Beach Park, IL

3-year-old boy killed after he was hit by reversing vehicle in Beach Park driveway

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle backing up and driven by a family member Monday afternoon in suburban Beach Park .

About noon, officers went to a home in the 12700 block of West Beach Road for a 3-year-old who was hit by a vehicle, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The family member was moving cars from the driveway as the boy rode his bicycle behind a vehicle that was moving in reverse when it struck him, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan initially in “extremely critical” condition, but he died from his injuries, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is on the scene and conducting an investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

WBBM News Radio

Man killed inside South Shore apartment

A man was fatally shot inside his home early Thursday in the South Shore neighborhood. The man, 22, was in an apartment about 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a male suspect came inside through the back door, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
