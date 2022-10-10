Bayberry Community Association to host ‘Meet the Candidates’ forum Oct. 16 in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL — The Bayberry Community Association’s Meet the Candidates forum returns Oct. 16 after a two-year COVID hiatus. Residents of Bayberry, Irongate and the surrounding communities can meet and ask questions of candidates running for county and state offices.

“It’s been something that BCA’s done for many, many years,” said Deborah Magaro-Dolan, BCA volunteer and Clay town councilor. “Usually, it’s pretty full. People look forward to it. I’m hoping that after not having it for two years because of COVID that people will want to come back.”

Magaro-Dolan said some voters are unaware of how important it is to vote in every election.

“I think a lot of people don’t know … they can vote other years when there’s not a presidential election,” she said. “The more local the race is the more it affects everyone’s daily life.”

The BCA has gained new volunteers and a new president, Jordan Curtis, since the last time the candidates’ forum was held. Magaro-Dolan said more seasoned volunteers have stressed the event’s importance to the newcomers.

At the BCA forum, people can ask questions or write them down for a volunteer to read if they are not comfortable with public speaking. Each candidate will have the opportunity to respond and there will be a short time for rebuttals.

Magaro-Dolan encouraged residents to get involved in their local government and community associations. She also recommended voters seek information from the Onondaga County Board of Elections.

“For civic engagement, it’s really important for people to look up their local political associations for information on candidates from different political sides,” Magaro-Dolan said.

BCA has invited the following candidates:

• U.S. Congress, 22nd District: Francis Conole, Brandon Williams

• New York State Senate, 50th District: John Mannion, Rebecca Shiroff

• NYS Assembly, 127th District: Karen Ayoub, Al Stirpe

• Onondaga County Sheriff: Esteban Gonzalez, Tobias Shelley

• Onondaga County Court Judge (vote for two): Ted Limpert, Annaleigh Porter, Jeffrey Schiano, Melinda McGunnigle

• Family Court Judge: Julie Cecile, Jim Corl Jr.

BCA’s Meet the Candidates session takes place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the United Church of Christ, located at 215 Blackberry Road in Liverpool. For more information, contact BCA President Jordan Curtis at jcurtisbayberry@gmail.com.

The Town of Clay Senior Center is hosting a candidate meet-and-greet Thursday, Oct. 20. Doors open at 10 a.m. for coffee and harvest refreshments; candidates begin speaking at 11 a.m. This event is open to the public. The Clay Senior Center is located at 4948 Route 31. For more information, contact Chrissy Clancy at 315-652-3800 ext. 137 or cclancy@townofclay.org.

The deadline to register to vote for the 2022 general election is fast approaching. Mail applications must be postmarked by Oct. 14 and received by the Onondaga County Board of Elections by Oct. 19. Visit onvote.net or call 315-435-8683 to learn more.