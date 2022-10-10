ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, MO

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pierce City Fire Protection District battle house fire on Beech Road

UPDATE: Reports that the fire at 30628 Beech Road had rekindled just before 4:15 p.m. alerted Pierce City Fire Protection District for a full response.  Mutual aid partners also responded to assist including Monett City Fire Dept, Monett Rural Fire, Sarcoxie Fire Dept and Sarcoxie Rural Fire Dept. PCFPD noted their busy day in a release of information online. NEWTON...
PIERCE CITY, MO
KYTV

After 6 decades of service, Dade County nurse receives statewide honor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dade County, Mo. nurse received a prestigious award from the Missouri Public Health Association. Ardella Lack received Missouri’s Presidential Award for Nursing. She has been a nurse for more than six decades. She works part-time at the Dade County Health Department. Coworkers nominated her...
DADE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Morrisville leaders raise concerns over tall grass owned by MoDOT

MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Tall grass is causing safety concerns for drivers in Morrisville, and in some areas, the weeds are blocking traffic signs. The mayor and police chief say they contacted MoDOT several times starting in late August. “It’s quite tall and, in my opinion, is quite dangerous,” said...
MORRISVILLE, MO
KYTV

PICTURES: Strong storms roll through the Ozarks on Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Strong storms slowed the morning drive for much of the Ozarks on Wednesday. The storms packed a punch with heavy winds, heavy rain, lightning, and hail. KY3 viewers shared these images from Wednesday’s storms. Upload your weather snapshots on the KY3 First Alert Weather App. Download...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

One Dead After Wright County Crash

(KTTS News) — A man from Ozark is dead after a crash in Wright County. The crash happened after 11 a.m. Monday. The Highway Patrol says Christopher Thompson, 42, was riding in a pickup when the driver lost control on Highway 60 east of Norwood. Thompson was not wearing...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
ksgf.com

Scam Alert: Springfield Police Warn Of Funeral Scam

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are warning people to watch out for a potential funeral scam. Over the weekend, officers contacted several individuals wearing high-visibility vests standing on traffic islands and medians in north Springfield holding signs indicating they were collecting donations for the funeral of 15-year-old “Maryo.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

Springfield Police Department warns of potential scam

Officers with the Springfield Police Department are warning the public of a potential scam, saying officers have encountered several individuals wearing high-visibility vests and collecting money along Springfield streets. They were standing on traffic islands and medians in north Springfield and holding signs indicating they were collecting donations for the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield family asks for answers 2 years after family member killed in accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A daughter asks for answers from the Greene County prosecutor’s office two years after her dad died in an accident. On September 5, 2020, at 2:02 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Old Orchard Avenue regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a pedestrian.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

