Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
I’m a gardening expert and there are four things you should do before the end of September
IT'S EASY to just forget about your garden when the weather starts to get more chilly. But according to one expert that's the worst thing you could do and it's going to make life so much harder come next spring. The pros at Gardeners World shared four of the best...
Cops confiscated the neighbor's marijuana plants in the middle of the night
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever seen a field of marijuana plants swaying in the breeze? It's actually quite pretty.
Moose Charge After Biker in 'Insane' Video: 'Average Alaskan Bike Ride'
"Sometimes you struggle for motivation other times it finds you," a Reddit user wrote about the harrowing situation.
The Boxelder Bugs Shouldn’t Be as Bad as They Were Last Fall in Minnesota
Fall is in the air, and bugs are starting to find places to hunker down fo the winter. These past warm sunny days you may have noticed some boxelder bugs congregating on the sides of your home. I know I have. The cool weather draws them from the places where...
Stink bugs making annual fall foray onto, into homes
The Great Stink Bug Invasion of 2022 grows stronger by the day. The odiferous insects scale walls and windows, probing for a slightly heated nook, cranny or, better yet, passage to the warm indoors to survive the winter. They buzzily dive bomb people. It’s not because they’re angry, they’re just lousy fliers.
Neighbour leaves nasty note through homeowner's letter box after six-week holiday
Returning home from holiday is never much fun. Swapping sun for drizzle, heading back to the office, and unpacking, getting back to normal life can be a drag. So we can only imagine how one homeowner felt after they returned from a six-week trip to find a particularly grumpy note had been shoved through their letter box.
Two Guys to a Bag, One Bag at a Time. We Each Became Experts in a Macabre Parade.
Whenever I hear the thwack-thwack-thwack of a helicopter, I stop and look up. Nothing too unusual about that, except a shot of adrenaline unfailingly accompanies these sightings. The hair on my arms and neck stands up, and something I can’t quite describe rises in my chest and gut. The feeling is fleeting, and I’ve grown adept at hiding it after all these years. I tell whoever I happen to be with what kind of helicopter hovers in the sky above us, and it ends there—unless the bird is an old Huey or Chinook.
WATCH: Bear Standing on Back Legs and Jumping Has the Internet Coming to a Realization
Reaching up to 5 feet in height at the shoulder and weighing upwards of 1,000 pounds, brown bears are among the largest in the world. In fact, the Kodiak bear of Alaska, a subspecies of the brown bear, is the largest. They can run up to 35 mph, about 5...
How to get rid of ground squirrels moving to your yard in a California drought year
Q. Since the drought, ground squirrels have taken over my yard. Due to water restrictions, I let my back lawn go brown and the ground squirrels have built burrows in my backyard. They are very destructive. The squirrels have chewed up drip line and have eaten several plants in my yard. Now they are building a burrow under the corner of my garage. What can I do to rid my yard of these pests?
Dog's Problem Solving to Get Stick in Car Is Internet Gold
Day in and day out, animals are always blowing us away with their tricks and just overall smarts. Is there anything they can't do?! The latest doggo we've been impressed with is named Maverick and we promise that you'll be thoroughly impressed. TikTok user @kelpysnothome started filming Maverick as he...
What's the truth behind Mystery Flesh Pit National Park?
“Discover verdant forests, majestic scenery, and cosmic terror.” That’s the tagline on this eye-catching poster for Mystery Flesh Pit National Park. Never heard of the place? Don’t feel bad. After all, this strange and intriguing park never actually existed. Let’s start this strange tale from the beginning....
WATCH: Sneaky Black Bears Devour Pumpkins on Man’s Front Porch
This is the time of year when holiday-loving homeowners enjoy making their yards and porches as festive as possible. And, one of the most popular pre-Halloween decoration traditions is always the intricately decorated pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns for all passer-byers to enjoy. However, sometimes the local wildlife is also interested in this decor. Like the time when some curiously sneaky black bears went headfirst into one home’s decorative pumpkins!
Second world war ‘Ghost Boat’ emerges in California lake, puzzling officials
The drought hit Lake Shasta coughed up a Higgins vehicle and experts are struggling to explain its presence
Footage of Rescue Cat's 'Nighttime Shenanigans' Has Internet in Hysterics
A cat whose "nighttime shenanigans" have been caught on camera has the internet cry-laughing. In a video shared to TikTok on October 5, a cat named Pepper can be seen stomping, squirming and even taking a bath on top of their owner Beck (@feraltofamous) while she tries to sleep. The...
Couple's Cute Bedtime Routine for Their Pet Turkey Is Making People Smile
Getting children ready for bed is a whole ordeal. They never want to go to bed or brush their teeth or stop playing. You pretty much have to drag them to bed. Luckily pets are easier. Well, sometimes... TikTok user @chathamrabbits is showing us that some pets put up a...
Brussels Griffon's 'Mad' Reaction to Owner Getting Out of Bed Is Just Priceless
No one likes to end a cuddle session. The best feeling is being wrapped up in warm blankets while laying in bed, especially when your pet joins in on the cuddles. In fact, one pup was having such a good time cuddling that when his owner got out of bed, he was visibly displeased.
WATCH: Sea Lion Casually Goes for a Dip in the Pool, Kicks Tourist Off His Sunbed
One of the most interesting things that we have seen lately includes this sea lion deciding it needs to take a dip in this pool. Now, it looks like this pool is near a restaurant or bar in this viral video. Maybe the sea lion stopped off for a scotch before heading to the pool. All we know is that this sea lion makes a beeline for the pool.
Mom Shows Cat Things in the House She's 'Never Seen Before' and Her Reaction Is Everything
Cats are such inquisitive creatures! They are also prone to get into everything (Shopping bags, bathtubs, lizard cages) and anyone who has a pet cat can tell you they can spend hours looking out the window or even at their own reflection. We may think our cats have seen it...
Video of Cat Supposedly Sensing 'Child Ghost' in Woman's Closet Is Downright Creepy
Just in time for spooky season, we have a video of an adorable black and white kitty investigating a closet/laundry room that may or may not be inhabited by ... something ghostly. Cats are very intuitive creatures, and they sense immediately when someone is removing a can opener from a...
