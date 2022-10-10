ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Offline#Hacker Group#Pro Russian
Benzinga

'Very Dangerous': Top Spy Chief Addresses Russian Nuclear Threats, China Domination In Rare Speech

Britain's top cyber spy issued stark warnings about both Russia and China at a London security conference Tuesday. "Russia is the only nation talking about using nuclear weapons and I have to say that it is extremely dangerous to do so,” Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) spy agency, said at the Royal United Services Institute.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
smithmountainlake.com

US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns

The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
BUSINESS
WEKU

Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way

As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Russia invites US states to secede and join country

A senior Russian lawmaker has seemingly invited American states to secede and instead join the Russian Federation, amid polling showing support amongst Americans for their states to break away. Alexander Tomalchev, a senior member of Russia’s parliament (the Duma) told Russian news website Podmoskovye Segodnya that any US state wanting...
POLITICS
CBS News

Putin meets with U.N. nuclear watchdog leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with the leader of the International Atomic Energy Agency to discuss recent attacks near a Ukrainian nuclear power plant. The IAEA has been pushing for a demilitarized zone. CBS News reporter Mary Ilyushina explains what could come from this meeting, as Putin is also set to meet with the leaders of Turkey and the UAE.
POLITICS
TIME

We May Be in for Yet Another COVID-19 Surge This Fall and Winter

Fall and winter have always been peak seasons for respiratory viruses. As the weather cools in many parts of the U.S., people are forced into indoor environments where viruses can spread more easily. Holiday gatherings and travel can also become breeding grounds for disease. That’s one reason why experts are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

North Korea's Crypto Hackers Are Paving the Road to Nuclear Armageddon

It was an astonishing interview for recruiter Elliott Garlock. While screening candidate engineers for a crypto firm in February, Garlock encountered one applicant who raised almost every conceivable red flag. The interviewee joined the Zoom interview with his camera off and had to be cajoled into turning it on. There...
WORLD
The US Sun

Urgent calls for radiation pills and survival training for EVERY family as Britain ‘woefully unprepared’ for nuclear war

BRIT families have been urged to stockpile supplies while the government should distribute radiation-fighting iodine tablets to households, defence experts have warned. Amid soaring tensions with Russia, British army veterans and academics on disaster response have warned that the UK is woefully unprepared for tackling any form of Russian strike, whether nuclear, high-speed missile, or cyberattack.
HEALTH
KRON4 News

Experts eye uptick in COVID cases, new variants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — COVID-19 cases are down in most parts of the country; however, some new variants and other trends are raising concerns among doctors.  Cases and hospitalizations are up in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. There are also rising concerns in the United States. “If you look at the wastewater levels of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

China imposes new COVID-19 lockdowns as cases triple ahead of Communist Party congress

Beijing — Chinese cities were imposing fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week. The latest lockdown started Monday in Fenyang city in northern China's Shanxi province after a preliminary positive case was found in citywide testing the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

CBS News

561K+
Followers
68K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy