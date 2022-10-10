Read full article on original website
Related
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
A Kurt Cobain-Inspired Opera Just Opened in London
Jerry Springer, Chelsea Manning and Britney Spears aren’t people who have a lot in common, but they all share one quality — they’ve each been the subject of an opera. And now, you can add Kurt Cobain to that list. London’s Royal Opera House is currently home to a production of Last Days, a work from composer Oliver Leith which adapts Gus Van Sant’s film of the same name — which itself was inspired by the final days of Cobain’s life.
Last Days review: Extraordinary Kurt Cobain opera avoids all the clichés Nirvana fans might have predicted
With mic pressed to lips and accompanying himself on guitar, Kurt Cobain made millions with his lugubrious ditties of love, loss, dereliction, and disintegration with an undertow of masochistic violence. And his unquiet ghost still walks abroad.Born in 1967, he grew up loving The Beatles but wanting to emulate the Sex Pistols, and, after abortive attempts to become an artist, he found his niche as guitarist-singer-songwriter for Nirvana, the rock band he formed. Nirvana set the tone for grunge music, and became the rallying point for Cobain’s generation in America. His fanbase was vast, as was his musical influence, and...
Dave Grohl Said 1 Beatles Song Has a Bass Line That Sounds Like It’s From ‘Outer Space’
Dave Grohl praised the bass line from a Beatles song. John Lennon liked the song as well even though he felt it was meaningless.
RELATED PEOPLE
AI Artist Imagines What Elvis Presley, John Lennon, Freddie Mercury, and Other Musical Icons Would Look Like Today
If you have ever wondered what some members of the “27 Club” or artists who died too soon would look like if they were still alive today, one artist has brought Elvis Presley, John Lennon, and more music legends “back to life” using AI technology. Through...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins
Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
John Lennon Was Lucky to Hear the Paul McCartney Song That Made Him Want to Write Music Again
One Paul McCartney song inspired John Lennon to start writing music again, and John was lucky to hear the version he did.
Mike Nesmith Said 1 of The Monkees’ Songs Became More Popular Over Time
The Monkees' Mike Nesmith said a song only grew in popularity and became one of the songs fans asked him to sing on tour most often.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stevie Nicks Once Exposed the Real Reason John and Christine McVie Divorced
Stevie Nicks once exposed the real reason her Fleetwood Mac bandmates John and Christine McVie broke up.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
How Mick Jagger and David Bowie’s ‘Dancing in the Street’ Performed Compared to the Original
Mick Jagger and David Bowie's "Dancing in the Street" was a hit as was the original version by Martha and the Vandellas.
iheart.com
Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure Classic During Solo Show
Eddie Vedder just closed out a small run of solo shows with his all-star backing band the Earthlings, and during the last show at Dolby Live at MGM Park in Las Vegas, they tested out a cover they've never played before: The Cure's "Just Like Heaven." Before diving into the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ringo Starr Had to Beg During His Early Days as a Drummer, but He Made Sure Other Drummers Didn’t Have To
Every musician’s journey starts somewhere. For Ringo Starr, his path to being a drummer started in a hospital. The kit man for The Beatles spent time in and out of hospitals as a youngster, a trying time he relived during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. One of the facilities he stayed at brought percussion instruments to …
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ May Be About Jackie Kennedy’s Doctor
One of the songs from The Beatles' 'Revolver' may have been about Jackie Kennedy's doctor but John Lennon said it was autobiographical.
The Beatles Cover So Good Ringo Starr Kissed the Musician Who Played It
Ringo Starr was so impressed by one stripped-down Beatles cover he kissed the musician who performed it.
France 24
Music show: Baptiste W. Hamon on mixing chanson française with a twang of country music
By: Florence VILLEMINOT Follow | Marion CHAVAL | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM | Magali FAURE | Clémence DELFAURE. Mixing powerful French texts with a twang of American country music, Baptiste W. Hamon has been compared to Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Nick Drake, Phil Ochs and even Leonard Cohen. He recently released a third album called “Jusqu'à la lumière”. He tells FRANCE 24’s Florence Villeminot about recording in Bristol with legendary producer John Parish who’s worked with notable musicians like PJ Harvey. We also look at releases from American singer songwriter Bill Callahan and rock legend Todd Rundgren.
KTLO
2004 Animals compilation 'Retrospective' getting its first vinyl release in November
The 2004 compilation The Animals Retrospective, featuring classic songs that famed British Invasion band The Animals and its lead singer, Eric Burdon, recorded from 1964 to 1970, will be released on vinyl for the first time on November 18. The album, which can be preordered now, will be issued as...
The curious tale of The Claypool Lennon Delirium
Sean Lennon + Les Claypool = Prog, psych and Sgt. Pepper’s all rolled into one
Dionne Warwick reacts to some of her most iconic tweets
Dionne Warwick is an icon in the industry who is known not only for her inimitable impact on generations of music but also for her unfiltered presence on social media.
Joey Ramone’s Music Publishing Catalog Sells for $10 Million
The estate of the late Ramones’ frontman Joey Ramone has sold his music publishing to Primary Wave Music for $10 million. The deal includes the non-exclusive rights to license Ramone’s name and likeness, a stake in the income of the band’s catalog, and is reportedly part of a larger $2 billion partnership with Primary Wave and investment company Brookfield Asset Management.
Comments / 0