ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Two men arrested after fleeing from Troopers in stolen cars

By Reegan Domagala
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTtAZ_0iTlDEtG00

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two 20-year-old men were arrested in Cortland County on October 7 after they fled from Troopers in stolen cars, New York State Police say.

Around 8:54 a.m., a trooper who is assigned to the Traffic Incident Management Unit (TIM) was monitoring traffic on I-81 traveling northbound.  The trooper saw a vehicle speeding near Hoxie Gorge in Cortlandville and did a traffic stop. State Police then said the car sped off and the Trooper learned that the car was stolen.

The driver of the stolen car drove down several roads in the City of Cortland, drove off the road, and went into a field where the driver hit a tree near McDonald Road in the town of Homer.

According to Troopers, there were three people in the car and they got out and began running into a wooded area. While law enforcement was searching the area for the three people, another person in a different stolen car came to the area to pick up the other three people in the first stolen car.

Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy saw that car and tried to stop it, but the driver did not comply. The stolen car was finally stopped on I-81 near exit 13 in Tully and the driver was taken into custody around 11 a.m.

After searching the wooded area, all three people in the first stolen car were taken into custody a little after 12 p.m. Two men were found running behind Pine Hill Trailer Park and a woman was found near a cornfield near Pine Hill Trainer Park.

20-year-old Ejarias J. Burgin, of Camillus, the driver of the first stolen car, was charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree, class “D” felony
  • Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor

Two passengers of the stolen car, a man and a woman both 18-year-olds were not charged.

20-year-old, Zaquest A. Robinson-Cummings, of Syracuse, the driver of the second car, was charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree, class “D” felony

Burgin and Robinson-Cummings were both taken to Cortland County Central Arraignment and Processing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 5

Nikkie Alixsandir
3d ago

They a lil too old to be stealing a car😂 usually it’s the 14 year olds trying to learn how to drive in someone else’s car because they know they not going to jail😂oh y’all old enough for jail

Reply
4
Related
whcuradio.com

Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Troopers: Two stolen cars, two arrests in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two 20-year-old Onondaga County men are accused of bringing stolen cars into Cortland County. State Police say troopers pulled over a car for speeding on I-81 in Cortlandville Friday morning. Authorities say the driver sped away before crashing into a tree in Homer, then all three people ran away. The trio were eventually caught. Troopers say someone in another stolen car tried picking them up but was arrested.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Man stole car in Syracuse

TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse. Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camillus, NY
County
Cortland County, NY
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Tully, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Cortland County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Cortland, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman hospitalized after being beaten with 70-inch TV, Syracuse man arrested

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested after police say he beat a woman with a 70-inch television, sending her to a hospital. Henry Bradford III, 29, of Syracuse, used the television to beat the woman at about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 in an apartment on Fobes Avenue, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
WETM 18 News

Elmira teen arrested for Southport burglary

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested and charged after being named a suspect in a burglary that took place back in August. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Coby R. Barnes, 19, was arrested Tuesday after being found a suspect in a burglary that occurred on August 25, 2022. Police […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Car#Trooper#Pine Hill Trailer Park
WKTV

UPD: Woman found with illegal ghost gun during traffic stop

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is facing gun possession charges after police say she was found with a ghost gun during a traffic stop. Jasmine Cepeda, 25, was stopped in the Mohawk Street Plaza just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 11. According to Utica police, Cepeda was acting...
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whcuradio.com

Truck fire in Dryden under investigation

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County are investigating the cause of a truck fire. Dryden firefighters were called to Ringwood Road around 3:30 PM yesterday. The blaze was put out with help from Etna and Freeville crews. No one was injured.
DRYDEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man charged with assault, burning someone’s hair

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man facing burglary charges has been arrested for allegedly beating, choking and burning the hair of another person, according to Ithaca Police. Joshua Payne, 22, was arrested by IPD on October 11 after officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Cherry St. around […]
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Suspect leads police on bicycle and swim pursuit near Ithaca Wegmans

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A brief chase Monday afternoon near the Ithaca Wegmans ended with an arrest. Police say an officer recognized James Kastenhuber because of two active arrest warrants issued. Kastenhuber was spotted by the officer around 2:25 yesterday afternoon and tried getting away on a bicycle. Police say the 32-year-old Ithaca man then swam to the area around Nate’s Floral Estates before he was eventually found hiding underneath a canoe.
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Shiasia Hill

Shiasia Hill is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Hill has a warrant out for her arrest. Hill is charged with grand larceny. Hill is 28 years old. Hill has black hair and brown eyes. His is 5’2″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Arrest made in connection with February crimes in Town of Homer

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces two felonies in Cortland County. Sheriff’s Deputies have been investigating 25-year-old Braxton Bostic since February in relation to a larceny at a Town of Homer business. Bostic allegedly stole and forged a check and attempted to cash it in the Town of Cortlandville, unsuccessfully. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bostic in Cortlandville for an unrelated warrant on October 4th. While in custody, he was booked and charged with felony criminal possession of a forged instrument, felony criminal possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor attempted grand larceny for the February crimes.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy