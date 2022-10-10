ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Company convicted for falsifying records in Milwaukee Co. jail dehydration death

MILWAUKEE — On Tuesday, a jury returned verdicts of guilty on all counts against Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc., a corporate defendant. According to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, in 2016, Armor Correctional was contracted to provide medical care for inmates in the Milwaukee County Jail. During that time, Terrill Thomas who was being held in jail, died of dehydration.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Greenfield Police warns about "terrifying" kidnapping scam

GREENFIELD, Wis. — A local woman nearly fell victim to an elaborate phone scam in which the caller claimed to have kidnapped her daughter. It was a call Bella has nightmares about nearly a month later. Bella asked we protect her identity. “When you hear something that sounds similar...
GREENFIELD, WI
WISN

Surviving member of Dancing Grannies takes the witness stand

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Laura Thein on the witness stand Thursday morning, told jurors the women she marched with in the Dancing Grannies were all extremely close. "We were like sisters. We were a sisterhood." There were 9 members of the Dancing Grannies November 21, 2021, heading down Main Street...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

'Right past my head': Racine mother's close encounter with stray gunfire

RACINE, Wis. — An unidentified shooter in a parking lot outside of the Georgetown Square Apartments was caught on camera firing round after round. Thursday, the Racine Police Department shared video of the incident on Facebook, asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter. About 18 shots in...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield chase, driver claimed medical crisis after arrest, complaint says

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged with leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour along I-94 in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties early Monday, Oct. 10. Prosecutors say when he was arrested, he claimed to be having a medical crisis, prompting first responders to come out three different times to check his vitals.
BROOKFIELD, WI
seehafernews.com

Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead

A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Public Safety
seehafernews.com

Student Arrested At Racine High School With Weapon

There are not a lot of details about a student’s arrest at Racine’s Case High School. Police say they arrested a student yesterday afternoon after getting a tip that the student had a weapon. Mount Pleasant Police say they found a gun on the student, but they are...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Man killed, woman injured during Milwaukee double shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting on Monday night, Oct. 12 at around 11:30 p.m. in the 100th and Fond du Lac area. Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting during which a 24-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital. She is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
BET

Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior

Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
WAUKESHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Mom Says Staring, Not Stolen Cars Led To 12-Year-Old’s Shooting

The mother of the 12-year-old Milwaukee girl who was shot and killed Monday night is pushing back on the police narrative about her shooting. She says her daughter was shot because they were staring, not because of stolen cars. Milwaukee Police originally said in a watch commander’s report Monday night...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Student with weapon taken into custody at Case High School in Racine

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Mount Pleasant police took a student from Case High School into custody Tuesday, Oct. 11 after a gun was found at the school. Racine school district officials say they were tipped off about the situation and went into lockdown around 2:30 p.m. The district...
RACINE, WI

