WISN
Company convicted for falsifying records in Milwaukee Co. jail dehydration death
MILWAUKEE — On Tuesday, a jury returned verdicts of guilty on all counts against Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc., a corporate defendant. According to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, in 2016, Armor Correctional was contracted to provide medical care for inmates in the Milwaukee County Jail. During that time, Terrill Thomas who was being held in jail, died of dehydration.
WISN
Sources: Man accused of running red light, killing pastor was juror late for trial
MILWAUKEE — According to Milwaukee Police, a driver sped through a red-light Wednesday and struck and killed another driver near 10th and Wells. The victim is beloved Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Aaron Strong. Church workers told WISN 12 News off-camera that Strong was a wonderful, encouraging person who leaves...
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 9: Trial starts earlier after abrupt stop yesterday
DAY 9 - Week two of the Waukesha Parade trial is underway. As tense cross-examination continued on Wednesday, Oct. 12 an unexpected interruption occurred on day eight of the Waukesha Parade trial. Waukesha courthouse alarms sounded because of a severe weather threat and the courthouse was cleared. The witness briefly...
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 8: Another difficult day as more victims testify
DAY 8 - Week two of the Waukesha Parade trial is underway. The Recap. On Tuesday victims and survivors of the Waukesha Christmas Parade took the witness stand re-living the terrifying moments they were struck by an SUV. The State was planning to wrap up their case by the end...
WISN
Greenfield Police warns about "terrifying" kidnapping scam
GREENFIELD, Wis. — A local woman nearly fell victim to an elaborate phone scam in which the caller claimed to have kidnapped her daughter. It was a call Bella has nightmares about nearly a month later. Bella asked we protect her identity. “When you hear something that sounds similar...
'Not a random act': Kenosha man killed near 24th and 63rd
The Kenosha Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
WISN
Surviving member of Dancing Grannies takes the witness stand
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Laura Thein on the witness stand Thursday morning, told jurors the women she marched with in the Dancing Grannies were all extremely close. "We were like sisters. We were a sisterhood." There were 9 members of the Dancing Grannies November 21, 2021, heading down Main Street...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County attempted burglary: Police seek to ID 'person of interest'
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identity a person of interest in an attempted burglary that took place between Oct 4-6. Police say a business in Cold Spring was targeted, and this individual was observed on a game camera during that time frame. If...
WISN
'Right past my head': Racine mother's close encounter with stray gunfire
RACINE, Wis. — An unidentified shooter in a parking lot outside of the Georgetown Square Apartments was caught on camera firing round after round. Thursday, the Racine Police Department shared video of the incident on Facebook, asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter. About 18 shots in...
voiceofalexandria.com
Racine County man charged with intentionally committing election fraud raises flurry of defenses
RACINE — How do you defend someone who has admitted to committing a crime and when there is undeniable evidence that the defendant did what they are accused of doing? You say the defendant had to do what he did, or you say no crime was committed at all, or that the prosecution is unconstitutional, or you say all three.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield chase, driver claimed medical crisis after arrest, complaint says
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged with leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour along I-94 in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties early Monday, Oct. 10. Prosecutors say when he was arrested, he claimed to be having a medical crisis, prompting first responders to come out three different times to check his vitals.
seehafernews.com
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead
A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
seehafernews.com
Student Arrested At Racine High School With Weapon
There are not a lot of details about a student’s arrest at Racine’s Case High School. Police say they arrested a student yesterday afternoon after getting a tip that the student had a weapon. Mount Pleasant Police say they found a gun on the student, but they are...
CBS 58
Man killed, woman injured during Milwaukee double shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting on Monday night, Oct. 12 at around 11:30 p.m. in the 100th and Fond du Lac area. Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting during which a 24-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital. She is expected to survive.
Milwaukee County D.A. believes car thieves deserve more time behind bars
The City of Milwaukee's car theft rate ranks among the highest in the nation. Many are wondering why those caught stealing cars do not face stiffer penalties.
theeastcountygazette.com
Homicide Investigation has Begun After a Woman’s Body was Discovered on the Northwest Side
A murder investigation has been begun after a woman’s body was found in a fire between 83rd and Vienna. A fire started around 4:00 AM on Thursday, August 25. The 36-year-old woman was shot and murdered, according to Milwaukee police. Nikia Rogers was her given name. According to a...
BET
Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
seehafernews.com
Mom Says Staring, Not Stolen Cars Led To 12-Year-Old’s Shooting
The mother of the 12-year-old Milwaukee girl who was shot and killed Monday night is pushing back on the police narrative about her shooting. She says her daughter was shot because they were staring, not because of stolen cars. Milwaukee Police originally said in a watch commander’s report Monday night...
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 7: Witnesses continue to testify
DAY 7 - Witnesses continue to testify. Week two of the Waukesha Parade trial is underway. On the stand Monday, several police officers testified they were certain Brooks was behind the wheel when prosecutors say he drove a red SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November 2021. Prosecutors said...
CBS 58
Student with weapon taken into custody at Case High School in Racine
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Mount Pleasant police took a student from Case High School into custody Tuesday, Oct. 11 after a gun was found at the school. Racine school district officials say they were tipped off about the situation and went into lockdown around 2:30 p.m. The district...
