again in the same exact spot in floodplain swamps and barrier islands after removing all natural flood mitigating plants what do you expect? I'm tired of paying for other people's stupidity. And that's exactly what it is. It happens year after year after year. Build smarter or don't build at all. If you choose to do it anyway, that's on you. I have no problem with helping anyone trying to help themselves, but they have to learn from their mistakes. Not repeat them continuously.

Florida Phoenix

Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Orlando Weekly

Florida insurers try to ease fears following Hurricane Ian

Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida’s troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm.
CBS Miami

Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian

TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Florida Commits $1 Billion to Climate Resilience. But After Hurricane Ian, Some Question the State’s Development Practices

KISSIMMEE, Fla.—Jason Diaz awoke in the middle of the night to the sound of trickling water. Outside his first-floor apartment where he had slept, Hurricane Ian moved violently and slowly over the Florida interior, dropping monumental amounts of rain on the low-slung landscape pockmarked everywhere with lakes and rivers, ponds and canals. The headwaters of the Everglades begin here. To the east the St. Johns River, the state’s longest river, flows north. Ian’s lumbering pace meant these waterways filled quickly.
FLORIDA STATE
WMNF

Florida nurse reflects on impact of Hurricane Ian, hospital recovery

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida nearly two weeks ago, forced over a dozen hospitals in central and southwest Florida to evacuate patients. Some managed to do so before the deadly storm hit, and some after, due to structural damage, loss of power, or flooding. Registered nurse Cynthia Butler...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps

House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
