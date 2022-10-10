ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Long Island renews push to get COVID booster shots in residents' arms

By Chantee Lans via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FrH69_0iTlDy3K00

There's a renewed push to make sure people get their COVID booster shot on Long Island, where residents have been hesitant to roll up their sleeves for another shot.

Nursing home resident Peter Nappi, 77, and his wife Virginia are getting the latest COVID vaccine, the bivalent booster, which specifically gives protection against the omicron subvariants.

"We got 20 grandkids running around. We want to make sure we got our shots," Nappi said.

Momentum at South Bay for Rehabilitation and Nursing is offering its own clinic to patients and their relatives in East Islip.

"We've been having an excellent response," said Melissa Donegain, Director of Nursing at Momentum. "People who have previously been here and refused all boosters are taking it."

ALSO WATCH | Breakthroughs for Breast Cancer

WABC-TV's award winning annual half-hour breast cancer series returns with a new special, "Breakthroughs For Breast Cancer," Friday, Oct. 7th.

While this clinic is helping, other medical experts say the number of New Yorkers getting bivalent is low. Most haven't taken it.

According to the CDC, 11.5 million Americans have received the shot since becoming available last month.

It's a decision doctors say that's crucial for those with the highest risk for severe disease.

"That's why it's so important for people to go out now and get the bivalent boosters before we get into what I anticipate will be a rough respiratory season," said Dr. Matthew Harris of Northwell Health Pediatric Emergency Medicine.

Harris is the medical director for Northwell Health's COVID-19 vaccine program. He says there's an uptick in the number of COVID hospital admissions and diagnoses.

"Nearly 450 people admitted throughout the health system are COVID positive and that number has increased substantially over the past six weeks," Harris said.

With winter on the way and mask wearing eased, many Long Islanders Eyewitness News reporter Chantee Lans spoke with have not made it back into the chair.

"I have not got my booster yet," Merrick resident Raquel Knoll said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a COVID Question

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

New York Hunter Found With Illegal Donuts In Hudson Valley

A New York Hunter is accused of illegally using donuts as bear bait on state land in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York, according to the DEC.
FORESTBURGH, NY
KISS 104.1

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall

Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License

A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Cdc#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health#Wabc Tv#New Yorkers#Americans
WHEC TV-10

Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KISS 104.1

This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA

According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams laud Biden's move to limit migrant crossings

NEW YORK -- As the Biden administration takes the first steps to reduce the number of people entering the United States at the Mexican border, Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a victory lap, saying it is the result of intense lobbying on the part of herself and Mayor Eric Adams.It's unclear whether the president's move will effect the midterm elections across the nation, but Hochul says the decision to limit the number of Venezuelan asylum seekers allowed to enter the U.S. will really help New York cope with a migrant crisis that is growing more desperate by the day, CBS2's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

150-year-old Long Island lighthouse could be lost without major restoration

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Long Island lighthouse on the National Register of Historic Places could be lost. Preservationists warn that decades of decay could doom the 150-year-old Stepping Stones Lighthouse. Corrective work was planned, but it's on pause what the cost to taxpayers is assessed, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday. The Stepping Stones Lighthouse, a mile off Kings Point and visible from the Throgs Neck Bridge, is functional, but crumbling. "Think of what people went through to build this lighthouse. 1876, lit in 1877, and today they can't even do the most miniscule of work to preserve it," said Pam Setchell, a...
POLITICS
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
125K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy