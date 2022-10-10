ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

news3lv.com

Adam Laxalt's relatives endorse Catherine Cortez Masto in heated Nevada Senate race

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Fourteen of Adam Laxalt's relatives have endorsed his challenger Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto for one of Nevada's US Senate seats. According to the letter, his relatives wrote, "We are a proud Nevada Laxalt family. For several generations we have strived to follow in the resilient footsteps of our tough Basque predecessors. Today we, the undersigned members of the Laxalt family, are writing in support of the re-election of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto for the United States Senate."
news3lv.com

Web-based map featuring thousands of miles of trails launches in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Outdoor enthusiasts now have a new way to explore the Silver State. Outdoor Recreation partners launched “Nevada Trail Finder,” Nevada's first-ever, comprehensive web-based map featuring thousands of miles of recreational trails across the state. A centralized, “one-stop-shop” for...
news3lv.com

Mob Museum announces free admission for Nevada residents on Kefauver Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced it will recognize Kefauver Day by offering free admission to Nevada residents for one day next month. The museum will recognize Tuesday, Nov. 15, as Kefauver Day, named for U.S. Sen. Estes Kefauver of Tennessee, who played an instrumental role in bringing organized crime to public light.
news3lv.com

Diedrichsen's Mrs. Connie Hall named Nevada Teacher of the Year

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A kindergarten teacher at Lloyd Diedrichsen Elementary School in Sparks has been named the teacher of the year for the state of Nevada. A ceremony hosted by Governor Steve Sisolak and schools superintendent Jhone Ebert was held for Mrs. Connie Hall on Tuesday afternoon.
news3lv.com

Extreme weather drives up pumpkin prices

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your jack-o-lantern may be smaller, yet its price tag may be bigger this year, especially in Southern Nevada. Gilcrease Orchards in the north valley raised pumpkin prices for the first time in more than a decade. Their average pumpkin is $12, up from $8 last...
news3lv.com

115 animals seized during massive neglect investigation in northern California

ADIN, Calif. (KRNV) — 115 animals were seized from a property in northern California during a recent animal neglect investigation. The Lassen County Sheriff's Office responded to a property of Highway 299 in Adin, California on the report of a dog bite on Oct. 2. While investigating the dog bite, a deputy noticed several animals on the property lacking proper care and dead animals in various stages of decomposition.
news3lv.com

'House of 1,000 Pumpkins' collecting donations for American Cancer Society

CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A Rhode Island man has carved 1,000 craft pumpkins and assembled them on his front lawn for visitors to see during the Halloween season. Guests were admiring the Jack-o-lanterns at the "House of 1,000 Pumpkins" while The National Desk visited the display Monday night. I'm...
news3lv.com

Bear safely captured outside Montana apartment building

MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — Residents in an apartment building in Montana got a bear surprise on Monday. One resident took a video and a few photos of the visitor. Images show the bear lying down outside an apartment door. It was also seen outside, walking across the lawn of...
