Oak Ridge’s 'one-two punch' at running back leads them to a 56-28 win over Karns
You know a game is going well when your team’s running backs are battling for who gets the most touchdowns. That's what three-star senior Jai Hundley said about himself and backfield mate junior De'Jauvis Dozier, who are like brothers on the team. “We have a healthy competition,” Hundley said. “We always help each other. When I’m hurt I still have to help them coach him because I’m just his big brother and he’s my little brother. I...
District soccer final goes Lady Hilltoppers' way
KINGSPORT — It was like deja vu all over again. Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett met for the third time this season on the soccer pitch and for the third straight time it was the same old song.
Photo gallery: Region 1-AAA volleyball championship
The West Ridge volleyball team pulled off a school first on Tuesday. The Lady Wolves became the school's first regional champions thanks to their sweep of Morristown West in the Region 1-AAA final.
