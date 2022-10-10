Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Stop Sleeping With Your Dog
Getting your pets to sleep in their own pet bed or crate can be tough. Many pets just want to snuggle close at night, and how can you resist your favorite animal's cute face?. But just like newborns, pets can wake you up at night and disturb you. Whether you already have pets or are considering getting one in the future, thinking twice about your sleeping arrangements can affect how rested you feel over time. Ultimately it's a personal choice, but if you're looking for some insight on the pros and cons of sleeping with your pets, keep reading -- it might make you reconsider your own habits.
Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You
As autumn starts to settle in, the colder temperatures may tempt you to let your furry friends cuddle in bed with you. But experts are letting dog parents know that there’s more than one good reason you shouldn’t let your dog sleep with you. Firstly, it’s important to note that there are plenty of good […] The post Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You appeared first on DogTime.
'I Care For Dogs When Elderly People No Longer Can'
I have been doing animal rescue work for decades now, particularly working with rescue dogs. volunteered on the board of directors for a nonprofit animal rescue organization in Pacific Grove, California. A friend, Monica Rua, and myself, were on the board of directors for an organization that aimed to rescue dogs and cats from shelters who were at risk of being euthanized.
ConsumerAffairs
Veterinarians caution pet owners about OTC flea and tick products
Pet owners understandably go to great lengths to protect the health of their dog or cat and part of that vigilance is preventing fleas and ticks which can carry a disease from infecting their furry friends. While prescription products are generally safer and better tolerated, consumers have a wide range...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Pet parenting style influences dog behavior, study finds
Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog's behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. "We found that pet parenting style does predict patterns of dog behavior...
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
The Daily South
How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?
Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
pethelpful.com
14-Year-Old Dog's Heartbreaking Reaction to Being Surrendered to the Shelter Has Us Sobbing
Animal rescuers are really, truly heroes. Not only do they witness and save pets from living in deplorable conditions, but they also provide love, patience, and hope when an animal needs it the most. It has to be one of the most difficult--yet rewarding--jobs on the planet. We'd like to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Henry County Daily Herald
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control
These dogs are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours.
iheart.com
Vet Shares 5 Dog Breeds He Says You Should Avoid Owning
Ben the Vet shared 5 breeds he says could spell trouble because of aggression or health issues. Do you own any of these types of pups?. Ben is a veterinary surgeon in the UK and is going viral for the dog breeds he says people should avoid when looking for a new family member.
Rescue Dog Crying for 'Hours and Hours' in Shelter Has the Internet Sobbing
A rescue dog's heartbreaking cries after arriving at a shelter has moved people to tears, as workers pleaded for help to find her a home. Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary, based in Ontario, Canada, shared a video to their TikTok page, @dogtalesrescue, of Nellie on Tuesday. She arrived at the...
ohmymag.co.uk
Heartbroken ‘new mum’ dog was taken away from her puppies and dumped in the park
A 5-year-old brindle terrier cross named by the RSPCA Florence was struggling to breathe when a couple came across her in Hull, England. Thankfully, they were just in time to save the abandoned animal’s life. A new mum who had her puppies taken away from her, Florence was in extreme distress. But to her rescuers' relief, the resilient pooch found happiness again in her new forever home.
Senior Dog in Shelter for 7 Years Is Looking for a Pet Parent Who 'Will Take the Time' to Bond
Leroy is looking for a pet parent who is patient like him. The 12-year-old dog moved into Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary in Canada from an overcrowded shelter in Miami in 2015, Stephanie Munro, a dog handler with Dog Tales, told PEOPLE. For the past seven years, Leroy has patiently...
I’m a Walmart employee – pets aren’t allowed in stores, but this is how people get away with it
A WALMART employee has shared the interesting way customers bypass the no pets policy at the superstore. The worker shared the rude way some people are maneuvering the system to bring their pets into the store. TikTok user Heather S. works at Walmart, and shares a way many people are...
This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home
Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
Halloween candy recall: Check your pantry now for this popular candy
With Halloween closing in, you might be stocking up on candy to ensure you have everything you need for the hordes of kids visiting your door. That’s why the following recall is significantly more important than others, as it concerns a brand of candy corn from Arcade Snacks. The...
Litter of labrador puppies found skinny, terrified and mange-ridden when they were abandoned in roadside crate are nursed back to health and set to start training as prison sniffer dogs
A litter of labrador puppies which were found abandoned in a roadside crate have been nursed back to health as they prepare to begin new lives as prisoner sniffer dogs. The six adorable puppies were just ten to 12 weeks old when they were discovered skinny, terrified and mange-ridden after being 'discarded like rubbish'.
Dog Left Tied Outside S.C. Shelter with Note Saying She's Sick and to 'Put Down as Soon as Possible'
A dog with a rare and severe heart condition was reportedly abandoned by its owner after they could not take care of her any longer. Remy, a 4-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix, was found tied outside the Greenville Humane Society in South Carolina with a note, according to a post shared on the organization's Facebook page.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home
A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
msn.com
Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch
One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
Comments / 0