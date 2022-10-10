Fetterman's I-95 billboards calling Oz a Cowboys fan are the latest barbs in a Senate race that's hit peak absurdity

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As Sheila Armstrong grew emotional in recounting how her brother and nephew were killed in Philadelphia, Dr. Mehmet Oz — sitting next to her inside a Black church, their chairs arranged a bit like his former daytime TV show set — placed a comforting hand on her shoulder. Later, he gave a hug to Armstrong, who has been an employee of Oz’s campaign for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, and said, “How do you cope?” Two days later, on a stage 4 miles away, Oz’s Democratic rival, John Fetterman, stood with Lee and Dennis Horton and spoke of his efforts as lieutenant governor to free the two Black men from life sentences. “Almost 30 years in prison, condemned to die in prison as innocent men, and I fought to make sure they come out to their families,” Fetterman told the crowd.

