Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

First BrewDog Las Vegas location to open on rooftop near MGM Grand

Las Vegas (KSNV) — International beer brand, BrewDog, is bringing its brews to Las Vegas in a unique fashion this winter. The city will welcome the brand's first location on Friday, December 2, on the roof of the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Blvd, offering guests 360-degree views of The Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Virgin Hotels launches new sports watching lounge Skybox

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sports fans throughout the valley can now cheer on their favorite team from the Virgin Hotels' newest sports lounge. Skybox upgrades the sports-watching experience with vibrant lighting and sound effects with a 360-degree view of the game. Guests can also pair the game with a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Kids Town' local business allows kids to be adults

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is allowing kids to live out their adult dreams, at least for a few hours. Kids Town is an indoor child-sized town that has been in the Valley for about six months. The town features mini businesses, including grocery stores, restaurants, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Road Trippin': The Grand Canyon Skywalk

Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's a one-of-a-kind experience, a short drive from Las Vegas. That could be fun for the whole family. Thanks to our sponsor Grand Canyon West, Kelly Curran went road-trippin' to a destination with spectacular views.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Iconic rooftop ice rink returns to The Cosmopolitan this winter

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A beloved and well-known elevated ice rink is making its return to the Las Vegas Strip for its eleventh season. The rink, located atop The Cosmopolitan casino, will be open to the public starting Tuesday, November 15, and will run through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Free smoke detectors for Boulder City residents

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is giving back during Fire Prevention Week. Volunteers will install more than 100 free smoke alarms for Boulder City residents in need this Saturday. It's courtesy of the Rotary Club and the local American Red Cross chapter. MORE ON NEWS 3...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

24-Hour bingo returns to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween

Las Vegas (KSNV) — 24-Hour bingo is coming back to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween season. The casino announced Monday that both locations will bring the marathon starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31, until 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 1. With a $4 buy-in, players will receive a grand...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

G2E returns at pre-COVID attendance strength

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Global Gaming Expo, commonly known as G2E, has returned to Las Vegas for the 21st year, and based on observations from long-time exhibitors, attendance has returned to pre-pandemic numbers in the range of 27,000. Those attendance levels also reflect an important sign that the Las Vegas convention industry has returned to its important role of keeping hotel rooms occupied on weekdays.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Freakling Bros. Horror Shows returns to scare up some Halloween fun

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back and scarier than ever as it marks 30 years of frights!. Warren Ross, director of operations and a former actor for the famed haunt, joined us to share some details. Visit FreaklingBros.com for more information on schedules and tickets.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lion Habitat Ranch hosts Lion's Breath of Yoga event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You've heard of yoga, goat yoga or wine yoga. But how about lion yoga?. The Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson is hosting its annual Lion's Breath of Yoga event. Doc Phineas, who you might recognize from "Pawn Stars," joined us to share the details. The...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Ballpark to host in-person job fair Wednesday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Baseball season may be over, but the Las Vegas Ballpark is looking to hire seasonal staff as they continue to host events throughout the property. The hiring event will take place at the ballpark on Wednesday, October 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Playstudios Club.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Thief steals baby gifts from home in Henderson, caught on video

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A soon-to-be mother is sounding the alarm after having several of her packages containing baby gifts stolen from her front porch. Sasha Estrada shared with News 3 surveillance video of the crime that happened at her home in the Green Valley neighborhood in Henderson. It showed a man walking up to her front door and swiping a number of boxes before running off.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Mob Museum announces free admission for Nevada residents on Kefauver Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced it will recognize Kefauver Day by offering free admission to Nevada residents for one day next month. The museum will recognize Tuesday, Nov. 15, as Kefauver Day, named for U.S. Sen. Estes Kefauver of Tennessee, who played an instrumental role in bringing organized crime to public light.
LAS VEGAS, NV

