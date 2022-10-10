Read full article on original website
Related
LAX website disrupted after pro-Russia hacking group targets U.S. airports
The Los Angeles International Airport website was disrupted Monday morning after Killnet, a pro-Russia hacking group, listed LAX among its targets.
Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?
(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb
"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
What happens if a nuclear war breaks out?
Many are questioning what a nuclear war could look like as Russian President Vladimir Putin threatens the use of nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Very Dangerous': Top Spy Chief Addresses Russian Nuclear Threats, China Domination In Rare Speech
Britain's top cyber spy issued stark warnings about both Russia and China at a London security conference Tuesday. "Russia is the only nation talking about using nuclear weapons and I have to say that it is extremely dangerous to do so,” Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) spy agency, said at the Royal United Services Institute.
Tensions rise as Russians move into country that fears it could be the next Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled to Russia's borders in the weeks after Putin announced a military draft, but as CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports, not all are welcome. Livesay speaks to Russians who have fled to neighboring country Georgia.
Elon Musk Says Nuclear War Probability Is Rising Rapidly; 'Have Been Up All Night To Think Of Any Possible Way To Deescalate This War'
The standoff between Ukraine and Russia took an altogether new dimension when the former began making inroads, giving rise to fears that the latter could retaliate with a nuclear weapon. Elon Musk recently created a stir by putting forward a peace plan, which included recommendations for asking people in the...
US will soon need to deter two major nuclear powers for first time, White House says
Within a decade, the US will need to deter two major nuclear weapons powers for the first time, the Biden administration has warned, pointing to the Russian arsenal that is increasingly being brandished by Moscow and an expanding Chinese stockpile. The president’s new national security strategy (NSS) depicts China as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
smithmountainlake.com
US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns
The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way
As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
Russia invites US states to secede and join country
A senior Russian lawmaker has seemingly invited American states to secede and instead join the Russian Federation, amid polling showing support amongst Americans for their states to break away. Alexander Tomalchev, a senior member of Russia’s parliament (the Duma) told Russian news website Podmoskovye Segodnya that any US state wanting...
Putin meets with U.N. nuclear watchdog leader
Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with the leader of the International Atomic Energy Agency to discuss recent attacks near a Ukrainian nuclear power plant. The IAEA has been pushing for a demilitarized zone. CBS News reporter Mary Ilyushina explains what could come from this meeting, as Putin is also set to meet with the leaders of Turkey and the UAE.
The US just spent $290 million on anti-radiation pills used to 'save lives following nuclear emergencies'
The US spent $290 million on anti-radiation pills to save lives after a "nuclear emergency". The US Department for Health and Human Services said the purchase was part of a "long-standing program" Anxiety over the use of nuclear weapons is growing as Russia's invasion of Ukraine hits setbacks. The US...
We May Be in for Yet Another COVID-19 Surge This Fall and Winter
Fall and winter have always been peak seasons for respiratory viruses. As the weather cools in many parts of the U.S., people are forced into indoor environments where viruses can spread more easily. Holiday gatherings and travel can also become breeding grounds for disease. That’s one reason why experts are...
CNET
North Korea's Crypto Hackers Are Paving the Road to Nuclear Armageddon
It was an astonishing interview for recruiter Elliott Garlock. While screening candidate engineers for a crypto firm in February, Garlock encountered one applicant who raised almost every conceivable red flag. The interviewee joined the Zoom interview with his camera off and had to be cajoled into turning it on. There...
Urgent calls for radiation pills and survival training for EVERY family as Britain ‘woefully unprepared’ for nuclear war
BRIT families have been urged to stockpile supplies while the government should distribute radiation-fighting iodine tablets to households, defence experts have warned. Amid soaring tensions with Russia, British army veterans and academics on disaster response have warned that the UK is woefully unprepared for tackling any form of Russian strike, whether nuclear, high-speed missile, or cyberattack.
The Biggest Nuclear War Threats Since Cuban Missile Crisis
Newsweek takes you through the most serious nuclear war near misses since the Cuban Missile Crisis, and compares them with the ongoing Ukraine war.
Experts eye uptick in COVID cases, new variants
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — COVID-19 cases are down in most parts of the country; however, some new variants and other trends are raising concerns among doctors. Cases and hospitalizations are up in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. There are also rising concerns in the United States. “If you look at the wastewater levels of […]
NKorea fires missile and shells, further inflaming tensions
South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters
China imposes new COVID-19 lockdowns as cases triple ahead of Communist Party congress
Beijing — Chinese cities were imposing fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week. The latest lockdown started Monday in Fenyang city in northern China's Shanxi province after a preliminary positive case was found in citywide testing the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
CBS News
561K+
Followers
68K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0