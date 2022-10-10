ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
InsideHook

A Kurt Cobain-Inspired Opera Just Opened in London

Jerry Springer, Chelsea Manning and Britney Spears aren’t people who have a lot in common, but they all share one quality — they’ve each been the subject of an opera. And now, you can add Kurt Cobain to that list. London’s Royal Opera House is currently home to a production of Last Days, a work from composer Oliver Leith which adapts Gus Van Sant’s film of the same name — which itself was inspired by the final days of Cobain’s life.
The Independent

Last Days review: Extraordinary Kurt Cobain opera avoids all the clichés Nirvana fans might have predicted

With mic pressed to lips and accompanying himself on guitar, Kurt Cobain made millions with his lugubrious ditties of love, loss, dereliction, and disintegration with an undertow of masochistic violence. And his unquiet ghost still walks abroad.Born in 1967, he grew up loving The Beatles but wanting to emulate the Sex Pistols, and, after abortive attempts to become an artist, he found his niche as guitarist-singer-songwriter for Nirvana, the rock band he formed. Nirvana set the tone for grunge music, and became the rallying point for Cobain’s generation in America. His fanbase was vast, as was his musical influence, and...
Kurt Cobain
Cobain
Gus Van Sant
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins

Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
iheart.com

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure Classic During Solo Show

Eddie Vedder just closed out a small run of solo shows with his all-star backing band the Earthlings, and during the last show at Dolby Live at MGM Park in Las Vegas, they tested out a cover they've never played before: The Cure's "Just Like Heaven." Before diving into the...
France 24

Music show: Baptiste W. Hamon on mixing chanson française with a twang of country music

By: Florence VILLEMINOT Follow | Marion CHAVAL | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM | Magali FAURE | Clémence DELFAURE. Mixing powerful French texts with a twang of American country music, Baptiste W. Hamon has been compared to Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Nick Drake, Phil Ochs and even Leonard Cohen. He recently released a third album called “Jusqu'à la lumière”. He tells FRANCE 24’s Florence Villeminot about recording in Bristol with legendary producer John Parish who’s worked with notable musicians like PJ Harvey. We also look at releases from American singer songwriter Bill Callahan and rock legend Todd Rundgren.
American Songwriter

Joey Ramone’s Music Publishing Catalog Sells for $10 Million

The estate of the late Ramones’ frontman Joey Ramone has sold his music publishing to Primary Wave Music for $10 million. The deal includes the non-exclusive rights to license Ramone’s name and likeness, a stake in the income of the band’s catalog, and is reportedly part of a larger $2 billion partnership with Primary Wave and investment company Brookfield Asset Management.
