Fowler Elementary gives back for Custodian Appreciation Day
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The faculty at Fowler Elementary went out of their way to show their appreciation to some very hard-working members of their staff, for Custodian Appreciation Day. Grateful teachers and staff recognized their amazing custodians with tons of tasty treats, posters and cards. “Mr. Freddy works...
Vernon community holds Candlelight vigil for Andre Sandoval
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Vernon community are mourning the loss of Andre Sandoval, a 27-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Bradford Thompson has been arrested and charged with Sandoval’s murder, and on Wednesday Sandoval’s family spoke with News Channel 6 about the shooting, as they continue looking for ways to carry on his legacy.
BBBS gets generous donation after catalytic converter is stolen
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After one recent scare, Big Brothers Big Sisters received an out pour of love. The non-profit organization realized that someone stole their catalytic converter which caused them a lot of issues and more expenses. Jean Hall, Marketing and Developing Manager said their van also known...
Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America hosts longhorn cattle sale
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hundreds of the best of the best longhorn cattle are now in Wichita Falls!. The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America is holding a 3-day event at the JS Bridwell Ag Center and the MPEC this weekend. More than 200 Texas Longhorns are on-site for measuring and judging.
Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new high schools in Wichita Falls are still on track to open in fall of 2024, even though there have been a few hiccups along the way. Wichita Falls ISD held a board meeting on Tuesday and received the latest updates on the schools.
Signs of drug abuse: What you need to know about Fentanyl
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We have continuing coverage of the fentanyl crisis here in Wichita Falls. Local healthcare professionals are now speaking up on the dangers of fentanyl. News Channel 6 spoke to a doctor who is giving tips to parents on how you can talk to your kids.
Supporters help BBBS of Wichita County get back on the road after theft
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Wichita County were facing a bit of a dilemma after a thief stole the catalytic converter from their van. However, thanks to 15 wonderful supporters they were able to get the necessary repairs to get the van back on the road!
Museum of North Texas History shines a light on legend Eddie Hill
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Museum of North Texas History shined a spotlight on legend Eddie Hill on Wednesday, recognizing all of his achievements in the racing world. Hill is still the only racer to have been the yearly championship winner and fastest, quickest, drag racer on both land and water, from 1940 to 2020, earning several trophies.
WFBT season opener to feature International ballet stars
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre is preparing for it’s season opener, “WFBT Presents,” featuring international ballet stars Tiler Peck & Roman Mejia of the New York City Ballet and Karina Gonzalez & Rupert Edwards of the Houston Ballet. The News Channel 6...
Wichita County approves $4.5 million to expand water lines
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - $4.5 million of Wichita County’s ARPA funds are being allocated to the Wichita Valley Water Supply Corporation for a major project. They are going to expand water lines to areas around the county. It’s not that they don’t have access to water already, but in areas of Iowa Park and Burkburnett, many properties don’t have large distribution lines.
District Executive Committee overturns Hirschi win over Graham
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The District 3-4A Executive Committee has officially overturned their previous Wednesday ruling, which awarded Hirschi High School the win over Graham in a controversial suspended game on Oct. 7. According to WFISD Athletic Director Scot Hafley, the decision was made following an investigation into accusations...
Parents speak out after Hirschi-Graham football game
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “These kids are talented. They get picked on because they are the underdogs. I want to support my kids, I don’t want them showing up on location and scared to walk in because of the color of their skin.”. That was one of...
Wichita Falls man arrested after dispute with neighbor
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A dispute between neighbors landed a Wichita Falls man in jail. The incident occurred around 7:45 last night in the 1500 block of Keeler, after Michael Perkins, 61, got into an argument with a neighbor over damages sustained to his vehicle in an accident. Officials...
Family speaks out on shooting fatality in Vernon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Family members are speaking out about the murder of a 27-year-old man, who was gunned down on October 12th in Vernon. Vernon police say just before 7pm, 54-year-old Bradford Allen Thompson shot Andre Sandoval multiple times. Thompson is now in jail facing murder charges. Family members...
Wednesday Cold Front
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong cold front arrives Wednesday morning with gusty north winds behind it. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the 80s with cooler weather arriving at night and Thursday. We’ll warm back up Friday and Saturday, but a second stronger front is here for Sunday. Right now it looks cool and possibly wet into early next week.
UPDATE: Hirschi win over Graham under review due to alleged ineligible player
UPDATE: Hirschi’s win over Graham, which was awarded by the District 3-4A Executive Committee Wednesday, is now under review, pending an investigation into whether Hirschi used an ineligible player at Friday’s game, according to the WFISD’s Athletic Director Scot Hafley. The game was suspended in the third...
Our next big cold front arrives Saturday evening
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Thursday night, we will have a low of 49 with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 60 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 62 with thunderstorms.
Man charged with murder following Tuesday shooting in Vernon
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested for murder on Tuesday after officers responded to a possible shooting in Vernon. According to the Vernon Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1800 block of Deaf Smith just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they discovered Andre...
