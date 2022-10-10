ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Bayberry Community Association to host ‘Meet the Candidates’ forum Oct. 16 in Liverpool

By Ashley M. Casey
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A5TUr_0iTlEUjR00

LIVERPOOL — The Bayberry Community Association’s Meet the Candidates forum returns Oct. 16 after a two-year COVID hiatus. Residents of Bayberry, Irongate and the surrounding communities can meet and ask questions of candidates running for county and state offices.

“It’s been something that BCA’s done for many, many years,” said Deborah Magaro-Dolan, BCA volunteer and Clay town councilor. “Usually, it’s pretty full. People look forward to it. I’m hoping that after not having it for two years because of COVID that people will want to come back.”

Magaro-Dolan said some voters are unaware of how important it is to vote in every election.

“I think a lot of people don’t know … they can vote other years when there’s not a presidential election,” she said. “The more local the race is the more it affects everyone’s daily life.”

The BCA has gained new volunteers and a new president, Jordan Curtis, since the last time the candidates’ forum was held. Magaro-Dolan said more seasoned volunteers have stressed the event’s importance to the newcomers.

At the BCA forum, people can ask questions or write them down for a volunteer to read if they are not comfortable with public speaking. Each candidate will have the opportunity to respond and there will be a short time for rebuttals.

Magaro-Dolan encouraged residents to get involved in their local government and community associations. She also recommended voters seek information from the Onondaga County Board of Elections.

“For civic engagement, it’s really important for people to look up their local political associations for information on candidates from different political sides,” Magaro-Dolan said.

BCA has invited the following candidates:

• U.S. Congress, 22nd District: Francis Conole, Brandon Williams
• New York State Senate, 50th District: John Mannion, Rebecca Shiroff
• NYS Assembly, 127th District: Karen Ayoub, Al Stirpe
• Onondaga County Sheriff: Esteban Gonzalez, Tobias Shelley
• Onondaga County Court Judge (vote for two): Ted Limpert, Annaleigh Porter, Jeffrey Schiano, Melinda McGunnigle
• Family Court Judge: Julie Cecile, Jim Corl Jr.

BCA’s Meet the Candidates session takes place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the United Church of Christ, located at 215 Blackberry Road in Liverpool. For more information, contact BCA President Jordan Curtis at jcurtisbayberry@gmail.com.

The Town of Clay Senior Center is hosting a candidate meet-and-greet Thursday, Oct. 20. Doors open at 10 a.m. for coffee and harvest refreshments; candidates begin speaking at 11 a.m. This event is open to the public. The Clay Senior Center is located at 4948 Route 31. For more information, contact Chrissy Clancy at 315-652-3800 ext. 137 or cclancy@townofclay.org.

The deadline to register to vote for the 2022 general election is fast approaching. Mail applications must be postmarked by Oct. 14 and received by the Onondaga County Board of Elections by Oct. 19. Visit onvote.net or call 315-435-8683 to learn more.

Comments / 0

Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

OCSD officials inform community of ‘non-credible threat’ at high school

OSWEGO — In a letter from Oswego City School District officials to community members Tuesday, an individual was arrested after a non-credible threat was posted on social media. Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin said to OCSD community members that there was “information circulating on social...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Elections
Onondaga County, NY
Government
City
Bayberry, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
City
Clay, NY
WKTV

Utica tent city

Heartbreak and hope: homeless live in tent city in west Utica. No beds, no dressers, no running water, no kitchen cabinets, minimal privacy, and major caring, from a nearby church. A tiny tent city has popped up in west Utica.
UTICA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Mayor Walsh tests positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet he posted on Tuesday, October 11. Mayor Walsh says he is feeling fine and currently has mild symptoms as he begins his work week from home. He stresses the importance of people staying up to date on their […]
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#New York State Senate#Politics Local#Election Local#Bca#Onond
spectrumlocalnews.com

Onondaga County passes $1.4 billion budget

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is feeling good about the recently passed 2023 budget. The $1.4 billion budget includes an 11% property tax cut. It also has $5 million built in for lead programming, which is set to go to the remiditation many asked for as they opposed the Inner Harbor aquarium.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Clara M. Rogers, 89

Clara M. Rogers, 89, of East Syracuse, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Born in Kingston, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Guerino and Maria Ruzzo. She was a graduate of St. Ursula Academy in Kingston and attended Marymount College, Tarrytown, N.Y.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
WKTV

CNY Eye Physicians and Surgeons moves to new location in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – CNY Eye Physicians and Surgeons held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their move into a newly renovated building on Seneca Turnpike on Wednesday. The new building, previously Alfredo’s and then Daniele’s Banquet House, has been completely renovated into a one-story medical office, complete with a lot of parking and a grand entrance.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Lysander budget process begins

LYSANDER — Micron Technology’s announcement last week that it plans to build a massive semiconductor plant in Clay dovetailed with the tentative budget discussion that took place at the Oct. 6 Lysander Town Board meeting. Supervisor Bob Wicks weighed in on the news, and Councilor Kevin Rode noted...
LYSANDER, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy