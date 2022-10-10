ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Hispanic Heritage Month: Lake County woman finds sweet success with chocolate business

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — As the owner of Lake County’s Chocolate Dream, Yaliz Opio is living her best life.

Opio’s businesses started in her Eustis-area kitchen, making chocolate-covered strawberries during the 2020 pandemic. She still works out of the kitchen.

She has set up festivals and makes custom orders almost every day for people who want a taste of home.

The Small Business Administration reports there are close to 5 million Hispanic-owned businesses across the country, and Hispanic people own nearly 25% of new businesses.

Together, they have a multi billion-dollar impact on the U.S. economy every year.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

