Vote for your favorite Kentucky cryptid in round one of our creature bracket

Have you ever wondered who would win in a fight between Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster? First of all: Bigfoot. Second of all, I’ve also wondered, but then I pondered, “Why must these two majestic creatures fight?”

There’s no reason these two highly esteemed cryptids would need to battle it out to the death. They have their own full, rich lives with no need to engage in senseless violence. However, people love a spectacle and how could I disagree?

That’s why I’m happy to introduce the Herald-Leader’s largely unscientific, but super fun, Cryptids of the Commonwealth bracket; it’s like March Madness, but in October, and instead of basketball it’s Mothman.

Here’s how this bracket will work: Every round, the four cryptids with the lowest vote totals will be eliminated and not advance to the next round of voting; also worth noting, you can vote multiple times, just refresh the webpage.

Voting in each round will last five days, starting on Monday and ending on Friday at 2 p.m., with a new round starting each Monday. This will all culminate on Halloween day with the newly crowned Cryptid Champion.

If you’re looking to read up on the competitors in this bracket I’ve already compiled a list for us right here So get to voting and may the creepiest, crawliest cryptid win.