Lynchburg, VA

Craving cookies after midnight? If you are in Lynchburg, you’re in luck

A beloved cult brand of cookies will be serving warm cookies, ice cream and more sweets late into the night in Lynchburg starting on Saturday. Insomnia Cookies will open a new location at 3920 Wards Road in Lynchburg on Oct. 15. The new location will be located to serve Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg and Central Virginia Community College’s campuses.
Salem’s Planet Fitness hosting free gas giveaways on Fridays in October

SALEM, Va. – Local businesses are looking to ease the pain at the pump. On Fridays throughout the month of October, Planet Fitness said they’re offering $30 gas gift cards or vouchers to the first 50 customers that come through their lines at 10 a.m. They said that no one that comes before 9:30 a.m. will be eligible for the giveaway.
Fall Festival hits Glade Hill this weekend

GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Redwood Community Farmers’ Market in Glade Hill is hosting its Fall Festival Saturday, October 15. The event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include 18 vendors and three food trucks. Organizer Liz White and Bonnie Altice with Appalachian Tumblers dropped by 7@four...
Department of Health rolls out new DASH mobile clinic

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts have used a towed trailer in the past to deliver services to people in the region – but now they have an R-V truck. DASH – short for “Delivering Accessible and Sustainable Health” was at the Salem Farmer’s Market this morning. This morning free Hepatitis-A vaccines were among the services offered in Salem. Next Tuesday the DASH mobile clinic will be at the Vinton Public Library. Federal COVID-19 relief funding paid for DASH. Christie Wills is a communications officer for the health districts:
Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - While inflation has prices going up on almost about everything, a favorite hometown restaurant is actually lowering prices for one day only. Texas Inn in Lynchburg is celebrating 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs Tuesday. The owner wanted to show his appreciation for the generations of...
Roanoke City checking to make sure you are recycling correctly

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Putting things in the recycling bin that aren’t recyclable is costing taxpayers. Since June, the City of Roanoke has paid an extra $40,000 for recycling. The extra fee is from taking trash found in recycling from the facility to the landfill. To help combat this,...
Goodwill Career Services previews classes and events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephanie Hoer from Goodwill joined Natalie & Kate on Here @ Home to talk about some upcoming classes and career services. Goodwill classes are available to people throughout Goodwill’s 35 counties and 14-city service area. Goodwill helps people increase their skills and assist with their job searches. People can receive help online or in-person at Goodwill Career Centers and Workforce Satellite Offices.
Danville Police Department partners with local ministries to feed hundreds

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department hosted its Fall Kick Off event at the PEACE Center Thursday. The police department and two local ministries gave away free food, clothes, school supplies, Halloween costumes, household appliances and more at the event. “We have stuff for hundreds of people,” said...
Alleghany Highlands schools announces one-time employee bonus

LOW MOOR, Va. – The Alleghany Highlands School Board approved a one-time bonus for its employees on Tuesday. Full-time employees will receive $2,000 while part-time employees will receive $1,000. To qualify, employees must work for the division on Dec. 1, 2022. Alleghany Highlands schools say the school board approved...
Danville receives Main Street grant

Danville's River District Association received a GET Boosted Program grant of $25,000 as part of Virginia's Main Street grant program. Danville's grant will fund the RDA GET Boosted (Growth, Expansion and Training) program, which offers space and opportunities for businesses to collaborate and expand. The program will assist business owners in increasing both customer and sales volume, and anticipates an improved business ecosystem for the community.
Learn to ‘curl’ with Roanoke Valley Curling Club

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Curling, also known as the “roaring game,” has returned to the Roanoke Valley. The Roanoke Valley Curling Club is gearing up for another season on the ice. According to the club, curling is a sport played on ice that began in Scotland. The traditional...
Hometown Eats: Jack’s Quick Snack

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, there’s a little place in Gretna that has a few things in common with Disney. It’s generational, full of memories, and has a cast of unforgettable characters. “Jack’s Quick Snack and Walt Disney, celebrating 50 years. We a little up...
Roanoke Valley animal shelters start three day adoption event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Animal shelters across the Roanoke Valley are starting a three day adoption event Thursday. RCACP is hitting capacity with more than 400 animals in its shelter. Shelters have seen a 9% increase in owner surrenders over the last year. Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter,...
