ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis sports store gearing up for fall sports

By Patrick Clark
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcTd3_0iTlDgPU00

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – After the St. Louis Cardinals’ quick exit from the postseason, a local sports store made a transition to other sports, like hockey.

“Well, once the Cardinals fell out on Saturday, it’s time to change over,” said Andy Shifter, Hats-N-Stuff owner. “We’re looking forward to all the good things happening in the fall. We’ve got the Blues starting this week. We’ve got NFL merchandise in store. We’re gearing up for soccer season to start in February, and that’s selling.

Sports fans stopped at Hats-N-Stuff on Monday afternoon at Westport Plaza to purchase Cardinals shirts honoring Yadi, Albert, and Waino and the historic season.

“So sad,” said Missy Allen. “It’s oh so sad. Go Yadi and go Pujols. I know.”

Trending – See inside: Historic mansion once home to famed St. Louis families

“I know, it’s terrible that it happened, but hey there’s always next year, and we’ll come back again,” said Phyllis Brimer.

Shifter shared the pain of Cardinals fans, but he said he has learned a thing or two following St. Louis sports teams over the past 27 years.

“Hope for the best, but I have to in my business be prepared that it may not go that far,” he said. “That’s what we’ve been doing with the Cardinals and the Blues. And it’s disappointing, but yet it’s exciting because here’s the next.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

In 2023, the St. Louis XFL team Battlehawks are returning to play and the debut of Major League Soccer team St. Louis City SC at the brand-new Centene Stadium.

“I’m very excited,” Allen said. “I’m going to Florida Wednesday, and I’m going to bring my brother a shirt because he’s a soccer fan.”

The soccer season starts in the spring of 2023, along with football and baseball.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Sporting KC, St. Louis City bring I-70 rivalry to MLS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sporting Kansas City will enter a lengthy offseason after missing the playoffs, but one thing they have to look forward to when the league kicks off again is their newest rivalry. Beginning in 2023, St. Louis City SC will join Major League Soccer as the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
City
Maryland Heights, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
State
Maryland State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Florida State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Saint Louis claims No. 22 spot in 247Sports countdown

The transfer portal makes being a mid-major coach one of the most stressful jobs in the country. Good thing St. Louis' Travis Ford is not acting like a regular mid-major. The Billikens head into 2022-23 with sky-high expectations. The roster is loaded with big-time difference-makers, and Saint Louis did not lose anyone to the transfer portal, even though star point guard Yuri Collins flirted with the idea of leaving. Saint Louis checks in at No. 22 in 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Blues rally at Union Station ahead of opening night

ST. LOUIS – Celebrate the Blues opening the regular season at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at Union Station’s Home Opener Rally. The rally will be at the Purina Performance Plaza from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Union Station said fans can enjoy “music and hockey fun” at the free rally. It’s […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Soccer#St Louis Cardinals#The St Louis Cardinals
FOX 2

Johnson is Edwardsville’s first female golf champ

Edwardsville High School golfer Nicole Johnson is the first female state champion in school history. Johnson shot a two day total of 138 (6 under par) last weekend at the state tournament to win the Class 2 title. The championship caps a terrific high school career for her. Johnson won four Southwestern Conference titles and […]
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
rocketcitynow.com

St. Louis River City HBCU Classic between AAMU & UAPB canceled

ST. LOUIS — The football game featuring the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions against the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs will be played at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3:00PM. All tickets purchased to the St. Louis HBCU River City Classic, including those through Ticketmaster, will be honored at Golden Lions Stadium entrance gates. Those who purchased their tickets through UAPB's ticket office for the Classic and want a refund will be refunded.
PINE BLUFF, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Peak fall colors may come to St. Louis sooner than expected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The fall color show continues to advance ahead of the pace set the past several years. There is now some decent color starting to show up across much of the area, especially out near the Lake of the Ozarks up over northeast Missouri into northern Illinois. We’re starting to see some […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Tune in: County family to appear on ‘Family Feud’ game show

The Waites family of Festus will have their 15 minutes (and more) of fame when an upcoming episode of the “Family Feud” TV game show airs. Bryan and Stephanie Waites and three of their five children traveled to Atlanta in May to tape an appearance on the show. The results are under wraps until the episode airs, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, on KDNL (Channel 30).
thekirkwoodcall.com

What your St. Louis high school says about you

If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy