Pets

CNET

Stop Sleeping With Your Dog

Getting your pets to sleep in their own pet bed or crate can be tough. Many pets just want to snuggle close at night, and how can you resist your favorite animal's cute face?. But just like newborns, pets can wake you up at night and disturb you. Whether you already have pets or are considering getting one in the future, thinking twice about your sleeping arrangements can affect how rested you feel over time. Ultimately it's a personal choice, but if you're looking for some insight on the pros and cons of sleeping with your pets, keep reading -- it might make you reconsider your own habits.
DogTime

Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You

As autumn starts to settle in, the colder temperatures may tempt you to let your furry friends cuddle in bed with you. But experts are letting dog parents know that there’s more than one good reason you shouldn’t let your dog sleep with you. Firstly, it’s important to note that there are plenty of good […] The post Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You appeared first on DogTime.
Newsweek

'I Care For Dogs When Elderly People No Longer Can'

I have been doing animal rescue work for decades now, particularly working with rescue dogs. volunteered on the board of directors for a nonprofit animal rescue organization in Pacific Grove, California. A friend, Monica Rua, and myself, were on the board of directors for an organization that aimed to rescue dogs and cats from shelters who were at risk of being euthanized.
ConsumerAffairs

Veterinarians caution pet owners about OTC flea and tick products

Pet owners understandably go to great lengths to protect the health of their dog or cat and part of that vigilance is preventing fleas and ticks which can carry a disease from infecting their furry friends. While prescription products are generally safer and better tolerated, consumers have a wide range...
Phys.org

Pet parenting style influences dog behavior, study finds

Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog's behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. "We found that pet parenting style does predict patterns of dog behavior...
The Daily South

How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?

Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
iheart.com

Vet Shares 5 Dog Breeds He Says You Should Avoid Owning

Ben the Vet shared 5 breeds he says could spell trouble because of aggression or health issues. Do you own any of these types of pups?. Ben is a veterinary surgeon in the UK and is going viral for the dog breeds he says people should avoid when looking for a new family member.
ohmymag.co.uk

Heartbroken ‘new mum’ dog was taken away from her puppies and dumped in the park

A 5-year-old brindle terrier cross named by the RSPCA Florence was struggling to breathe when a couple came across her in Hull, England. Thankfully, they were just in time to save the abandoned animal’s life. A new mum who had her puppies taken away from her, Florence was in extreme distress. But to her rescuers' relief, the resilient pooch found happiness again in her new forever home.
K945

This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home

Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
Daily Mail

Litter of labrador puppies found skinny, terrified and mange-ridden when they were abandoned in roadside crate are nursed back to health and set to start training as prison sniffer dogs

A litter of labrador puppies which were found abandoned in a roadside crate have been nursed back to health as they prepare to begin new lives as prisoner sniffer dogs. The six adorable puppies were just ten to 12 weeks old when they were discovered skinny, terrified and mange-ridden after being 'discarded like rubbish'.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
msn.com

Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch

One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
