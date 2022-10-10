Read full article on original website
Adam Laxalt's relatives endorse Catherine Cortez Masto in heated Nevada Senate race
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Fourteen of Adam Laxalt's relatives have endorsed his challenger Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto for one of Nevada's US Senate seats. According to the letter, his relatives wrote, "We are a proud Nevada Laxalt family. For several generations we have strived to follow in the resilient footsteps of our tough Basque predecessors. Today we, the undersigned members of the Laxalt family, are writing in support of the re-election of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto for the United States Senate."
Las Vegas public teachers union won't make endorsement in Nevada governor's race
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The largest public teachers union in Nevada has declined to make an endorsement in this year's race for governor. The Clark County Education Association said in a statement Tuesday that it will not support Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak for re-election after giving him its endorsement in 2018.
Teachers union talks decision to withhold endorsement in Nevada governor's race
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The teachers union that represents thousands of educators in the Clark County School District says it will not make an endorsement in the 2022 Nevada governor's race. The Clark County Education Association, better known as the teachers union or CCEA, did endorse Gov. Steve Sisolak...
Web-based map featuring thousands of miles of trails launches in Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Outdoor enthusiasts now have a new way to explore the Silver State. Outdoor Recreation partners launched “Nevada Trail Finder,” Nevada's first-ever, comprehensive web-based map featuring thousands of miles of recreational trails across the state. A centralized, “one-stop-shop” for...
Mob Museum announces free admission for Nevada residents on Kefauver Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced it will recognize Kefauver Day by offering free admission to Nevada residents for one day next month. The museum will recognize Tuesday, Nov. 15, as Kefauver Day, named for U.S. Sen. Estes Kefauver of Tennessee, who played an instrumental role in bringing organized crime to public light.
Diedrichsen's Mrs. Connie Hall named Nevada Teacher of the Year
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A kindergarten teacher at Lloyd Diedrichsen Elementary School in Sparks has been named the teacher of the year for the state of Nevada. A ceremony hosted by Governor Steve Sisolak and schools superintendent Jhone Ebert was held for Mrs. Connie Hall on Tuesday afternoon.
Nevada law enforcement to be equipped with life-saving AEDs thanks to charitable donation
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — Law enforcement and first repsonders across Nevada will soon be equipped with life-saving AEDs thanks to a $6.9 million grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. The three-year project aims to put an AED in every law enforcement vehicle across the...
Extreme weather drives up pumpkin prices
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your jack-o-lantern may be smaller, yet its price tag may be bigger this year, especially in Southern Nevada. Gilcrease Orchards in the north valley raised pumpkin prices for the first time in more than a decade. Their average pumpkin is $12, up from $8 last...
Man says water, not gas, came out of Virginia 7-Eleven pumps, company investigating report
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — When you drive away from a gas station, you expect to be able to drive hundreds of miles before having to come back. But one man could only drive less than a mile away from a 7-Eleven in Virginia after he says water, not gas, came out of the gas pump there last week.
115 animals seized during massive neglect investigation in northern California
ADIN, Calif. (KRNV) — 115 animals were seized from a property in northern California during a recent animal neglect investigation. The Lassen County Sheriff's Office responded to a property of Highway 299 in Adin, California on the report of a dog bite on Oct. 2. While investigating the dog bite, a deputy noticed several animals on the property lacking proper care and dead animals in various stages of decomposition.
'House of 1,000 Pumpkins' collecting donations for American Cancer Society
CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A Rhode Island man has carved 1,000 craft pumpkins and assembled them on his front lawn for visitors to see during the Halloween season. Guests were admiring the Jack-o-lanterns at the "House of 1,000 Pumpkins" while The National Desk visited the display Monday night. I'm...
Bear safely captured outside Montana apartment building
MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — Residents in an apartment building in Montana got a bear surprise on Monday. One resident took a video and a few photos of the visitor. Images show the bear lying down outside an apartment door. It was also seen outside, walking across the lawn of...
