TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident closes section of James River Freeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An incident on James River Freeway tied up traffic around midday in Springfield. MoDOT closed both eastbound lanes of James River at West Bypass. The incident involves two tractor-trailer trucks. MoDOT crews cleared the closure in fewer than 30 minutes. To report a correction or typo,...
Red Flag Warning issued for the Ozarks Thursday; fire officials advise against outdoor burning
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for all of the Ozarks on Thursday. During a Red Flag warning, conditions are generally dry and windy, making it very easy for fires to spread. Fire officials in Taney County say outdoor burning is not recommended.
Pedestrian hit by SUV while crossing S. National Wednesday morning
Springfield Police said someone crossing South National Avenue Wednesday morning has life-threatening injuries after being hit by an SUV.
Pierce City Fire Protection District battle house fire on Beech Road
UPDATE: Reports that the fire at 30628 Beech Road had rekindled just before 4:15 p.m. alerted Pierce City Fire Protection District for a full response. Mutual aid partners also responded to assist including Monett City Fire Dept, Monett Rural Fire, Sarcoxie Fire Dept and Sarcoxie Rural Fire Dept. PCFPD noted their busy day in a release of information online. NEWTON...
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Help find the thief who stole a local dog rescue’s transport van
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - {ANCHOR} In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a local rescue needs your help to find a thief.. On Tuesday, 4 the Love of k9′s realized its transport van had been stolen. but thankfully, the community came together to help track it down. “All...
After 6 decades of service, Dade County nurse receives statewide honor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dade County, Mo. nurse received a prestigious award from the Missouri Public Health Association. Ardella Lack received Missouri’s Presidential Award for Nursing. She has been a nurse for more than six decades. She works part-time at the Dade County Health Department. Coworkers nominated her...
Bicyclist hit by pickup truck at Kansas Expressway and Division Street in Springfield
Springfield Police confirmed a bicyclist was hit by a pickup on Kansas Expressway near Division Street Wednesday evening.
Springfield Police are negotiating with a man who they say hit a patrol car, led officers on a chase
Springfield Police said a man hit a patrol car Thursday afternoon, led officers on a chase and police are now trying to get the man to surrender.
Missouri Buc-ee’s Told It Can’t Change the Street Name to Beaver
The world's largest convenience store is still coming to Springfield, Missouri, but it's not all smooth sailing as they've just been told they will not be allowed to change a nearby street name. As we mentioned a couple months ago, Buc-ee's just broke ground for the first-ever Missouri location in...
Fort Scott man charged in 1992 Branson area cold case
Thirty years later, prosecutors charge a southeast Kansas man in a 1992 Branson, Missouri area assault and rape case.
SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Police locate man missing in the Springfield, Mo. area
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department located a man considered endangered. Donald Deyoung, 87, is from Reeds Spring, Mo. Police say he was seen at 3800 South Kansas Expressway. Police located him after midnight on Wednesday. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
Morrisville leaders raise concerns over tall grass owned by MoDOT
MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Tall grass is causing safety concerns for drivers in Morrisville, and in some areas, the weeds are blocking traffic signs. The mayor and police chief say they contacted MoDOT several times starting in late August. “It’s quite tall and, in my opinion, is quite dangerous,” said...
Wednesday night SGF shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries
UPDATE 8 A.M. — One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant, but it is unknown if they were involved at this time, police said. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police Department officers responded to shots fired call Wednesday night and found one person with life-threatening injuries. Police were called out to 1900 W. […]
PICTURES: Strong storms roll through the Ozarks on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Strong storms slowed the morning drive for much of the Ozarks on Wednesday. The storms packed a punch with heavy winds, heavy rain, lightning, and hail. KY3 viewers shared these images from Wednesday’s storms. Upload your weather snapshots on the KY3 First Alert Weather App. Download...
Expansion coming to Highway 86 near Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, Big Cedar
The Taney County Commission and Circuit Court approved a sales tax increase at Big Cedar Properties for road improvements on Highway 86 near Thunder Ridge Nature Arena.
One Dead After Wright County Crash
(KTTS News) — A man from Ozark is dead after a crash in Wright County. The crash happened after 11 a.m. Monday. The Highway Patrol says Christopher Thompson, 42, was riding in a pickup when the driver lost control on Highway 60 east of Norwood. Thompson was not wearing...
Scam Alert: Springfield Police Warn Of Funeral Scam
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are warning people to watch out for a potential funeral scam. Over the weekend, officers contacted several individuals wearing high-visibility vests standing on traffic islands and medians in north Springfield holding signs indicating they were collecting donations for the funeral of 15-year-old “Maryo.”
Springfield Police Department warns of potential scam
Officers with the Springfield Police Department are warning the public of a potential scam, saying officers have encountered several individuals wearing high-visibility vests and collecting money along Springfield streets. They were standing on traffic islands and medians in north Springfield and holding signs indicating they were collecting donations for the...
Springfield family asks for answers 2 years after family member killed in accident
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A daughter asks for answers from the Greene County prosecutor’s office two years after her dad died in an accident. On September 5, 2020, at 2:02 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Old Orchard Avenue regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a pedestrian.
Missouri Store Security Video Shows Ghostly Full-Body Apparition
On second thought, I don't think I want that overnight watchman job after seeing a Missouri security cam video that appears to show a ghostly full body apparition. This video that's just been shared on YouTube included the following chilling description of what you're about to see:. This surveillance video...
