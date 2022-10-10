Read full article on original website
M&M's Store in Las Vegas celebrating 25 years with giveaway contest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the most popular stores on the Las Vegas Strip is celebrating 25 years with a special giveaway. The M&M's Store on Las Vegas Boulevard is welcoming guests to share their favorite store experiences on Twitter now through Nov. 12. MORE ON NEWS 3...
First BrewDog Las Vegas location to open on rooftop near MGM Grand
Las Vegas (KSNV) — International beer brand, BrewDog, is bringing its brews to Las Vegas in a unique fashion this winter. The city will welcome the brand's first location on Friday, December 2, on the roof of the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Blvd, offering guests 360-degree views of The Strip.
Virgin Hotels launches new sports watching lounge Skybox
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sports fans throughout the valley can now cheer on their favorite team from the Virgin Hotels' newest sports lounge. Skybox upgrades the sports-watching experience with vibrant lighting and sound effects with a 360-degree view of the game. Guests can also pair the game with a...
'Kids Town' local business allows kids to be adults
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is allowing kids to live out their adult dreams, at least for a few hours. Kids Town is an indoor child-sized town that has been in the Valley for about six months. The town features mini businesses, including grocery stores, restaurants, a...
Road Trippin': The Grand Canyon Skywalk
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's a one-of-a-kind experience, a short drive from Las Vegas. That could be fun for the whole family. Thanks to our sponsor Grand Canyon West, Kelly Curran went road-trippin' to a destination with spectacular views.
Goodwill hosting on-the-spot interviews, hiring during upcoming job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada hopes to do some on-the-spot interviews and hiring during its upcoming hiring event. The event will take place Friday, October 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Distribution Center, located at 7940 S Valley View Blvd. Available positions...
Iconic rooftop ice rink returns to The Cosmopolitan this winter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A beloved and well-known elevated ice rink is making its return to the Las Vegas Strip for its eleventh season. The rink, located atop The Cosmopolitan casino, will be open to the public starting Tuesday, November 15, and will run through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Free smoke detectors for Boulder City residents
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is giving back during Fire Prevention Week. Volunteers will install more than 100 free smoke alarms for Boulder City residents in need this Saturday. It's courtesy of the Rotary Club and the local American Red Cross chapter. MORE ON NEWS 3...
24-Hour bingo returns to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween
Las Vegas (KSNV) — 24-Hour bingo is coming back to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween season. The casino announced Monday that both locations will bring the marathon starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31, until 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 1. With a $4 buy-in, players will receive a grand...
Annual Courage Ball returns to raise money for treating Chron's, colitis
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The annual Courage Ball to raise awareness and funds for those fighting chronic diseases like Chron's and colitis is back for its third year. Jennifer Campbell and Renee Marshall joined us to talk more about it. Visit CourageBall.com to learn more.
G2E returns at pre-COVID attendance strength
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Global Gaming Expo, commonly known as G2E, has returned to Las Vegas for the 21st year, and based on observations from long-time exhibitors, attendance has returned to pre-pandemic numbers in the range of 27,000. Those attendance levels also reflect an important sign that the Las Vegas convention industry has returned to its important role of keeping hotel rooms occupied on weekdays.
Freakling Bros. Horror Shows returns to scare up some Halloween fun
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back and scarier than ever as it marks 30 years of frights!. Warren Ross, director of operations and a former actor for the famed haunt, joined us to share some details. Visit FreaklingBros.com for more information on schedules and tickets.
DISCOVERY Museum in Las Vegas opens new exhibit to inspire interest in healthcare
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — DISCOVERY Children's Museum in Las Vegas has opened a new exhibit to inspire interest in the field of healthcare. The museum hosted a grand opening ceremony in the ECO CITY gallery to unveil the new exhibit, which is sponsored by Intermountain Healthcare. Museum officials say...
Lion Habitat Ranch hosts Lion's Breath of Yoga event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You've heard of yoga, goat yoga or wine yoga. But how about lion yoga?. The Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson is hosting its annual Lion's Breath of Yoga event. Doc Phineas, who you might recognize from "Pawn Stars," joined us to share the details. The...
New 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' slot machine debuts at Circa Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular childhood game is now a slot machine adults can play in downtown Las Vegas. A new 'rock paper scissors' themed slot machine recently hit the casino floor of Circa Las Vegas. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Exhibit on King Tut's tomb opens at...
Las Vegas Ballpark to host in-person job fair Wednesday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Baseball season may be over, but the Las Vegas Ballpark is looking to hire seasonal staff as they continue to host events throughout the property. The hiring event will take place at the ballpark on Wednesday, October 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Playstudios Club.
Lin-Manuel Miranda to join improv hip-hop group for shows at Venetian Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Hamilton" creator and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda will take the stage to join the group Freestyle Love Supreme for two nights of shows in Las Vegas. The Venetian announced that Miranda will be part of the performances scheduled for Nov. 16 and 17 inside The Summit Showroom.
Thief steals baby gifts from home in Henderson, caught on video
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A soon-to-be mother is sounding the alarm after having several of her packages containing baby gifts stolen from her front porch. Sasha Estrada shared with News 3 surveillance video of the crime that happened at her home in the Green Valley neighborhood in Henderson. It showed a man walking up to her front door and swiping a number of boxes before running off.
South Point Hotel hosts race week celebration with Budweiser Clydesdales
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — South Point Hotel is kicking off race week with a NASCAR celebration. Racing fans can celebrate the beginning of South Point 400 with retired NASCAR drivers Thursday night. Meet a variety of racing legends and fans at 6 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Virgin...
Mob Museum announces free admission for Nevada residents on Kefauver Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced it will recognize Kefauver Day by offering free admission to Nevada residents for one day next month. The museum will recognize Tuesday, Nov. 15, as Kefauver Day, named for U.S. Sen. Estes Kefauver of Tennessee, who played an instrumental role in bringing organized crime to public light.
