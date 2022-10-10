Read full article on original website
Craving cookies after midnight? If you are in Lynchburg, you’re in luck
A beloved cult brand of cookies will be serving warm cookies, ice cream and more sweets late into the night in Lynchburg starting on Saturday. Insomnia Cookies will open a new location at 3920 Wards Road in Lynchburg on Oct. 15. The new location will be located to serve Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg and Central Virginia Community College’s campuses.
WSLS
Salem’s Planet Fitness hosting free gas giveaways on Fridays in October
SALEM, Va. – Local businesses are looking to ease the pain at the pump. On Fridays throughout the month of October, Planet Fitness said they’re offering $30 gas gift cards or vouchers to the first 50 customers that come through their lines at 10 a.m. They said that no one that comes before 9:30 a.m. will be eligible for the giveaway.
WDBJ7.com
Fall Festival hits Glade Hill this weekend
GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Redwood Community Farmers’ Market in Glade Hill is hosting its Fall Festival Saturday, October 15. The event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include 18 vendors and three food trucks. Organizer Liz White and Bonnie Altice with Appalachian Tumblers dropped by 7@four...
WSET
Amherst County Fair Offers Rides, Food, Shows for the Whole Family
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — The Amherst County Fair is happening October 20-23. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party! Emily got to check out all the activities for you and the kids!
wfirnews.com
Department of Health rolls out new DASH mobile clinic
The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts have used a towed trailer in the past to deliver services to people in the region – but now they have an R-V truck. DASH – short for “Delivering Accessible and Sustainable Health” was at the Salem Farmer’s Market this morning. This morning free Hepatitis-A vaccines were among the services offered in Salem. Next Tuesday the DASH mobile clinic will be at the Vinton Public Library. Federal COVID-19 relief funding paid for DASH. Christie Wills is a communications officer for the health districts:
WSET
Free Halloween costumes, school supplies and more at P.E.A.C.E. Center Fall kickoff
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Center is hosting a Fall Kickoff event for the community. The Fall Kickoff is on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. on Green Street. The center will be giving away free Halloween costumes/decorations, boxed foods, snacks, drinks, school supplies,...
WSET
Kohl's will once again close all stores on Thanksgiving Day 2022
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you have plans to shop at Kohl's for some pre-Black Friday deals, think again. Kohl’s announced that all of its stores will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 24). Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in-store and online...
WDBJ7.com
Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - While inflation has prices going up on almost about everything, a favorite hometown restaurant is actually lowering prices for one day only. Texas Inn in Lynchburg is celebrating 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs Tuesday. The owner wanted to show his appreciation for the generations of...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City checking to make sure you are recycling correctly
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Putting things in the recycling bin that aren’t recyclable is costing taxpayers. Since June, the City of Roanoke has paid an extra $40,000 for recycling. The extra fee is from taking trash found in recycling from the facility to the landfill. To help combat this,...
WDBJ7.com
Goodwill Career Services previews classes and events
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephanie Hoer from Goodwill joined Natalie & Kate on Here @ Home to talk about some upcoming classes and career services. Goodwill classes are available to people throughout Goodwill’s 35 counties and 14-city service area. Goodwill helps people increase their skills and assist with their job searches. People can receive help online or in-person at Goodwill Career Centers and Workforce Satellite Offices.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department partners with local ministries to feed hundreds
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department hosted its Fall Kick Off event at the PEACE Center Thursday. The police department and two local ministries gave away free food, clothes, school supplies, Halloween costumes, household appliances and more at the event. “We have stuff for hundreds of people,” said...
WSLS
Alleghany Highlands schools announces one-time employee bonus
LOW MOOR, Va. – The Alleghany Highlands School Board approved a one-time bonus for its employees on Tuesday. Full-time employees will receive $2,000 while part-time employees will receive $1,000. To qualify, employees must work for the division on Dec. 1, 2022. Alleghany Highlands schools say the school board approved...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville receives Main Street grant
Danville's River District Association received a GET Boosted Program grant of $25,000 as part of Virginia's Main Street grant program. Danville's grant will fund the RDA GET Boosted (Growth, Expansion and Training) program, which offers space and opportunities for businesses to collaborate and expand. The program will assist business owners in increasing both customer and sales volume, and anticipates an improved business ecosystem for the community.
WDBJ7.com
Learn to ‘curl’ with Roanoke Valley Curling Club
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Curling, also known as the “roaring game,” has returned to the Roanoke Valley. The Roanoke Valley Curling Club is gearing up for another season on the ice. According to the club, curling is a sport played on ice that began in Scotland. The traditional...
WDBJ7.com
New Funding For Downtown Lynchburg Businesses
Hitachi Energy Expanding 165 Jobs To Halifax Co. Pittsylvania County Bookmobile Takes Books To Communities.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Jack’s Quick Snack
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, there’s a little place in Gretna that has a few things in common with Disney. It’s generational, full of memories, and has a cast of unforgettable characters. “Jack’s Quick Snack and Walt Disney, celebrating 50 years. We a little up...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg city leaders excited for what Dearington Neighborhood Plan has in store
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dearington Neighborhood Plan has been in the works since 2019. At Tuesday night’s Lynchburg City Council meeting, it was unanimously approved to be adopted into the city’s comprehensive plan. “The Dearington Neighborhood has a lot of history within it. The Dearington Neighborhood historically...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley animal shelters start three day adoption event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Animal shelters across the Roanoke Valley are starting a three day adoption event Thursday. RCACP is hitting capacity with more than 400 animals in its shelter. Shelters have seen a 9% increase in owner surrenders over the last year. Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter,...
WDBJ7.com
The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance held a luncheon to discuss the future of business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance held a luncheon on Thursday to discuss the future of businesses and their online presences since the rise of Covid-19. Leaders from Truist and Amplified also attended as sponsors along with guest speaker Sarah Davis, the East Regional Sales Manager of Lee Enterprises.
WSLS
Chicken Salad Chick to offer free meals to veterans, active-duty military on Veteran’s Day
ROANOKE, Va. – On Veteran’s Day this year, Chicken Salad Chick is offering a free meal to all veterans and active-duty military, the company said. The offer is valid at all Chicken Salad Chick locations for service members in uniform or those with a valid military ID on Nov. 11.
