The latest January 6 House committee hearing has wrapped up after more bombshell developments culminating in a unanimous vote to subpoena former president Donald Trump to answer questions about his role in the attack on the US Capitol.In her opening remarks, committee co-chair Liz Cheney suggested that Mr Trump will be held responsible for the events surrounding and leading up to the attack on 6 January, 2021, noting that he was the “central cause” and that “none of this would have happened without him.”In another remarkable moment, previously unseen footage of congressional leaders including Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, and...

