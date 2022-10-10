We give @ $10 billion dollars to FEMA each year & have given over $40 billion dollars to Ukraine. There should be no reason why people aren't covered for hurricane damage, regardless if they have private insurance or not. Otherwise, FEMA should be shut down/stop receiving funding & we should stop giving money to countries overseas. What is FEMA for if it can't help people after a natural disaster? FEMA receives more than enough money to help people after natural disasters. Private insurance shouldn't be necessary, since we have FEMA.
If they owned their homes, and had no mortgage, they wouldn’t be required to have flood insurance. That’s probably the case for several. Especially 2nd homes.
When you continue to build homes over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again in the same exact spot in floodplain swamps and barrier islands after removing all natural flood mitigating plants what do you expect? I'm tired of paying for other people's stupidity. And that's exactly what it is. It happens year after year after year. Build smarter or don't build at all. If you choose to do it anyway, that's on you. I have no problem with helping anyone trying to help themselves, but they have to learn from their mistakes. Not repeat them continuously.
