Animals

Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
gigharbornow.org

Stink bugs making annual fall foray onto, into homes

The Great Stink Bug Invasion of 2022 grows stronger by the day. The odiferous insects scale walls and windows, probing for a slightly heated nook, cranny or, better yet, passage to the warm indoors to survive the winter. They buzzily dive bomb people. It’s not because they’re angry, they’re just lousy fliers.
The War Horse

Two Guys to a Bag, One Bag at a Time. We Each Became Experts in a Macabre Parade.

Whenever I hear the thwack-thwack-thwack of a helicopter, I stop and look up. Nothing too unusual about that, except a shot of adrenaline unfailingly accompanies these sightings. The hair on my arms and neck stands up, and something I can’t quite describe rises in my chest and gut. The feeling is fleeting, and I’ve grown adept at hiding it after all these years. I tell whoever I happen to be with what kind of helicopter hovers in the sky above us, and it ends there—unless the bird is an old Huey or Chinook.
Redding Record Searchlight

How to get rid of ground squirrels moving to your yard in a California drought year

Q. Since the drought, ground squirrels have taken over my yard. Due to water restrictions, I let my back lawn go brown and the ground squirrels have built burrows in my backyard. They are very destructive. The squirrels have chewed up drip line and have eaten several plants in my yard. Now they are building a burrow under the corner of my garage. What can I do to rid my yard of these pests?
pethelpful.com

Dog's Problem Solving to Get Stick in Car Is Internet Gold

Day in and day out, animals are always blowing us away with their tricks and just overall smarts. Is there anything they can't do?! The latest doggo we've been impressed with is named Maverick and we promise that you'll be thoroughly impressed. TikTok user @kelpysnothome started filming Maverick as he...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Sneaky Black Bears Devour Pumpkins on Man’s Front Porch

This is the time of year when holiday-loving homeowners enjoy making their yards and porches as festive as possible. And, one of the most popular pre-Halloween decoration traditions is always the intricately decorated pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns for all passer-byers to enjoy. However, sometimes the local wildlife is also interested in this decor. Like the time when some curiously sneaky black bears went headfirst into one home’s decorative pumpkins!
ANIMALS

